Omicron Eta Lambda Charitable Foundation

Hosted by

Omicron Eta Lambda Charitable Foundation

About this event

A Night of Gold: 40 Years of Brotherhood, Leadership, Service, and Legacy

901 G St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Last Call Admission
$175
General event admission.
VIP Admission
$500
Admission includes sponsorship recognition and access to the VIP reception.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Bronze Sponsors receive two (2) VIP tickets, including your brand logo in the event program and on social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Silver Sponsors receive four (4) VIP tickets, verbal recognition during the event, a quarter-page ad in the program, including your brand logo on other printed materials and social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Gold Co-Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Gold Co-Sponsors receive five (5) VIP tickets, special mention and recognition during the event, a half-page ad in the program, including your brand logo on select signage, other printed materials, website, and social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Alpha Legacy Sponsory
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Alpha Legacy Sponsors receive seven (7) VIP tickets and will "Presenting Sponsor" recognition on all event materials, including invitations, program, website, and social media. Your logo on the step-and-repeat backdrop, sponsorship of the 2025 Southwest Community Day, exclusive signage at the entrance and/or main stage, and a full-page ad in the event program. This Exclusive Presenting Sponsor will have a named scholarship in honor of you or your company awarded to one of the student recipients.
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