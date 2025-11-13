A Night of Thanks | CEO BAE for Second Servings of Houston

Hosted by
Get ready to turn any occasion into an unforgettable celebration! This exclusive auction item includes a 3-hour chauffeured Party Bus rental from S & T’s Party Bus Houston, perfect for birthdays, girls’ night out, date nights, concerts, holiday events, or simply a fun night on the town with friends and family.
Your group will enjoy a spacious, fully equipped, luxury Party Bus that can accommodate up to 30 passengers (depending on the bus selected). Step onboard and experience premium features such as LED party lighting, booming surround sound, comfortable seating, and an experienced professional driver to get you safely to every destination.
Package Includes:
Details & Restrictions:
Whether you’re planning a night to remember or looking for the perfect gift, this Party Bus Experience guarantees excitement, luxury, and memories your group will never forget!
Generously donated by:
S & T’s Party Bus Houston
Champagne & Roses Black Car Experience — Donated by S & T’s Party Bus Houston
Arrive in unforgettable style with this exclusive Black Car Luxury Experience, perfect for anniversaries, date nights, galas, concerts, birthdays, or any special celebration. This package delivers elegance, comfort, and romance from the moment your chauffeur arrives.
You and your guest will enjoy professional pickup and drop-off service in S & T’s luxury black Denali, offering plush seating, tinted windows, smooth ride quality, and a first-class atmosphere. To elevate the experience even further, your ride includes a chilled bottle of champagne and a beautiful bouquet of fresh roses—the perfect way to surprise your partner or treat yourself to something extraordinary.
Package Includes:
Experience Highlights
Enjoy the feeling of being a VIP as you’re driven in comfort and sophistication. Whether you’re heading to a dinner reservation, gala, concert, airport, or surprise outing, this package turns an ordinary trip into a luxurious memory.
Details & Restrictions:
Create a moment they’ll never forget with this elegant and romantic Champagne & Roses Black Car Experience.
Generously donated by:
S & T’s Party Bus Houston
Houston Rockets Courtside VIP Experience with Lounge Access
Enjoy the NBA like never before with this exclusive Courtside Houston Rockets VIP Experience, the kind of night most fans can only dream about! This package includes two courtside seats so close to the action you’ll feel the energy, hear the plays, and experience every moment from the best seats in the house.
But the luxury doesn’t stop there. Your VIP night also includes full access to both the Golden Nugget Lounge and the PNC Lounge, offering an elite, elevated gameday experience with premium amenities.
Package Includes:
Why This Package Is Special
This is more than a game; it’s a full luxury experience. You’ll enjoy a private, first-class environment before, during, and after the action with upscale lounge access, exceptional service, and unforgettable courtside views.
Details:
Don’t miss the chance to own a night of NBA luxury where every detail is elevated and every moment is unforgettable.
Generously donated by:
Lidia Ferrufino - The Salted Hippie
Elite Hors d’Oeuvre Experience for 10 Donated by Elite Catering by Darren
Elevate your next gathering with a luxurious culinary experience from Elite Catering by Darren, one of Houston’s premier catering professionals. This exclusive auction item provides beautifully crafted, chef-selected hors d’oeuvres for up to 10 guests, perfect for intimate celebrations, holiday gatherings, birthdays, corporate events, or a special evening at home.
Each bite is thoughtfully prepared with high-quality ingredients and presented with the elegance and craftsmanship Elite Catering is known for. This tasting experience brings gourmet flavors directly to you, allowing you and your guests to enjoy restaurant-quality hors d’oeuvres without lifting a finger.
Package Includes:
Why This Package Stands Out:
This is more than catering, it’s a culinary experience created by Chef Darren, who specializes in delivering memorable flavor combinations and impeccable service. Your guests will enjoy an elevated tasting that transforms any event into something special.
Details & Restrictions:
Treat your guests (or yourself!) to an unforgettable evening of gourmet flavors crafted with precision and passion
Generously donated by:
Darren Edwards -
Elite Catering by Darren
“A Garden of Reflection” — Original Oil Painting by José Reyes
Bring beauty, depth, and emotion into your home with “A Garden of Reflection,” an original 16 x 20 oil painting created by acclaimed artist José Reyes, known nationally for his impactful artwork in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and other charitable organizations.
This stunning piece captures a serene and thoughtful moment within a garden scene, blending rich colors, layered textures, and expressive brushwork that José Reyes is celebrated for. The painting radiates warmth, contemplation, and hope—making it a meaningful centerpiece for any art collection or living space.
Artwork Details:
Why This Piece Is Special:
José Reyes’ paintings are known for carrying emotional depth and storytelling through color and movement. His partnership and contributions to St. Jude Hospital have made him a respected name in philanthropic art circles. Owning a piece by Reyes is not only an investment in fine art but also in an artist whose work has touched countless lives.
Perfect For:
This original painting adds timeless beauty and heartfelt emotion to any space—making it a true treasure for the winning bidder.
Generously donated by:
José Reyes Gallery
Weekend Porsche Drive Experience – Donated by Porsche West Houston
Get ready to take the wheel of luxury. This exclusive certificate grants you an unforgettable weekend drive in a Porsche, courtesy of Porsche West Houston. Whether you’re cruising the city or escaping for a scenic getaway, this is your chance to enjoy the power, performance, and prestige of one of the world’s most iconic vehicles.
Package Includes:
Requirements:
How to Redeem:
Contact Marianna Brasel at Porsche West Houston with a minimum of two weeks’ notice to schedule your weekend. Certificate is valid for one year from November 13, 2025.
This is the perfect opportunity for car lovers, thrill seekers, or anyone who wants to experience the Porsche lifestyle without the commitment. Treat yourself or surprise someone with a dream weekend behind the wheel!
