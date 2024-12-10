A Night of Gold: 40 Years of Brotherhood, Leadership, Service, and Legacy

Alpha Legacy Sponsors receive seven (7) VIP tickets and will "Presenting Sponsor" recognition on all event materials, including invitations, program, website, and social media. Your logo on the step-and-repeat backdrop, sponsorship of the 2025 Southwest Community Day, exclusive signage at the entrance and/or main stage, and a full-page ad in the event program. This Exclusive Presenting Sponsor will have a named scholarship in honor of you or your company awarded to one of the student recipients.

Alpha Legacy Sponsors receive seven (7) VIP tickets and will "Presenting Sponsor" recognition on all event materials, including invitations, program, website, and social media. Your logo on the step-and-repeat backdrop, sponsorship of the 2025 Southwest Community Day, exclusive signage at the entrance and/or main stage, and a full-page ad in the event program. This Exclusive Presenting Sponsor will have a named scholarship in honor of you or your company awarded to one of the student recipients.

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