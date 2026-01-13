Riverside Childrens Center Inc

Hosted by

Riverside Childrens Center Inc

About this event

A Night to Remember- Annual Auction

14 Collins Rd

Waban, MA 02468, USA

Sponor our Event item
Sponor our Event
Pay what you can

We need families and businesses to sponsor our auction.

Please consider asking your company to sponsor the event or match your sponsorship donation.

VIP Addmission item
VIP Addmission
$75

Enjoy signature cocktails, apps, desserts, and dance the night away on our disco dance floor.

Split the pot Tickets item
Split the pot Tickets
$20

3 Prizes: $50- third place, $100- Second Place, and split the remaining balance with RCC- First Place.

End of the night Check out item
End of the night Check out
Pay what you can

Total up your winnings and pay before you leave the event. You can collect any certificates at the checkout table.

Add a donation for Riverside Childrens Center Inc

$

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