A Night of Stars: Juntos We Rise – Community-Supported Raffle

About this raffle
Purchase raffle tickets online to support the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.
Each ticket = one entry.
Select quantity to increase your chances to win one of our community-sponsored prizes, including gift cards and themed baskets.
The winner will be selected at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.
All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.
Purchase raffle tickets online to support the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.
Each ticket = one entry.
Select quantity to increase your chances to win one of our community-sponsored prizes, including gift cards and themed baskets.
The winner will be selected at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.
All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.
$5 each ticket
Cash collected at event.
For internal tracking only.
Purchase raffle tickets to support the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.
Each ticket = one entry.
Select quantity to increase your chances to win one of our community-sponsored prizes, including gift cards and themed baskets.
The winner will be selected at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.
Cash entries will be collected and recorded at the event. You do not need to be present during the drawing to win.
All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!