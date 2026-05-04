Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Hosted by

Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

About this event

Paws, Plates & Purpose: A Rescue Round Up

42829 244th Ave SE

Enumclaw, WA 98022, USA

General Admission - FLYING DUTCHMAN SEAFOOD
$100

Guests must be 15+.

Registration includes meal from Flying Dutchman Seafood and (2) Cocktails or beverages from the bar.


FLYING DUTCHMAN MENU OPTIONS:

Fish & Chips: 3 pieces of wild Alaskan cod; hand cut, beer-battered and fried to golden. Served with thick-cut fries and our homemade dill tartar sauce.


Shrimp & Chips: 6 large shrimp; lightly beer-battered and fried to golden. Choose regular or Cajun-seasoned. Served with thick-cut fries and handmade cocktail sauce.


Chicken Strips: 2 large natural chicken tenderloins, panko-breaded and fried to golden. Served with your choice of sauce and thick-cut fries.


Fish Tacos: 2 tacos made from wild Alaskan cod, dusted with Cajun seasoning and seared to perfection. Served in a warmed tortilla with salsa mayo, shredded cabbage and fresh fruit salsa with a side of thick-cut fries and lime cilantro dipping sauce.


Tofu Tacos: 2 pieces marinated organic tofu, dusted with Cajun seasoning and seared. Served in a warmed tortilla with vegan salsa mayo, shredded cabbage and fresh fruit salsa with a side of thick-cut fries and lime cilantro dipping sauce.


General Admission - TIJUANA TACO TRUCK
$100

Guests must be 15+.

Registration includes meal from Tijuana Taco Truck and (2) Cocktails or beverages from the bar.


MENU TO BE ANNOUNCED AT EVENT.

Raffle Tickets (Individual)
$5

Individual Raffle Ticket

Raffle Ticket Package
$20

5 raffle tickets for $20

Wine Toss
$10

1 chance for $10

Wine Toss Package
$20

3 chances for $20

Add a donation for Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

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