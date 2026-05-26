A Night of Hope & Healing

Hosted by
About this event
4 tickets to the event | Logo displayed on the event & home pages of the REPS Website with a link to your business website | Logo on the event poster | Verbal recognition at the event | Logo displayed at the event | Tagged in social media post | 30 second radio ad promoting your business in partnership with REPS’
2 tickets to the event | Logo displayed at the event | Logo displayed on the event & home pages of the REPS Website | Verbal recognition at the event | Tagged in social media post
Logo displayed at event | Tagged in social media post
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!