A Night of Stars: Juntos We Rise – Community-Supported Raffle

About this raffle
Purchase raffle tickets online to support the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.
Each ticket = one entry.
Select quantity to increase your chances to win one of our community-sponsored prizes.
The winner will be selected at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.
All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.
Purchase raffle tickets online to support the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.
Each ticket = one entry.
This is a 3-ticket bundle.
Select quantity to increase your chances to win one of our community-sponsored prizes.
The winner will be selected at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.
All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.
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