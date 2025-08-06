Resurrection Medical Mission

Hosted by

Resurrection Medical Mission

About this event

Sales closed

A Night of Gratitude and Hope Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Kennesaw, GA

Dragonflies Massage Therapy item
Dragonflies Massage Therapy
$70

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate relaxation with a luxurious 60-minute full-body massage with Alison Payne. This indulgent experience is designed to melt away stress, soothe tired muscles, and restore balance to body and mind.


Licensed Massage Therapist since 2010.


Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher for Dragonflies Massage Therapy.




Hand-Carved Wooden Globe from Kenya item
Hand-Carved Wooden Globe from Kenya item
Hand-Carved Wooden Globe from Kenya
$40

Starting bid

Bring the spirit of global craftsmanship to your home with this exquisite hand-carved wooden globe, lovingly crafted by artisans in Kenya. Made from sustainably sourced hardwood, each continent is etched with precision, showcasing the artisan’s attention to detail and deep respect for geography and form. The globe rests on a sturdy, carved base, making it both a decorative centerpiece and a conversation starter.

Hand-Painted Denim Jacket - Wearable Art item
Hand-Painted Denim Jacket - Wearable Art item
Hand-Painted Denim Jacket - Wearable Art
$300

Starting bid

Turn heads with a stunning, hand-painted denim jacket that blends fashion with fine art. Crafted on a classic medium-wash denim base, this piece features a vibrant, original design painted directly onto the back panel using high-quality, weather-resistant fabric paints and your original design.


Please note: This is a hand-painted, custom design, using your own denim jacket and will take several weeks to complete. Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher for Shutupnpaint.


Website: Shutupnpaint.com

Stay at Atlanta's #1 Bed and Breakfast item
Stay at Atlanta's #1 Bed and Breakfast
$200

Starting bid

#1 BEST Metro Atlanta Bed and Breakfast Let the Pleasanton Courtyard Bed and Breakfast become your private retreat. Enjoy a one-night stay at this amazing property which features smoke-free guest lodging, several common areas, home-cooked breakfasts, and free parking. Check out the website. You will not be disappointed.


Pleasantoncourtyardbedandbreakfast.com


Winning bidder will be provided with a gift certificate that includes phone number that includes contact and reservation information.

Stay at Disney's Boulder Ridge Villas item
Stay at Disney's Boulder Ridge Villas
$600

Starting bid

Recalling the 1860’s railroad hotels of the American West, Boulder Ridge Villas, located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida , offers the comforts of home amid the rustic beauty of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Dine on traditional Pacific Northwest cuisine, explore trails through lush meadows and delight in the enchanting Copper Creek Springs Pool. Just a breezy boat ride to Magic Kingdom Park, this resort hotel celebrates the ethos of traditional craftsmanship and the great outdoors. This 2-night stay at Boulder Ridge Villas will not disappoint. Does not include transportation.


Disneyworld.disney.go.com


Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact and reservation information.


$800 value


Date Night Delight item
Date Night Delight item
Date Night Delight
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself and someone special to a wonderful evening of romance, relaxation, and indulgence. This perfect date night package includes:

  • Dinner for Two at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant near you, where you'll enjoy a delicious meal. Cheescake Factory gift certificate value: $25
  • Movie Tickets for Two at AMC Theaters offering plush seating and the latest blockbuster.

This combo is ideal for couples, best friends, or anyone who deserves a night out. Bid now and make memories over great food and a great film!

The Rock and Stone Company - Handcrafted Bracelet item
The Rock and Stone Company - Handcrafted Bracelet
$18

Starting bid

💜 Women's Natural Amethyst Handcrafted

Bracelet


Elevate your style with this exquisite handmade bracelet, featuring genuine amethyst gemstones made by artist Marsha Sydnor. Each bead is carefully selected for its rich violet hue and natural clarity, then hand-strung with love and precision to create a timeless piece that radiates elegance.

  • Gemstone: Natural amethyst (8mm round beads) and heishi stone beads
  • Design: Stretch cord for comfortable fit
  • Size: Fits most wrists (approx. 7"–7.5")

This bracelet makes a thoughtful gift or a treasured addition to any jewelry collection. Bid now to support a great cause and take home a piece of handcrafted beauty!

The Rock and Stone Company - Handcrafted Bracelet item
The Rock and Stone Company - Handcrafted Bracelet
$18

Starting bid

Women's Natural Dyed Agate - Handcrafted Bracelet


Elevate your accessory game with this stunning handmade bracelet, crafted with care and intention. Handmade by artist Marsha Sydnor, it features smooth, polished natural agate beads, each stone showcases unique swirls and earthy tones. At its center lies a delicate resin cross, adding a graceful spiritual touch and a modern twist to a timeless symbol.

  • Natural agate: Reflects the natural beauty of nature
  • ✝️ Resin cross charm: Lightweight, durable, and beautifully detailed.
  • 📏 Adjustable fit: Designed to comfortably suit most wrist sizes.

Perfect as a meaningful gift or a personal keepsake, this bracelet blends elegance with soul. Bid generously—your support helps make a difference!

The Rock and Stone Company - Handcrafted Bracelet item
The Rock and Stone Company - Handcrafted Bracelet
$22

Starting bid

Handcrafted Men's Tiger Eye Bracelet


Elevate your style with this striking handmade bracelet, crafted from genuine tiger eye gemstones known for their rich golden-brown hues. Each bead is carefully selected by the artist Marsha Sydnor and strung to highlight the stone’s natural luster.

At the heart of the bracelet lies a bold tiger eye cross. The cross adds a distinctive touch, to this beautiful piece of jewelry.

  • Material: Natural tiger eye stones, 10mm beads
  • Design: Stretch-fit bracelet with tiger eye cross centerpiece
  • Craftsmanship: Handmade with care and precision

Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, this bracelet makes a meaningful gift or personal keepsake. Bid on this unique piece and support a great cause while adding a touch polish to your wardrobe.

Hand Crafted Apron - A Celebration of Craft and Culture item
Hand Crafted Apron - A Celebration of Craft and Culture item
Hand Crafted Apron - A Celebration of Craft and Culture
$40

Starting bid

This vibrant apron is more than a kitchen companion—it’s a wearable story stitched with care in Kisumu, Kenya. Made by local artisans using durable cotton and traditional techniques, it features bold, earthy tones and a striking pattern inspired by the rhythms of Lake Victoria and the spirit of community that surrounds it.

Handmade Crochet Bag item
Handmade Crochet Bag
$65

Starting bid

Add a splash of sunshine to your wardrobe with this vibrant, hand-crocheted orange bag. Lovingly crafted with durable yarn and intricate stitching by AnnMichael Crochet, it features a roomy interior perfect for everyday essentials, plus a soft texture that feels as good as it looks.


Whether you're heading to the market or meeting friends for coffee, this one-of-a-kind piece brings handmade charm and bold style to every outing.


Dimensions: Approx. 12.5" x 14"




White Beaded Necklace – Handcrafted in Tanzania item
White Beaded Necklace – Handcrafted in Tanzania item
White Beaded Necklace – Handcrafted in Tanzania
$40

Starting bid

This striking white beaded necklace is a testament to the artistry and heritage of the Maasai women of East Africa. Handmade using traditional techniques passed down through generations, each bead is meticulously placed to form a graceful, symmetrical pattern that reflects both beauty and meaning.


The necklace’s clean white palette symbolizes peace and purity in Maasai culture, while its circular design evokes unity and continuity. Lightweight yet bold, it can be worn as a statement piece or displayed as a cultural artifact.

It is perfect for collectors, stylists, and anyone moved by global craftsmanship.

Set of 3 Handcrafted Kenyan Decorative Trays item
Set of 3 Handcrafted Kenyan Decorative Trays item
Set of 3 Handcrafted Kenyan Decorative Trays
$35

Starting bid

Handcrafted by skilled Kenyan artisans using locally sourced materials, this set of 3 trays reflects a unique blend of traditional techniques and contemporary design.


Perfect as a centerpiece, serving tray, or wall art, these pieces invite conversation and connection. Let your home reflect a story of global artistry.



Before & After Home Cleaning Package item
Before & After Home Cleaning Package
$150

Starting bid

"We take care of your home so you can focus on what matters most."


Bid on a professional home cleaning service that transforms your living space into a sanctuary of freshness and order. This package includes a standard cleaning session for up to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, and common areas—perfect for a seasonal refresh, post-party reset, or simply reclaiming your time.

✨ What’s Included:

Dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and surface sanitizing

Kitchen deep-clean: counters, appliances, sink

Bathroom detailing: tub, toilet, mirrors, fixtures

Trash removal and finishing touches for a hotel-like

feel


Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact and reservation information.






Large Game Day Gift Basket item
Large Game Day Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid


Basket Contents

Includes snacks for game day: tortilla

chips and salsa dip, mixed nuts,

chocolate candy, and lemonade

Game day plates and napkins

2 Large football shaped mugs

Also included for those cooler days or

nights, a warm throw blanket

Family sign



Small Game Day Gift Basket item
Small Game Day Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Game day gift basket is suitable for one person.

Basket includes:

Game day snacks: Nuts, M&Ms, Tootsie

Roll Hot cocoa

Extra-large coffee mug

Energy Water

Game day sign



Big Five Tote Bag item
Big Five Tote Bag item
Big Five Tote Bag
$25

Starting bid

Made in Kisumu, Kenya, a lakeside city known for its vibrant culture and artisan communities.


*Each bag is hand-sewn with care, reflecting the artisan’s personal touch and dedication.


*Made from 100% cotton, ensuring softness and comfort while carrying and adorned with Kitenge fabric, a traditional East African textile known for its bold, colorful patterns. These fabrics often showcase lakeside-inspired colors, echoing the natural beauty of the region.


*The design blends style and functionality, making it suitable for everyday use—whether for school, office, or shopping.


*Size: 14 in W X 15 in H


*Large interior pocket and zipper






Handmade Nativity Scene item
Handmade Nativity Scene item
Handmade Nativity Scene
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this beautifully handcrafted nativity scene from Kisumu, Kenya. Each piece in the set is lovingly shaped using natural, locally sourced materials such as banana fiber, corn husk, sisal, and wood—materials that reflect the resourcefulness and creativity of the region’s artisans.


Sustainable Materials: The use of banana leaves, palm fibers, and other organic elements makes this nativity scene not only eco-friendly but also deeply connected to the land and culture of Kisumu.


Size: Approx. 7 in W x 6 in H


Handmade Nativity Scene item
Handmade Nativity Scene item
Handmade Nativity Scene
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this beautifully handcrafted nativity scene from Kisumu, Kenya. Each piece in the set is lovingly shaped using natural, locally sourced materials such as banana fiber, corn husk, sisal, and wood—materials that reflect the resourcefulness and creativity of the region’s artisans.


Sustainable Materials: The use of banana leaves, palm fibers, and other organic elements makes this nativity scene not only eco-friendly but also deeply connected to the land and culture of Kisumu.


Size: Approx. 7 in W x 6 in H

Custom Watercolor Portrait Commission item
Custom Watercolor Portrait Commission
$100

Starting bid

Capture a Moment. Celebrate a Life.


Bid on the opportunity to commission a one-of-a-kind custom watercolor portrait, created by Savannah Holloway, a talented local artist. Her portrait transforms your photo into a timeless piece of art.

Medium: Watercolor

Size: 8.5 in X 11 in

Subject: Winner’s choice of photo featuring up to 2 people

Delivery: Completed within 3 - 5 weeks after photo submission.


This is more than a painting—it’s a personal keepsake that tells a story. Perfect for gifting or treasuring for yourself.


Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact information.

12-Day All-Inclusive Mission Trip to Kenya item
12-Day All-Inclusive Mission Trip to Kenya
$4,000

Starting bid

Transform Lives. Be Transformed.


Embark on a life-transforming journey with this unforgettable 12-day mission trip to Kenya—an experience that blends service, culture, and connection. This all-expenses-paid opportunity offers the winning bidder a chance to share the love of Jesus through service to his people in villages of Kenya.

✈️ All-Inclusive Package: Includes round-trip airfare, accommodations, meals, ground transportation, and all program fees.

🤝 Purpose-Driven Service: Participate in Resurrection Medical Mission's hands-on medical clinics, working along-side our physicians and other medical personnel. You will experience community with the wonderful people of Kenya.


Trip Dates: May 2026

Hosted by: Resurrection Medical Mission

Estimated Value: $6,500

Restrictions: Must be 18+ or accompanied by a guardian; passport and visa required

Will require mandatory vaccines for travel to Kenya


Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact and reservation information.


Atlanta Braves Baseball Tickets – A Grand Slam Experience! item
Atlanta Braves Baseball Tickets – A Grand Slam Experience!
$130

Starting bid

Step up to the plate for an unforgettable day at Truist Park! This auction item includes two premium tickets to a 2026 Atlanta Braves home game—perfect for die-hard fans or anyone craving the thrill of live baseball.

🏟️ What's Included:

Two seats on the Lexus Level, Section 200 with excellent views of the action

Access to the electric atmosphere of one of MLB’s most iconic teams

A chance to witness the Braves’ powerhouse lineup in action


Whether you're cheering for a home run or soaking in the stadium vibes with a friend, this experience promises excitement, camaraderie, and memories that last long after the final inning.


Excludes opening-day, or post-season tickets.


Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact information. Redeem gift voucher between March1, 2026 and April 1, 2026, after the 2026 Braves schedule is posted to select desired game.



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!