Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

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Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

About this raffle

A Night of Stars: Juntos We Rise – Community-Supported Raffle

1 Ticket – Community-Supported Raffle
$5

Purchase raffle tickets online to support the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

Each ticket = one entry.

Select quantity to increase your chances to win one of our community-sponsored prizes.

The winner will be selected at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.

All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.

3 Tickets – Community-Supported Raffle
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Purchase raffle tickets online to support the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

Each ticket = one entry.
This is a 3-ticket bundle.

Select quantity to increase your chances to win one of our community-sponsored prizes.

The winner will be selected at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.

All proceeds support scholarships for Lynn students.

Add a donation for Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

$

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