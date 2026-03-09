A Night to Dream: Gio's Purpose Scholarship

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About this event
Includes food, drink, and dessert. Grants entry to the event with access to standard, amenities, activities and raffles.
Includes food, drink, dessert and 2 alcohol drink ticket. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities and raffles.
Includes food, drink, dessert and bracelet for UNLIMITED alcohol drinks. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 2 Gio's Gold Tickets, honorable mention during event & award ceremony.
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 2 Gio's Platinum Tickets, certificate of appreciation provided during award ceremony.
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 3 Gio's Platinum Tickets, certificate of appreciation provided during award ceremony, opportunity to add small, branded items, like business cards, pamphlets or keychains to the exclusive gift bags provided to all gala attendees. (120)
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 4 Gio's Platinum Tickets, certificate of appreciation provided during award ceremony, opportunity to add small, branded items, like business cards, pamphlets or keychains to the exclusive gift bags provided to all gala attendees. (120)
Thank you for your interest in participating as a vendor at our Gala! Vendors are welcome to contribute what they choose as a donation, with all proceeds supporting our scholarship fund. Your generosity helps us empower students and make a lasting impact in our community. We appreciate your support and look forward to celebrating together! If you would like to enjoy dinner, please purchase separate ticket.
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