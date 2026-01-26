Small Town Big Hearts, Inc

Hosted by

Small Town Big Hearts, Inc

About this event

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities ~ Small Town Big Hearts ~ A Night Of Music For Steve

2183 Jackson Ave

Seaford, NY 11783, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy a Great Night of Music and Community! ❤️

Donation Only-No Event Tickets
Pay what you can

Can’t join us at the event? You can still make a meaningful impact. Your donation will assist Steve in his fight against MDS/MPN 

Donation Only-No Event Tickets (Copy)
Pay what you can

Can’t join us at the event? You can still make a meaningful impact. Your donation will assist Steve in his fight against MDS/MPN 

The Headliner Sponsorship
$3,500

10 Tickets to the Event, Speaking Opportunity, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition, 10 Sheets of Raffles

The Rhythm Section Sponsorship
$2,500

8 Tickets to the Event, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition,

8 Sheets of Raffle Tickets

The Jam Session Sponsorship For Steve
$1,500

6 Tickets to the Event, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition, 6 Sheets of Raffle Tickets

The Backup Singers Sponsorship
$1,000

4 Tickets to the Event, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition, 4 Sheets of Raffle Tickets

The Encore Sponsorship
$500

2 Tickets to the Event, Logo Placement, Social Media Recognition, 2 Sheets of Raffle Tickets

The Opening Act Sponsorship
$250

1 Ticket to the Event,

Social Media Recognition,

1 Sheet of Raffle Tickets

Add a Donation to Small Town Big Hearts
Pay what you can

In addition to donations for this recipient, contributions to our organization’s general assistance fund are appreciated and help us support others in need when individual fundraising is not an option.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!