Cor Defense

Hosted by

Cor Defense

About this event

A Night Out Sponsorships

Diamond
$2,500

Our premier sponsorship! Receive 8 event tickets, largest logo placement across all materials, an award of appreciation, a verbal shout-out, the opportunity to speak at the event, and a private 2-hour trauma-informed defense training for your employees. Maximum visibility and impact!

Gold
$1,000

Shine bright with 4 tickets and large logo recognition on event materials, plus an award of appreciation. Perfect for businesses that want strong visibility and to support survivors.

Silver
$500

Support the cause with 2 tickets and medium logo placement across the program, slideshow, and website. Show your community support and make a meaningful difference!

Bronze
$250

Our entry-level sponsorship includes 1 ticket, small logo recognition, and a verbal thank-you from the stage. A sweet way to support survivors and join the fun!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!