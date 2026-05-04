Paws, Plates & Purpose: A Rescue Round Up

Guests must be 15+.

Registration includes meal from Flying Dutchman Seafood and (2) Cocktails or beverages from the bar.





FLYING DUTCHMAN MENU OPTIONS:

Fish & Chips: 3 pieces of wild Alaskan cod; hand cut, beer-battered and fried to golden. Served with thick-cut fries and our homemade dill tartar sauce.





Shrimp & Chips: 6 large shrimp; lightly beer-battered and fried to golden. Choose regular or Cajun-seasoned. Served with thick-cut fries and handmade cocktail sauce.





Chicken Strips: 2 large natural chicken tenderloins, panko-breaded and fried to golden. Served with your choice of sauce and thick-cut fries.





Fish Tacos: 2 tacos made from wild Alaskan cod, dusted with Cajun seasoning and seared to perfection. Served in a warmed tortilla with salsa mayo, shredded cabbage and fresh fruit salsa with a side of thick-cut fries and lime cilantro dipping sauce.





Tofu Tacos: 2 pieces marinated organic tofu, dusted with Cajun seasoning and seared. Served in a warmed tortilla with vegan salsa mayo, shredded cabbage and fresh fruit salsa with a side of thick-cut fries and lime cilantro dipping sauce.



