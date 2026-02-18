A Night of Hope - A Private Event Hosted by Friends of Ted & Therese Salonek

Hosted by
About this event
The fair market value is $100 per couple. The remaining portion is a charitable donation that is tax deductible to the extent allowed by the law. 2B CONTINUED is a 501c3 nonprofit organization (Federal Tax ID 84-2398238).
The fair market value is $100 per couple. The remaining portion is a charitable donation that is tax deductible to the extent allowed by the law. 2B CONTINUED is a 501c3 nonprofit organization (Federal Tax ID 84-2398238).
The fair market value is $100 per couple. The remaining portion is a charitable donation that is tax deductible to the extent allowed by the law. 2B CONTINUED is a 501c3 nonprofit organization (Federal Tax ID 84-2398238).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!