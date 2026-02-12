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About this event

A Night Of Excellence Gala 2026

Pick-up location

2300 Montana Ave ste 410, Cincinnati, OH 45211, USA

Las Vegas Lights Vacation item
Las Vegas Lights Vacation item
Las Vegas Lights Vacation item
Las Vegas Lights Vacation
$1,300

Starting bid

Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.

  • Make yourself at home in an inviting standard room
  • Hit the jackpot with an array of amenities including resort restaurants and shopping
  • Unwind with resort pools and on-site spas
  • Experience the best of Vegas with the Strip and iconic venues minutes away Terms and Conditions
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
  • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
  • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Jewel of Mexico Vacation item
Jewel of Mexico Vacation item
Jewel of Mexico Vacation item
Jewel of Mexico Vacation
$1,300

Starting bid

Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts.

Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.

Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay. Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
  • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
  • An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
$195

Starting bid

Built for adventure and designed to last, the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler is the ultimate companion for tailgates, road trips, camping, and outdoor events. Engineered with rugged, rotomolded construction and superior insulation, this cooler keeps ice frozen for days! ot hours.

Compact yet spacious, it’s perfectly sized for easy transport while still holding everything you need to stay refreshed on the go. Durable, dependable, and trusted by outdoor enthusiasts everywhere—this is more than a cooler, it’s an investment in every experience.

Hawaii Island Escape Vacation item
Hawaii Island Escape Vacation item
Hawaii Island Escape Vacation item
Hawaii Island Escape Vacation
$2,500

Starting bid

Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.

Unwind in a comfortable Standard Room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.

Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more. Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age. 
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply. 
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Hawaiian destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.
  • Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. 
  • Please note, hotel taxes are included in the rates, while a resort fee, plus tax, is payable locally.
  • Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. 
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


YETI Tundra 45 Cooler item
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler item
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler item
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
$165

Starting bid

✨ Perfect for: Game days, cookouts, beach trips, and weekend getaways....Built for adventure and designed to last, the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler is the ultimate companion for tailgates, road trips, camping, and outdoor events. Engineered with rugged, rotomolded construction and superior insulation, this cooler keeps ice frozen for days! Not hours.

Compact yet spacious, it’s perfectly sized for easy transport while still holding everything you need to stay refreshed on the go. Durable, dependable, and trusted by outdoor enthusiasts everywhere—this is more than a cooler, it’s an investment in every experience.

Coach Dylan VARS Handbag – Chalk White & Black (Brand New) item
Coach Dylan VARS Handbag – Chalk White & Black (Brand New) item
Coach Dylan VARS Handbag – Chalk White & Black (Brand New)
$150

Starting bid

A modern statement piece from Coach, this Dylan VARS handbag blends timeless sophistication with bold contrast. Featuring a crisp chalk white base accented with sleek black detailing, this structured beauty is perfect for elevating any outfit—from daytime chic to evening elegance. Brand new and ready to impress.

Michael Kors Harrison Duffle Bag – Bright White Monogram (Br item
Michael Kors Harrison Duffle Bag – Bright White Monogram (Br item
Michael Kors Harrison Duffle Bag – Bright White Monogram (Br
$175

Starting bid

Travel in style with this sleek and spacious duffle from Michael Kors. Designed in a striking bright white monogram with bold black accents, this bag combines luxury with functionality. Perfect for weekend getaways, business trips, or gym-to-street style—where fashion meets versatility.

Michael Kors Cooper Utility Belt Bag – Bright White Monogram item
Michael Kors Cooper Utility Belt Bag – Bright White Monogram item
Michael Kors Cooper Utility Belt Bag – Bright White Monogram
$85

Starting bid

Stay hands-free without sacrificing style. This modern utility belt bag features Michael Kors’ signature bright white monogram with sharp black accents for a bold, contemporary look. Perfect for on-the-go fashion lovers who value both convenience and elevated design.

Michael Kors Hamilton MD Satchel – Leather (Brand New) item
Michael Kors Hamilton MD Satchel – Leather (Brand New) item
Michael Kors Hamilton MD Satchel – Leather (Brand New)
$125

Starting bid

A timeless icon, the Hamilton satchel is the definition of everyday luxury. Crafted in premium leather with structured elegance, this bag offers polished sophistication for work, brunch, or beyond. A staple piece that never goes out of style

Christian Louboutin Pik Pik Flat Calf item
Christian Louboutin Pik Pik Flat Calf item
Christian Louboutin Pik Pik Flat Calf item
Christian Louboutin Pik Pik Flat Calf
$300

Starting bid

Black & Gold (Size 44.5) Step into luxury with these bold and edgy flats from Christian Louboutin. Featuring signature gold spike detailing against sleek black calf leather, the Pik Pik flats deliver a perfect balance of sophistication and attitude. Worn only once and in excellent condition—this is high-fashion with an unmistakable edge.

30” Water Wave Beauty (5x5 Closure) item
30” Water Wave Beauty (5x5 Closure) item
30” Water Wave Beauty (5x5 Closure)
$125

Starting bid

Dive into soft, flowing water waves with this 30-inch beauty. Featuring a pre-bleached 5x5 closure, this unit offers a natural look with volume, bounce, and effortless elegance.

16” Highlighted Body Wave (13x4 Lace) item
16” Highlighted Body Wave (13x4 Lace) item
16” Highlighted Body Wave (13x4 Lace)
$100

Starting bid

A shorter, flirty option featuring beautiful 4/27 highlights and soft body waves. Perfect for an everyday glam look with added dimension.

14” Deep Wave Closure Wig (5x5) item
14” Deep Wave Closure Wig (5x5) item
14” Deep Wave Closure Wig (5x5)
$100

Starting bid

A shorter deep wave option with a pre-bleached closure for easy wear. Soft curls and natural movement make this a go-to favorite.

22” Transparent Swiss Lace item
22” Transparent Swiss Lace item
22” Transparent Swiss Lace
$125

Starting bid

(13x6 HD) Crafted with premium transparent Swiss lace, this 22-inch unit offers superior blending and a natural scalp illusion. Lightweight, breathable, and flawless.

30” Blonde Straight Chic (4x4 Closure) item
30” Blonde Straight Chic (4x4 Closure) item
30” Blonde Straight Chic (4x4 Closure)
$125

Starting bid

Classic meets bold with this 30-inch 613 blonde straight wig. A polished, radiant look with easy styling and a natural finish.

26” Highlighted Natural Wave (5x5 Closure) item
26” Highlighted Natural Wave (5x5 Closure) item
26” Highlighted Natural Wave (5x5 Closure)
$125

Starting bid

Soft waves meet dimension with this 1B/27 highlighted beauty. At 26 inches, this wig offers the perfect blend of natural tones and sun-kissed brightness.

30” Platinum Blonde Straight (13x4 Lace) item
30” Platinum Blonde Straight (13x4 Lace) item
30” Platinum Blonde Straight (13x4 Lace)
$125

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with this striking 613 blonde, 30-inch straight wig. Sleek, vibrant, and pre-bleached for a flawless hairline perfect for high-impact glam.

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