2B CONTINUED '26 DLTS Couple

A Night of Hope - A Private Event Hosted by Friends of Ted & Therese Salonek

14915 County Rd 20

Watertown, MN 55388, USA

Gold
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The fair market value is $100 per couple. The remaining portion is a charitable donation that is tax deductible to the extent allowed by the law. 2B CONTINUED is a 501c3 nonprofit organization (Federal Tax ID 84-2398238).

Silver
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bronze
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

