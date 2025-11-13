A Night of Thanks | CEO BAE for Second Servings of Houston

Get ready to turn any occasion into an unforgettable celebration! This exclusive auction item includes a 3-hour chauffeured Party Bus rental from S & T’s Party Bus Houston, perfect for birthdays, girls’ night out, date nights, concerts, holiday events, or simply a fun night on the town with friends and family.





Your group will enjoy a spacious, fully equipped, luxury Party Bus that can accommodate up to 30 passengers (depending on the bus selected). Step onboard and experience premium features such as LED party lighting, booming surround sound, comfortable seating, and an experienced professional driver to get you safely to every destination.

Package Includes:





3 hours of private Party Bus transportation

Professional, licensed driver

Premium sound system + LED party lights

Unlimited stops and mileage within the Houston area

Perfect for celebrations, events, or nights out

Details & Restrictions:

Must be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon date

Additional hours may be added at winner’s cost

Pickups outside the Houston area may include a mileage surcharge

Gratuity for the driver is not included

Expires 12 months from auction date



Whether you’re planning a night to remember or looking for the perfect gift, this Party Bus Experience guarantees excitement, luxury, and memories your group will never forget!





Generously donated by:

S & T’s Party Bus Houston