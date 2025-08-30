Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

About this event

A Night of Dreams: Unidos for Education - Sponsorships

10 Newbury St

Peabody, MA 01960, USA

Platinum – Visionary Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits:

Event Tickets
10 complimentary tickets to the Gala.

Event Signage and Slideshow Acknowledgment
Prominent display of your company logo at the event venue as a Platinum Sponsor.

Program Book Acknowledgment
Full-page, premium placement advertisement in the event program book.

Event Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment by the MC during the program as a Platinum Sponsor.

Social Media Acknowledgment
Pre- and post-event recognition posts across our social media platforms.

Email Campaign Acknowledgment
Recognition in our email campaign reaching 500+ subscribers.

Diamond – Dream Builder Sponsor
$3,000

Benefits:

Event Tickets
4 complimentary tickets to the Gala.

Event Signage and Slideshow Acknowledgment
Prominent display of your company logo at the event venue as a Diamond Sponsor.

Program Book Acknowledgment
Full-page, premium placement advertisement in the event program book.

Event Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment by the MC during the program as a Diamond Sponsor.

Social Media Acknowledgment
Pre- and post-event recognition posts across our social media platforms.

Email Campaign Acknowledgment
Recognition in our email campaign reaching 500+ subscribers.

Gold – Pathfinder Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits:

Event Tickets
2 complimentary tickets to the Gala.

Event Signage and Slideshow Acknowledgment
Prominent display of your company logo at the event venue as a Gold Sponsor.

Program Book Acknowledgment
Half-page, premium placement advertisement in the event program book.

Event Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment by the MC during the program as a Gold Sponsor.

Social Media Acknowledgment
Pre- and post-event recognition posts across our social media platforms.

Silver – Community Sponsor (Non-Profit Only)
$500

Benefits:

Event Signage and Slideshow Acknowledgment
Prominent display of your company logo at the event venue as a Silver Sponsor.

Program Book Acknowledgment
Half-page, premium placement advertisement in the event program book.

Event Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment by the MC during the program as a Silver Sponsor.

Social Media Acknowledgment
Pre- and post-event recognition posts across our social media platforms.

