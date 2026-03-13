A Night Out Sponsorships

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About this event
Our premier sponsorship! Receive 8 event tickets, largest logo placement across all materials, an award of appreciation, a verbal shout-out, the opportunity to speak at the event, and a private 2-hour trauma-informed defense training for your employees. Maximum visibility and impact!
Shine bright with 4 tickets and large logo recognition on event materials, plus an award of appreciation. Perfect for businesses that want strong visibility and to support survivors.
Support the cause with 2 tickets and medium logo placement across the program, slideshow, and website. Show your community support and make a meaningful difference!
Our entry-level sponsorship includes 1 ticket, small logo recognition, and a verbal thank-you from the stage. A sweet way to support survivors and join the fun!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!