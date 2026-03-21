Second Annual Night of Jazz and Steel - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Gift card to Jerry's Artarama - Local store selling an extensive selection of art supplies
Starting bid
Gift cards to Jerry's Artarama - Local store selling an extensive selection of art supplies
Starting bid
2 Tickets to 2 Plays @ NC State's University Theatre:
The Mystery of Irma Vep (May 28 - June 14)
Towards Zero (June 11 -21)
$50 Garibaldi Gift Card
Starting bid
2 tickets to NC Symphony outdoor concert at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary
Starting bid
1 ticket to 2 plays at Theatre in the Park in Raleigh:
The Revolutionists
Evil Dead: The Musical
$20 Howling Cow Gift Card
Starting bid
Gift certificates for 4 go kart races at Rush Hour Karting
$25 Gift Card to Buffalo Brothers
Starting bid
Alexander's $25 Gift Card
Big Ed's $25 Gift Card
Longhorn 2 - $25 Gift Cards ($50)
MoonRunner's $25 Gift Cards
Starting bid
$75 Gift Card to Anthony's La Piazza - Italian restaurant in Garner
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Carajillo's - Mexican restaurant in Garner
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Garibaldi's - Italian restaurant in Garner
Starting bid
Pet Sitting services and basket of items for your pet
Starting bid
Pampered Chef kitchen products including:
Kitchen serving utensils
BBQ basting bottle
Steak knives, etc.
Starting bid
Hand-crocheted blanket
Starting bid
3 pairs of handmade pierced earrings made by local artist Morgan Black
Starting bid
6-String acoustic guitar from Music and Arts in Garner
30-minute online guitar lesson from a master teacher
Starting bid
Blue and orange butterfly welcome wreath
Starting bid
Snowman wreath
Starting bid
60-Minute Swedish or Deep Tissue Massage and choice of Facial for Cary Massage
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 1-hour massage at Cleveland Chiropractic and Massage in Garner
Gift bag with loose-leaf tea, bags and cup
Hand-crocheted blanket
Starting bid
Certificate for 3-month membership to YMCA (1 adult and dependents)
Starting bid
Signed and certified photograph of Roy Williams
Courtney Banghart signed basketball
Starting bid
Signed book by Coach K
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 5-class package of Pilates classes at Garner or Clayton location of Moxie Pilates
Pair of grippy socks
Starting bid
Buffalo Lanes (8 bowling games, 4 shoe rentals, $5 arcade card)
$50 Gift Card to Angie's Restuarant
$30 Gift Card for Hot Spot Pottery Painting
Starting bid
5 - $10 Gift Cards to Outback Steakhouse
Starting bid
4 Tickets (Section 31, Row C) to NC State v Louisville football game on October 3, 2026 at Carter-Finley Stadium with parking pass, Seats include chairbacks
Starting bid
4 Tickets (Section 31, Row C) to NC State v California football game on October 31, 2026 at Carter-Finley Stadium with parking pass, Seats include chairbacks
Starting bid
Genuine leather and cowhide bag, pocket on the front, concealed pocket in back, zipper pocket inside along with card and phone slots
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Angie's Restaurant - Favorite local southern breakfast and lunch restaurant in Garner
Starting bid
Carolina Hurricanes Hockey Puck signed by Alexander Nikishin #21 with authenticity certificate
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Buffalo Brothers - Casual dining in Garner
Starting bid
Two rounds of golf, with cart, at Eagle Ridge golf course
Starting bid
Weekend rental of construction equipment in Eastern NC, delivery included (i.e. skidsteer, walk behind skidsteer, small contractor tools, rubber track extractors, boom lifts under 40')
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Hudson's Hardware - Local hardware store in Garner
Starting bid
5 - $5 Gift Cards to Chili's
Starting bid
4 - $10 Gift Cards to Johnny's Pizza
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