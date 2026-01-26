Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities ~ Small Town Big Hearts ~ A Night Of Music For Steve

About this event
Enjoy a Great Night of Music and Community! ❤️
Can’t join us at the event? You can still make a meaningful impact. Your donation will assist Steve in his fight against MDS/MPN
Can’t join us at the event? You can still make a meaningful impact. Your donation will assist Steve in his fight against MDS/MPN
10 Tickets to the Event, Speaking Opportunity, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition, 10 Sheets of Raffles
8 Tickets to the Event, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition,
8 Sheets of Raffle Tickets
6 Tickets to the Event, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition, 6 Sheets of Raffle Tickets
4 Tickets to the Event, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition, 4 Sheets of Raffle Tickets
2 Tickets to the Event, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition, 2 Sheets of Raffle Tickets
1 Ticket to the Event,
Social Media Recognition,
1 Sheet of Raffle Tickets
In addition to donations for this recipient, contributions to our organization’s general assistance fund are appreciated and help us support others in need when individual fundraising is not an option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!