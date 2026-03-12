Belton Magic Belles Boosters

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Belton Magic Belles Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

A Night of Sweet Memories

500 South I-35

Belton, TX 76513, USA

Belle/Manager Ticket
Free

Please Note! "Keep Zeffy Free" Choose Other and $0 for a no fee transaction. Fees cannot be refunded.

Adult Ticket (Includes children 13 and up)
$25

Please Note! "Keep Zeffy Free" Choose Other and $0 for a no fee transaction. Fees cannot be refunded.

Child Ticket (Includes children 3-12)
$10

Please Note! "Keep Zeffy Free" Choose Other and $0 for a no fee transaction. Fees cannot be refunded.

Child Ticket (Includes children under 3)
Free

Please Note! "Keep Zeffy Free" Choose Other and $0 for a no fee transaction. Fees cannot be refunded.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!