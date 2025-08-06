A Night of Gratitude and Hope Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Kennesaw, GA
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate relaxation with a luxurious 60-minute full-body massage with Alison Payne. This indulgent experience is designed to melt away stress, soothe tired muscles, and restore balance to body and mind.
Licensed Massage Therapist since 2010.
Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher for Dragonflies Massage Therapy.
Starting bid
Bring the spirit of global craftsmanship to your home with this exquisite hand-carved wooden globe, lovingly crafted by artisans in Kenya. Made from sustainably sourced hardwood, each continent is etched with precision, showcasing the artisan’s attention to detail and deep respect for geography and form. The globe rests on a sturdy, carved base, making it both a decorative centerpiece and a conversation starter.
Starting bid
Turn heads with a stunning, hand-painted denim jacket that blends fashion with fine art. Crafted on a classic medium-wash denim base, this piece features a vibrant, original design painted directly onto the back panel using high-quality, weather-resistant fabric paints and your original design.
Please note: This is a hand-painted, custom design, using your own denim jacket and will take several weeks to complete. Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher for Shutupnpaint.
Website: Shutupnpaint.com
Starting bid
#1 BEST Metro Atlanta Bed and Breakfast Let the Pleasanton Courtyard Bed and Breakfast become your private retreat. Enjoy a one-night stay at this amazing property which features smoke-free guest lodging, several common areas, home-cooked breakfasts, and free parking. Check out the website. You will not be disappointed.
Pleasantoncourtyardbedandbreakfast.com
Winning bidder will be provided with a gift certificate that includes phone number that includes contact and reservation information.
Starting bid
Recalling the 1860’s railroad hotels of the American West, Boulder Ridge Villas, located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida , offers the comforts of home amid the rustic beauty of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Dine on traditional Pacific Northwest cuisine, explore trails through lush meadows and delight in the enchanting Copper Creek Springs Pool. Just a breezy boat ride to Magic Kingdom Park, this resort hotel celebrates the ethos of traditional craftsmanship and the great outdoors. This 2-night stay at Boulder Ridge Villas will not disappoint. Does not include transportation.
Disneyworld.disney.go.com
Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact and reservation information.
$800 value
Starting bid
Treat yourself and someone special to a wonderful evening of romance, relaxation, and indulgence. This perfect date night package includes:
This combo is ideal for couples, best friends, or anyone who deserves a night out. Bid now and make memories over great food and a great film!
Starting bid
💜 Women's Natural Amethyst Handcrafted
Bracelet
Elevate your style with this exquisite handmade bracelet, featuring genuine amethyst gemstones made by artist Marsha Sydnor. Each bead is carefully selected for its rich violet hue and natural clarity, then hand-strung with love and precision to create a timeless piece that radiates elegance.
This bracelet makes a thoughtful gift or a treasured addition to any jewelry collection. Bid now to support a great cause and take home a piece of handcrafted beauty!
Starting bid
Women's Natural Dyed Agate - Handcrafted Bracelet
Elevate your accessory game with this stunning handmade bracelet, crafted with care and intention. Handmade by artist Marsha Sydnor, it features smooth, polished natural agate beads, each stone showcases unique swirls and earthy tones. At its center lies a delicate resin cross, adding a graceful spiritual touch and a modern twist to a timeless symbol.
Perfect as a meaningful gift or a personal keepsake, this bracelet blends elegance with soul. Bid generously—your support helps make a difference!
Starting bid
Handcrafted Men's Tiger Eye Bracelet
Elevate your style with this striking handmade bracelet, crafted from genuine tiger eye gemstones known for their rich golden-brown hues. Each bead is carefully selected by the artist Marsha Sydnor and strung to highlight the stone’s natural luster.
At the heart of the bracelet lies a bold tiger eye cross. The cross adds a distinctive touch, to this beautiful piece of jewelry.
Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, this bracelet makes a meaningful gift or personal keepsake. Bid on this unique piece and support a great cause while adding a touch polish to your wardrobe.
Starting bid
This vibrant apron is more than a kitchen companion—it’s a wearable story stitched with care in Kisumu, Kenya. Made by local artisans using durable cotton and traditional techniques, it features bold, earthy tones and a striking pattern inspired by the rhythms of Lake Victoria and the spirit of community that surrounds it.
Starting bid
Add a splash of sunshine to your wardrobe with this vibrant, hand-crocheted orange bag. Lovingly crafted with durable yarn and intricate stitching by AnnMichael Crochet, it features a roomy interior perfect for everyday essentials, plus a soft texture that feels as good as it looks.
Whether you're heading to the market or meeting friends for coffee, this one-of-a-kind piece brings handmade charm and bold style to every outing.
Dimensions: Approx. 12.5" x 14"
Starting bid
This striking white beaded necklace is a testament to the artistry and heritage of the Maasai women of East Africa. Handmade using traditional techniques passed down through generations, each bead is meticulously placed to form a graceful, symmetrical pattern that reflects both beauty and meaning.
The necklace’s clean white palette symbolizes peace and purity in Maasai culture, while its circular design evokes unity and continuity. Lightweight yet bold, it can be worn as a statement piece or displayed as a cultural artifact.
It is perfect for collectors, stylists, and anyone moved by global craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Handcrafted by skilled Kenyan artisans using locally sourced materials, this set of 3 trays reflects a unique blend of traditional techniques and contemporary design.
Perfect as a centerpiece, serving tray, or wall art, these pieces invite conversation and connection. Let your home reflect a story of global artistry.
Starting bid
"We take care of your home so you can focus on what matters most."
Bid on a professional home cleaning service that transforms your living space into a sanctuary of freshness and order. This package includes a standard cleaning session for up to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, and common areas—perfect for a seasonal refresh, post-party reset, or simply reclaiming your time.
✨ What’s Included:
• Dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and surface sanitizing
• Kitchen deep-clean: counters, appliances, sink
• Bathroom detailing: tub, toilet, mirrors, fixtures
• Trash removal and finishing touches for a hotel-like
feel
Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact and reservation information.
Starting bid
Basket Contents
• Includes snacks for game day: tortilla
chips and salsa dip, mixed nuts,
chocolate candy, and lemonade
• Game day plates and napkins
• 2 Large football shaped mugs
• Also included for those cooler days or
nights, a warm throw blanket
• Family sign
Starting bid
Game day gift basket is suitable for one person.
Basket includes:
• Game day snacks: Nuts, M&Ms, Tootsie
Roll Hot cocoa
• Extra-large coffee mug
• Energy Water
• Game day sign
Starting bid
Made in Kisumu, Kenya, a lakeside city known for its vibrant culture and artisan communities.
*Each bag is hand-sewn with care, reflecting the artisan’s personal touch and dedication.
*Made from 100% cotton, ensuring softness and comfort while carrying and adorned with Kitenge fabric, a traditional East African textile known for its bold, colorful patterns. These fabrics often showcase lakeside-inspired colors, echoing the natural beauty of the region.
*The design blends style and functionality, making it suitable for everyday use—whether for school, office, or shopping.
*Size: 14 in W X 15 in H
*Large interior pocket and zipper
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit of the season with this beautifully handcrafted nativity scene from Kisumu, Kenya. Each piece in the set is lovingly shaped using natural, locally sourced materials such as banana fiber, corn husk, sisal, and wood—materials that reflect the resourcefulness and creativity of the region’s artisans.
• Sustainable Materials: The use of banana leaves, palm fibers, and other organic elements makes this nativity scene not only eco-friendly but also deeply connected to the land and culture of Kisumu.
Size: Approx. 7 in W x 6 in H
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit of the season with this beautifully handcrafted nativity scene from Kisumu, Kenya. Each piece in the set is lovingly shaped using natural, locally sourced materials such as banana fiber, corn husk, sisal, and wood—materials that reflect the resourcefulness and creativity of the region’s artisans.
• Sustainable Materials: The use of banana leaves, palm fibers, and other organic elements makes this nativity scene not only eco-friendly but also deeply connected to the land and culture of Kisumu.
Size: Approx. 7 in W x 6 in H
Starting bid
Capture a Moment. Celebrate a Life.
Bid on the opportunity to commission a one-of-a-kind custom watercolor portrait, created by Savannah Holloway, a talented local artist. Her portrait transforms your photo into a timeless piece of art.
• Medium: Watercolor
• Size: 8.5 in X 11 in
• Subject: Winner’s choice of photo featuring up to 2 people
• Delivery: Completed within 3 - 5 weeks after photo submission.
This is more than a painting—it’s a personal keepsake that tells a story. Perfect for gifting or treasuring for yourself.
Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact information.
Starting bid
Transform Lives. Be Transformed.
Embark on a life-transforming journey with this unforgettable 12-day mission trip to Kenya—an experience that blends service, culture, and connection. This all-expenses-paid opportunity offers the winning bidder a chance to share the love of Jesus through service to his people in villages of Kenya.
• ✈️ All-Inclusive Package: Includes round-trip airfare, accommodations, meals, ground transportation, and all program fees.
• 🤝 Purpose-Driven Service: Participate in Resurrection Medical Mission's hands-on medical clinics, working along-side our physicians and other medical personnel. You will experience community with the wonderful people of Kenya.
Trip Dates: May 2026
Hosted by: Resurrection Medical Mission
Estimated Value: $6,500
Restrictions: Must be 18+ or accompanied by a guardian; passport and visa required
Will require mandatory vaccines for travel to Kenya
Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact and reservation information.
Starting bid
Step up to the plate for an unforgettable day at Truist Park! This auction item includes two premium tickets to a 2026 Atlanta Braves home game—perfect for die-hard fans or anyone craving the thrill of live baseball.
🏟️ What's Included:
• Two seats on the Lexus Level, Section 200 with excellent views of the action
• Access to the electric atmosphere of one of MLB’s most iconic teams
• A chance to witness the Braves’ powerhouse lineup in action
Whether you're cheering for a home run or soaking in the stadium vibes with a friend, this experience promises excitement, camaraderie, and memories that last long after the final inning.
Excludes opening-day, or post-season tickets.
Winning bidder will be provided with a gift voucher that includes contact information. Redeem gift voucher between March1, 2026 and April 1, 2026, after the 2026 Braves schedule is posted to select desired game.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!