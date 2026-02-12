A Night Of Excellence Gala 2026

About this event
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Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.
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Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts.
Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.
Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay. Terms and Conditions
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Built for adventure and designed to last, the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler is the ultimate companion for tailgates, road trips, camping, and outdoor events. Engineered with rugged, rotomolded construction and superior insulation, this cooler keeps ice frozen for days! ot hours.
Compact yet spacious, it’s perfectly sized for easy transport while still holding everything you need to stay refreshed on the go. Durable, dependable, and trusted by outdoor enthusiasts everywhere—this is more than a cooler, it’s an investment in every experience.
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Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.
Unwind in a comfortable Standard Room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.
Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more. Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
✨ Perfect for: Game days, cookouts, beach trips, and weekend getaways....Built for adventure and designed to last, the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler is the ultimate companion for tailgates, road trips, camping, and outdoor events. Engineered with rugged, rotomolded construction and superior insulation, this cooler keeps ice frozen for days! Not hours.
Compact yet spacious, it’s perfectly sized for easy transport while still holding everything you need to stay refreshed on the go. Durable, dependable, and trusted by outdoor enthusiasts everywhere—this is more than a cooler, it’s an investment in every experience.
Starting bid
A modern statement piece from Coach, this Dylan VARS handbag blends timeless sophistication with bold contrast. Featuring a crisp chalk white base accented with sleek black detailing, this structured beauty is perfect for elevating any outfit—from daytime chic to evening elegance. Brand new and ready to impress.
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Travel in style with this sleek and spacious duffle from Michael Kors. Designed in a striking bright white monogram with bold black accents, this bag combines luxury with functionality. Perfect for weekend getaways, business trips, or gym-to-street style—where fashion meets versatility.
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Stay hands-free without sacrificing style. This modern utility belt bag features Michael Kors’ signature bright white monogram with sharp black accents for a bold, contemporary look. Perfect for on-the-go fashion lovers who value both convenience and elevated design.
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A timeless icon, the Hamilton satchel is the definition of everyday luxury. Crafted in premium leather with structured elegance, this bag offers polished sophistication for work, brunch, or beyond. A staple piece that never goes out of style
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Black & Gold (Size 44.5) Step into luxury with these bold and edgy flats from Christian Louboutin. Featuring signature gold spike detailing against sleek black calf leather, the Pik Pik flats deliver a perfect balance of sophistication and attitude. Worn only once and in excellent condition—this is high-fashion with an unmistakable edge.
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Dive into soft, flowing water waves with this 30-inch beauty. Featuring a pre-bleached 5x5 closure, this unit offers a natural look with volume, bounce, and effortless elegance.
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A shorter, flirty option featuring beautiful 4/27 highlights and soft body waves. Perfect for an everyday glam look with added dimension.
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A shorter deep wave option with a pre-bleached closure for easy wear. Soft curls and natural movement make this a go-to favorite.
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(13x6 HD) Crafted with premium transparent Swiss lace, this 22-inch unit offers superior blending and a natural scalp illusion. Lightweight, breathable, and flawless.
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Classic meets bold with this 30-inch 613 blonde straight wig. A polished, radiant look with easy styling and a natural finish.
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Soft waves meet dimension with this 1B/27 highlighted beauty. At 26 inches, this wig offers the perfect blend of natural tones and sun-kissed brightness.
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Make a bold statement with this striking 613 blonde, 30-inch straight wig. Sleek, vibrant, and pre-bleached for a flawless hairline perfect for high-impact glam.
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