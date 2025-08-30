A Night of Dreams: Unidos for Education - Sponsorships

Benefits:



Event Tickets

10 complimentary tickets to the Gala.

Event Signage and Slideshow Acknowledgment

Prominent display of your company logo at the event venue as a Platinum Sponsor.

Program Book Acknowledgment

Full-page, premium placement advertisement in the event program book.

Event Recognition

Verbal acknowledgment by the MC during the program as a Platinum Sponsor.

Social Media Acknowledgment

Pre- and post-event recognition posts across our social media platforms.

Email Campaign Acknowledgment

Recognition in our email campaign reaching 500+ subscribers.