A Night of Gratitude and Hope Silent Auction

Step up to the plate for an unforgettable day at Truist Park! This auction item includes two premium tickets to a 2026 Atlanta Braves home game—perfect for die-hard fans or anyone craving the thrill of live baseball.

🏟️ What's Included:

• Two seats on the Lexus Level, Section 200 with excellent views of the action

• Access to the electric atmosphere of one of MLB’s most iconic teams

• A chance to witness the Braves’ powerhouse lineup in action





Whether you're cheering for a home run or soaking in the stadium vibes with a friend, this experience promises excitement, camaraderie, and memories that last long after the final inning.





Excludes opening-day, or post-season tickets.





Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact information. Redeem gift voucher between March1, 2026 and April 1, 2026, after the 2026 Braves schedule is posted to select desired game.







