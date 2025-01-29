A Night To Support Philadelphia's Chinatown Silent Auction
Mawn's Puck & See Dinner Experience for 2
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Puck & See dinner is a family-style, Omakase-inspired dining experience where dishes from across the Mawn menu are brought to the table and explained. Mawn is a noodle house with “no rules,” and the first restaurant for Chef Phila Lorn and his wife Rachel, who bring with them close to 20 years of experience in Philly’s restaurant scene. The Puck & See menu is designed for sharing and offers an ever-changing selection of chef and team-curated dishes. PUCK AND SEE is Cambodian for “Eat and drink”. It’s what moms say when the kids are at home.
The experience is booked for two hours and available after the close of the auction and must be enjoyed at Mawn, 764 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation, and Mawn will facilitate the rest.
The Puck & See dinner is a family-style, Omakase-inspired dining experience where dishes from across the Mawn menu are brought to the table and explained. Mawn is a noodle house with “no rules,” and the first restaurant for Chef Phila Lorn and his wife Rachel, who bring with them close to 20 years of experience in Philly’s restaurant scene. The Puck & See menu is designed for sharing and offers an ever-changing selection of chef and team-curated dishes. PUCK AND SEE is Cambodian for “Eat and drink”. It’s what moms say when the kids are at home.
The experience is booked for two hours and available after the close of the auction and must be enjoyed at Mawn, 764 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation, and Mawn will facilitate the rest.
High Street 'Leave it to Us' Dinner with Wine Pairing for 6
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Leave it to High Street’s Chef Christina McKeough to give your party of six a tour of High Street’s menu paired with selections from High Street’s beverage and all-American wine list. This experience is available after the close of the auction and must be enjoyed at High Street Philadelphia, 101 S 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation.
Leave it to High Street’s Chef Christina McKeough to give your party of six a tour of High Street’s menu paired with selections from High Street’s beverage and all-American wine list. This experience is available after the close of the auction and must be enjoyed at High Street Philadelphia, 101 S 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation.
Ember & Ash Chef’s Tasting Menu for 4
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy Ember & Ash's seasonal chef's tasting menu with four of your friends and family. Nestled in the heart of East Passyunk, Ember & Ash's menu celebrates local ingredients cooked over a custom-built wood hearth.
The experience is available after the close of the auction and must be enjoyed at Ember & Ash, 1520 E Passyunk Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19147. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation.
Enjoy Ember & Ash's seasonal chef's tasting menu with four of your friends and family. Nestled in the heart of East Passyunk, Ember & Ash's menu celebrates local ingredients cooked over a custom-built wood hearth.
The experience is available after the close of the auction and must be enjoyed at Ember & Ash, 1520 E Passyunk Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19147. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation.
Dinner at Nok Santaranon's House for 8
$8,000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Be a dinner guest at the home of James Beard Foundation award-winning chef and best selling author Nok Santaranon. Chef Nok will prepare an exclusive dinner for eight of your friends and family. This experience is available after April 1, 2025 and must be enjoyed at Chef Nok's home — address will be given upon receipt of prize.
Be a dinner guest at the home of James Beard Foundation award-winning chef and best selling author Nok Santaranon. Chef Nok will prepare an exclusive dinner for eight of your friends and family. This experience is available after April 1, 2025 and must be enjoyed at Chef Nok's home — address will be given upon receipt of prize.
Li Xi sterling silver charm – by ren jewelry
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Inspired by the cherished tradition of giving red envelopes (利是, lì xì), this charm carries the spirit of generosity and good luck. Embossed with the Fu (福) character, which symbolizes blessings, happiness, and prosperity, it represents the heartfelt wishes exchanged during the Lunar New Year. The pendent is sterling silver and approximately 15 x 7 mm —the pendent comes without a chain.
Just as a red envelope is given to share wealth and ward off misfortune, this miniature version serves as a wearable token of abundance and protection. Keep it close as a reminder that fortune flows best when shared!
This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
Inspired by the cherished tradition of giving red envelopes (利是, lì xì), this charm carries the spirit of generosity and good luck. Embossed with the Fu (福) character, which symbolizes blessings, happiness, and prosperity, it represents the heartfelt wishes exchanged during the Lunar New Year. The pendent is sterling silver and approximately 15 x 7 mm —the pendent comes without a chain.
Just as a red envelope is given to share wealth and ward off misfortune, this miniature version serves as a wearable token of abundance and protection. Keep it close as a reminder that fortune flows best when shared!
This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
Yellow Gold Plated Dumpling Jewelry Set – Delicacies Jewelry
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This yellow gold plated jewelry set by Delicacies Jewelry celebrates the soup dumpling. Each charm in the set is cast in .925 sterling silver and plated in 14K yellow gold. This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction. The set includes three items:
– Soup Dumpling Necklace:
The pendant is 10 mm in diameter and comes with a 16–18 inch adjustable 14K gold chain.
– Soup Dumpling Bracelet:
The charm is10 mm in diameter and 7 mm high and attached to a delicate rolo link bracelet
– Soup Dumpling Earrings:
Each soup dumpling earring measures approximately 8 mm in diameter x 5 mm high.
This yellow gold plated jewelry set by Delicacies Jewelry celebrates the soup dumpling. Each charm in the set is cast in .925 sterling silver and plated in 14K yellow gold. This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction. The set includes three items:
– Soup Dumpling Necklace:
The pendant is 10 mm in diameter and comes with a 16–18 inch adjustable 14K gold chain.
– Soup Dumpling Bracelet:
The charm is10 mm in diameter and 7 mm high and attached to a delicate rolo link bracelet
– Soup Dumpling Earrings:
Each soup dumpling earring measures approximately 8 mm in diameter x 5 mm high.
Limited edition 'Asia Cafe' print by Sammy Yuen
$600
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This drawing by Sammy Yuen depicts the last retail business to be demolished in St. Louis’s lost Chinatown, once known as Hop Alley. Chinese Americans first arrived in St Louis in the 1850s. Due to racially discriminatory laws, they were forced to live in an area called Hop Alley. Over time, it grew into a vibrant community with parks, grocery stores, restaurants, and other essential businesses serving its residents. In 1955, the neighborhood was demolished to make way for Busch Stadium, which opened in 1966.
'Asia Cafe,' limited edition archival print — acrylic on canvas, 30 X 24 inches. This is signed and dated by the artist and will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
This drawing by Sammy Yuen depicts the last retail business to be demolished in St. Louis’s lost Chinatown, once known as Hop Alley. Chinese Americans first arrived in St Louis in the 1850s. Due to racially discriminatory laws, they were forced to live in an area called Hop Alley. Over time, it grew into a vibrant community with parks, grocery stores, restaurants, and other essential businesses serving its residents. In 1955, the neighborhood was demolished to make way for Busch Stadium, which opened in 1966.
'Asia Cafe,' limited edition archival print — acrylic on canvas, 30 X 24 inches. This is signed and dated by the artist and will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
Tiger Balm Tapestry Blanket by the Bao Bae
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cozy up with this 6 foot "Tiger Balm Makes Everything Better" blanket by the Bao Bae (Christina Young). Use it as a cozy blanket, perfect picnic setting, or as a wall tapestry. This blanket is 100% cotton (25% recycled cotton) and 54 x 72 inches. This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
Christina Young is a 4th-generation Cantonese/Toisanese American from Queens, NYC. I'm a 2D & 3D illustrator, freelance designer, and creator of The Bao Bae, a brand dedicated to sharing and embracing culture.
Cozy up with this 6 foot "Tiger Balm Makes Everything Better" blanket by the Bao Bae (Christina Young). Use it as a cozy blanket, perfect picnic setting, or as a wall tapestry. This blanket is 100% cotton (25% recycled cotton) and 54 x 72 inches. This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
Christina Young is a 4th-generation Cantonese/Toisanese American from Queens, NYC. I'm a 2D & 3D illustrator, freelance designer, and creator of The Bao Bae, a brand dedicated to sharing and embracing culture.
Private tour of MET NYC Asian Art Collection for 4
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a 90-minute tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Asian Art collections, led by Met guide and educator Lynn Biondi – for up to four participants. The Met’s extensive
collection of Asian art, over 35,000 objects, covers 5,000 years of history, cultures that represent half of the world's population, and a vast geography that includes the Indian
subcontinent, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea, and the Himalayas. It is one of the largest and most comprehensive Asian art collections in the world.
Lynn Biondi is a retired business executive, currently living in Philadelphia, with a passion for art and cultural history. She has been a guide/educator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the past ten years with a specialization in the Met’s extensive Asian art collections. Prior to her work with the Met, her thirty-year professional career involved global team management and extensive world travel as a business and product line management executive for multinational corporations. She lived and worked in England, Singapore, and Japan. While in Singapore, Lynn was a guide educator at the Asia Civilisations Museum and a member of the managing board of FOM (Friends of the Museums), an organization of 1,500 members. FOM organized all educational guiding activity in support of the the museums of Singapore, conducted the training programs for museum educators, launched a weekly public lecture series, and published a monthly art and culture periodical in support of the museums. In Singapore, Lynn was also an adjunct professor for microeconomics and leadership and ethics classes at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA’s) Singapore campus, the first branch for the CIA outside the United States. Lynn holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical and in Environmental Engineering from Pennsylvania State University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.
Enjoy a 90-minute tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Asian Art collections, led by Met guide and educator Lynn Biondi – for up to four participants. The Met’s extensive
collection of Asian art, over 35,000 objects, covers 5,000 years of history, cultures that represent half of the world's population, and a vast geography that includes the Indian
subcontinent, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea, and the Himalayas. It is one of the largest and most comprehensive Asian art collections in the world.
Lynn Biondi is a retired business executive, currently living in Philadelphia, with a passion for art and cultural history. She has been a guide/educator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the past ten years with a specialization in the Met’s extensive Asian art collections. Prior to her work with the Met, her thirty-year professional career involved global team management and extensive world travel as a business and product line management executive for multinational corporations. She lived and worked in England, Singapore, and Japan. While in Singapore, Lynn was a guide educator at the Asia Civilisations Museum and a member of the managing board of FOM (Friends of the Museums), an organization of 1,500 members. FOM organized all educational guiding activity in support of the the museums of Singapore, conducted the training programs for museum educators, launched a weekly public lecture series, and published a monthly art and culture periodical in support of the museums. In Singapore, Lynn was also an adjunct professor for microeconomics and leadership and ethics classes at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA’s) Singapore campus, the first branch for the CIA outside the United States. Lynn holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical and in Environmental Engineering from Pennsylvania State University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.
Philadelphia Chinatown original painting by Alexandra Heine
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Live with this beautiful original framed watercolor painting of Philadelphia Chinatown's Friendship Arch by artist Alexandra Heine. Artwork info: 'Philadelphia Chinatown,' 2025, Watercolor on paper. The winner is responsible for picking up this piece after the close of the auction from: Asian Americans United Address: 1023 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
This piece was also used as the centerpiece of A Night To Save Chinatown's inaugural event and all related programming. Alexandra Heine is the founder and creator behind Hexx Creative . A fine artist and designer, she specializes in painting and drawing as well as the design and printing of custom wallpaper and textiles.
Live with this beautiful original framed watercolor painting of Philadelphia Chinatown's Friendship Arch by artist Alexandra Heine. Artwork info: 'Philadelphia Chinatown,' 2025, Watercolor on paper. The winner is responsible for picking up this piece after the close of the auction from: Asian Americans United Address: 1023 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
This piece was also used as the centerpiece of A Night To Save Chinatown's inaugural event and all related programming. Alexandra Heine is the founder and creator behind Hexx Creative . A fine artist and designer, she specializes in painting and drawing as well as the design and printing of custom wallpaper and textiles.
strEATs Philadelphia Culinary Food Tour for four
$275
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience Philadelphia's award-winning dining scene on East Passyunk Ave. with a guided tour for four by Chef Jacquie Kelly. Enjoy touring and dining at nationally-acclaimed establishments in a neighborhood recently recommended in the Michelin Green Guide and named one of the top 10 foodie streets in America by Food & Wine Magazine!
The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation.
Experience Philadelphia's award-winning dining scene on East Passyunk Ave. with a guided tour for four by Chef Jacquie Kelly. Enjoy touring and dining at nationally-acclaimed establishments in a neighborhood recently recommended in the Michelin Green Guide and named one of the top 10 foodie streets in America by Food & Wine Magazine!
The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation.
Mala Market's Complete Sichuan Pantry Collection
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mala Market's Complete Sichuan Pantry Collection is designed to stock your shelves with a premium version of every specialty ingredient needed to cook classic Sichuan food. It includes products exclusive to The Mala Market and nine of our well-tested, beautifully printed recipe cards for the most-loved dishes of Chengdu and Chongqing. This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
The core of the collection is the ingredients for creating ma and la, the defining tastes of Sichuan food. 'Ma' refers to the tingly, citrusy taste of Sichuan peppercorn. Our premium da hong pao Sichuan peppercorns are incomparably fresh, fragrant, potent and seedless.'La' refers to the heat of chili pepper, and this kit includes the popular facing-heaven zi dan tou whole dried chilies as well as fragrant-hot ground chilies, a mix of three kinds of toasted and ground chilies that is ideal for making chili oil.
The soul of Sichuan cuisine is doubanjiang, or chili bean paste, made in the Pixian (Pidu) district of Chengdu, and this kit includes the highest-quality douban on the market, handcrafted and aged for three years. It also includes Sichuan's other two umami powerhouses: fermented black soybeans (douchi) and fermented sweet wheat paste. (Unlike the photo, the sweet wheat paste is now packaged in a glass jar.)
Other must-haves include Sichuan's oldest and most esteemed brands of soy sauce and vinegar. Zhongba light soy sauce is naturally brewed for 360 days, and handcrafted Baoning vinegar is aged for 3 years; neither sauce has any additives or preservatives. Like Pixian douban, they are China Time-Honored Brands, in business for centuries, and we are their exclusive U.S. representatives.
We round out this collection with our own organic, stone-ground sesame paste and Yibin suimiyacai, a fermented mustard pickle used in many classic dishes.
Mala Market's Complete Sichuan Pantry Collection is designed to stock your shelves with a premium version of every specialty ingredient needed to cook classic Sichuan food. It includes products exclusive to The Mala Market and nine of our well-tested, beautifully printed recipe cards for the most-loved dishes of Chengdu and Chongqing. This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
The core of the collection is the ingredients for creating ma and la, the defining tastes of Sichuan food. 'Ma' refers to the tingly, citrusy taste of Sichuan peppercorn. Our premium da hong pao Sichuan peppercorns are incomparably fresh, fragrant, potent and seedless.'La' refers to the heat of chili pepper, and this kit includes the popular facing-heaven zi dan tou whole dried chilies as well as fragrant-hot ground chilies, a mix of three kinds of toasted and ground chilies that is ideal for making chili oil.
The soul of Sichuan cuisine is doubanjiang, or chili bean paste, made in the Pixian (Pidu) district of Chengdu, and this kit includes the highest-quality douban on the market, handcrafted and aged for three years. It also includes Sichuan's other two umami powerhouses: fermented black soybeans (douchi) and fermented sweet wheat paste. (Unlike the photo, the sweet wheat paste is now packaged in a glass jar.)
Other must-haves include Sichuan's oldest and most esteemed brands of soy sauce and vinegar. Zhongba light soy sauce is naturally brewed for 360 days, and handcrafted Baoning vinegar is aged for 3 years; neither sauce has any additives or preservatives. Like Pixian douban, they are China Time-Honored Brands, in business for centuries, and we are their exclusive U.S. representatives.
We round out this collection with our own organic, stone-ground sesame paste and Yibin suimiyacai, a fermented mustard pickle used in many classic dishes.
Limited edition 'Between Stations' print by Terry Frishman
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
'Between Stations - Self-Portrait' is a limited edition print (1 of 25) using archival ink on Hahnemuhle photo rag paper, 17 x 22 inches. This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction. Please find the an image of the full piece on Terry's website here: https://www.terryfrishman.com/
Terry Frishman's abstract photos of found images from city decay are a metaphor for the overlooked, celebrating the beauty of what we walk past or step on. Through the lens of Pareidolia -- finding meaning in random textures, like in clouds or Rorschach tests -- we also can question what we see or thought we knew. Each of Terry's photos has three optional "clues" for deeper meaning: a Title of the artist's point-of-view, Source for where it was taken, and Elements -- of the main materials on our city streets photographed without being modified, that created that image.
This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
'Between Stations - Self-Portrait' is a limited edition print (1 of 25) using archival ink on Hahnemuhle photo rag paper, 17 x 22 inches. This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction. Please find the an image of the full piece on Terry's website here: https://www.terryfrishman.com/
Terry Frishman's abstract photos of found images from city decay are a metaphor for the overlooked, celebrating the beauty of what we walk past or step on. Through the lens of Pareidolia -- finding meaning in random textures, like in clouds or Rorschach tests -- we also can question what we see or thought we knew. Each of Terry's photos has three optional "clues" for deeper meaning: a Title of the artist's point-of-view, Source for where it was taken, and Elements -- of the main materials on our city streets photographed without being modified, that created that image.
This prize will be shipped to the winner upon the close of the silent auction.
STAVRA Fine Art Portraits photography session & print
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One fine art photography portrait session and corresponding 14 inch heirloom portrait print on canvas from STAVRA Fine Art Portraits. STAVRA is an appointment-only studio specializing in artistic portraits of children and families. This session must be enjoyed onsite at their studio in Mount Laurel, New Jersey: 6 Rancocas Blvd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the session.
One fine art photography portrait session and corresponding 14 inch heirloom portrait print on canvas from STAVRA Fine Art Portraits. STAVRA is an appointment-only studio specializing in artistic portraits of children and families. This session must be enjoyed onsite at their studio in Mount Laurel, New Jersey: 6 Rancocas Blvd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the session.
Philadelphia Museum of Art Admission & Lunch for 2
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a day at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with general admission and lunch for two at Stir Restaurant by Constellation Culinary Group. This stunning Frank Gehry–designed space offers a menu that emphasizes seasonality and local sourcing, Stir’s chef-driven menu features inspired appetizers, signature main dishes ranging from frittatas to hand-torn pastas, and a variety of signature cocktails, wines, and local beers.
Stir restaurant is located in the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation.
Enjoy a day at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with general admission and lunch for two at Stir Restaurant by Constellation Culinary Group. This stunning Frank Gehry–designed space offers a menu that emphasizes seasonality and local sourcing, Stir’s chef-driven menu features inspired appetizers, signature main dishes ranging from frittatas to hand-torn pastas, and a variety of signature cocktails, wines, and local beers.
Stir restaurant is located in the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130. The winner of this prize is responsible for booking the reservation.