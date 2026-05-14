Victory House Adult Center Of Excellence

Hosted by

Victory House Adult Center Of Excellence

About this event

A Night of Purpose

1609 Country Club Rd

San Angelo, TX 76904, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes dinner, event admission, community program, and an evening supporting Victory House Adult Center of Excellence.

VIP Supporter
$100

Includes preferred seating, dinner, special event recognition, and an evening supporting Victory House Adult Center of Excellence.

Table of 8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved seating for eight guests, dinner included, and special recognition during the event.

Supporting Sponsor
$500

Includes recognition in the event program and admission for two guests to “A Night of Purpose.”

Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes logo recognition on event signage, social media recognition, name listed in the event program, and admission for four guests.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Includes premier event recognition, logo placement on promotional materials, VIP reserved table for eight guests, social media spotlight, and speaking recognition during the program.

Add a donation for Victory House Adult Center Of Excellence

$

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