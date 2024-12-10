A Night of Gold: 40 Years of Brotherhood, Leadership, Service, and Legacy

Admission includes sponsorship recognition and access to the VIP reception.
Admission includes sponsorship recognition and access to the VIP reception.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Bronze Sponsors receive two (2) VIP tickets, including your brand logo in the event program and on social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Bronze Sponsors receive two (2) VIP tickets, including your brand logo in the event program and on social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Silver Sponsors receive four (4) VIP tickets, verbal recognition during the event, a quarter-page ad in the program, including your brand logo on other printed materials and social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Silver Sponsors receive four (4) VIP tickets, verbal recognition during the event, a quarter-page ad in the program, including your brand logo on other printed materials and social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Gold Co-Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Gold Co-Sponsors receive five (5) VIP tickets, special mention and recognition during the event, a half-page ad in the program, including your brand logo on select signage, other printed materials, website, and social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Gold Co-Sponsors receive five (5) VIP tickets, special mention and recognition during the event, a half-page ad in the program, including your brand logo on select signage, other printed materials, website, and social media, and a contribution to the scholarship fund.
Alpha Legacy Sponsory
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Alpha Legacy Sponsors receive seven (7) VIP tickets and will "Presenting Sponsor" recognition on all event materials, including invitations, program, website, and social media. Your logo on the step-and-repeat backdrop, sponsorship of the 2025 Southwest Community Day, exclusive signage at the entrance and/or main stage, and a full-page ad in the event program. This Exclusive Presenting Sponsor will have a named scholarship in honor of you or your company awarded to one of the student recipients.
Alpha Legacy Sponsors receive seven (7) VIP tickets and will "Presenting Sponsor" recognition on all event materials, including invitations, program, website, and social media. Your logo on the step-and-repeat backdrop, sponsorship of the 2025 Southwest Community Day, exclusive signage at the entrance and/or main stage, and a full-page ad in the event program. This Exclusive Presenting Sponsor will have a named scholarship in honor of you or your company awarded to one of the student recipients.
Add a donation for Omicron Eta Lambda Charitable Foundation
$
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