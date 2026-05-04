Paws, Plates & Purpose: A Rescue Round Up

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About this event
Guests must be 15+.
Registration includes meal from Flying Dutchman Seafood and (2) Cocktails or beverages from the bar.
FLYING DUTCHMAN MENU OPTIONS:
Fish & Chips: 3 pieces of wild Alaskan cod; hand cut, beer-battered and fried to golden. Served with thick-cut fries and our homemade dill tartar sauce.
Shrimp & Chips: 6 large shrimp; lightly beer-battered and fried to golden. Choose regular or Cajun-seasoned. Served with thick-cut fries and handmade cocktail sauce.
Chicken Strips: 2 large natural chicken tenderloins, panko-breaded and fried to golden. Served with your choice of sauce and thick-cut fries.
Fish Tacos: 2 tacos made from wild Alaskan cod, dusted with Cajun seasoning and seared to perfection. Served in a warmed tortilla with salsa mayo, shredded cabbage and fresh fruit salsa with a side of thick-cut fries and lime cilantro dipping sauce.
Tofu Tacos: 2 pieces marinated organic tofu, dusted with Cajun seasoning and seared. Served in a warmed tortilla with vegan salsa mayo, shredded cabbage and fresh fruit salsa with a side of thick-cut fries and lime cilantro dipping sauce.
Guests must be 15+.
Registration includes meal from Tijuana Taco Truck and (2) Cocktails or beverages from the bar.
MENU TO BE ANNOUNCED AT EVENT.
Individual Raffle Ticket
5 raffle tickets for $20
1 chance for $10
3 chances for $20
$
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