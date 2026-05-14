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About this event
Includes dinner, event admission, community program, and an evening supporting Victory House Adult Center of Excellence.
Includes preferred seating, dinner, special event recognition, and an evening supporting Victory House Adult Center of Excellence.
Reserved seating for eight guests, dinner included, and special recognition during the event.
Includes recognition in the event program and admission for two guests to “A Night of Purpose.”
Includes logo recognition on event signage, social media recognition, name listed in the event program, and admission for four guests.
Includes premier event recognition, logo placement on promotional materials, VIP reserved table for eight guests, social media spotlight, and speaking recognition during the program.
$
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