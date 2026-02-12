A Night Of Excellence Gala 2026

Built for adventure and designed to last, the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler is the ultimate companion for tailgates, road trips, camping, and outdoor events. Engineered with rugged, rotomolded construction and superior insulation, this cooler keeps ice frozen for days! ot hours.

Compact yet spacious, it’s perfectly sized for easy transport while still holding everything you need to stay refreshed on the go. Durable, dependable, and trusted by outdoor enthusiasts everywhere—this is more than a cooler, it’s an investment in every experience.