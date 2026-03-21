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About this event

Second Annual Night of Jazz and Steel - Silent Auction

$25 Gift Card item
$25 Gift Card
$13

Starting bid

Gift card to Jerry's Artarama - Local store selling an extensive selection of art supplies

3 $25 Gift Cards item
3 $25 Gift Cards
$40

Starting bid

Gift cards to Jerry's Artarama - Local store selling an extensive selection of art supplies

Date Night Bundle item
Date Night Bundle item
Date Night Bundle
$80

Starting bid

2 Tickets to 2 Plays @ NC State's University Theatre:

The Mystery of Irma Vep (May 28 - June 14)

Towards Zero (June 11 -21)

$50 Garibaldi Gift Card

2 Symphony SummerFEST Tickets item
2 Symphony SummerFEST Tickets
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets to NC Symphony outdoor concert at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary

Theatre and Dessert Bundle item
Theatre and Dessert Bundle item
Theatre and Dessert Bundle
$25

Starting bid

1 ticket to 2 plays at Theatre in the Park in Raleigh:

The Revolutionists

Evil Dead: The Musical

$20 Howling Cow Gift Card

Rush Hour Karting and Buffalo Bros item
Rush Hour Karting and Buffalo Bros
$60

Starting bid

Gift certificates for 4 go kart races at Rush Hour Karting

$25 Gift Card to Buffalo Brothers

Restaurant wreath with $125 of gift cards item
Restaurant wreath with $125 of gift cards
$60

Starting bid

Alexander's $25 Gift Card

Big Ed's $25 Gift Card

Longhorn 2 - $25 Gift Cards ($50)

MoonRunner's $25 Gift Cards

$75 Gift Card item
$75 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$75 Gift Card to Anthony's La Piazza - Italian restaurant in Garner

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Carajillo's - Mexican restaurant in Garner

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Garibaldi's - Italian restaurant in Garner

Hartfelt Pet Sitter Basket item
Hartfelt Pet Sitter Basket
$40

Starting bid

Pet Sitting services and basket of items for your pet

Pampered Chef Kitchen Basket item
Pampered Chef Kitchen Basket
$60

Starting bid

Pampered Chef kitchen products including:

Kitchen serving utensils

BBQ basting bottle

Steak knives, etc.

Hand-crocheted Blanket
$30

Starting bid

Hand-crocheted blanket

3 Pairs of Handmade Earrings item
3 Pairs of Handmade Earrings
$24

Starting bid

3 pairs of handmade pierced earrings made by local artist Morgan Black

Acoustic Guitar and Lesson item
Acoustic Guitar and Lesson
$60

Starting bid

6-String acoustic guitar from Music and Arts in Garner

30-minute online guitar lesson from a master teacher

Wreath item
Wreath
$40

Starting bid

Blue and orange butterfly welcome wreath

Wreath item
Wreath
$40

Starting bid

Snowman wreath

Facial and Massage item
Facial and Massage
$90

Starting bid

60-Minute Swedish or Deep Tissue Massage and choice of Facial for Cary Massage

Self-Care Bundle item
Self-Care Bundle item
Self-Care Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 1-hour massage at Cleveland Chiropractic and Massage in Garner

Gift bag with loose-leaf tea, bags and cup

Hand-crocheted blanket

YMCA Membership item
YMCA Membership
$90

Starting bid

Certificate for 3-month membership to YMCA (1 adult and dependents)

Signed UNC Basketball memorabilia item
Signed UNC Basketball memorabilia item
Signed UNC Basketball memorabilia
$50

Starting bid

Signed and certified photograph of Roy Williams

Courtney Banghart signed basketball

Duke Basketball Memorabilia item
Duke Basketball Memorabilia
$25

Starting bid

Signed book by Coach K

Pilates Classes and Socks item
Pilates Classes and Socks
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 5-class package of Pilates classes at Garner or Clayton location of Moxie Pilates

Pair of grippy socks

Family Fun Bundle item
Family Fun Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Buffalo Lanes (8 bowling games, 4 shoe rentals, $5 arcade card)

$50 Gift Card to Angie's Restuarant

$30 Gift Card for Hot Spot Pottery Painting

Outback Steakhouse Gift Cards item
Outback Steakhouse Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

5 - $10 Gift Cards to Outback Steakhouse

NC State v Louisville Football item
NC State v Louisville Football
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets (Section 31, Row C) to NC State v Louisville football game on October 3, 2026 at Carter-Finley Stadium with parking pass, Seats include chairbacks

NC State v California Football item
NC State v California Football
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets (Section 31, Row C) to NC State v California football game on October 31, 2026 at Carter-Finley Stadium with parking pass, Seats include chairbacks

Genuine Leather and Cowhide Bag item
Genuine Leather and Cowhide Bag
$30

Starting bid

Genuine leather and cowhide bag, pocket on the front, concealed pocket in back, zipper pocket inside along with card and phone slots

$25 Gift Card item
$25 Gift Card
$13

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Angie's Restaurant - Favorite local southern breakfast and lunch restaurant in Garner

Hurricanes Signed Hockey Puck item
Hurricanes Signed Hockey Puck
$20

Starting bid

Carolina Hurricanes Hockey Puck signed by Alexander Nikishin #21 with authenticity certificate

$25 Gift Card item
$25 Gift Card
$13

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Buffalo Brothers - Casual dining in Garner

Eagle Ridge Golf item
Eagle Ridge Golf
$50

Starting bid

Two rounds of golf, with cart, at Eagle Ridge golf course

Up to $2,000 Equipment Rental from Gregory Poole Equipment item
Up to $2,000 Equipment Rental from Gregory Poole Equipment
$500

Starting bid

Weekend rental of construction equipment in Eastern NC, delivery included (i.e. skidsteer, walk behind skidsteer, small contractor tools, rubber track extractors, boom lifts under 40')

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Hudson's Hardware - Local hardware store in Garner

$25 Gift Cards item
$25 Gift Cards
$13

Starting bid

5 - $5 Gift Cards to Chili's

$40 Gift Cards item
$40 Gift Cards
$20

Starting bid

4 - $10 Gift Cards to Johnny's Pizza

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