A Night to Remember- Annual Auction

About this event
We need families and businesses to sponsor our auction.
Please consider asking your company to sponsor the event or match your sponsorship donation.
Enjoy signature cocktails, apps, desserts, and dance the night away on our disco dance floor.
3 Prizes: $50- third place, $100- Second Place, and split the remaining balance with RCC- First Place.
Total up your winnings and pay before you leave the event. You can collect any certificates at the checkout table.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!