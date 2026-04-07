Bossier Christian Academy

Hosted by

Bossier Christian Academy

About this event

A Night Under the Stars 2026

2833 Viking Dr

Bossier City, LA 71111, USA

General admission
$50

Gala Ticket includes admission to the Gala Concert, dinner and non-reserved seating.

Sponsor Table - BCA Circle
$5,000

$5,000 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for up to eight guests, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.

Sponsor Table - Lion Circle
$2,500

$2,500 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for up to six guests, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.

Sponsor Table - Teacher Circle
$1,500

$1,500 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for up to four guests, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.

Sponsor Table - Student Circle
$750

$750 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for up to three guests, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.

Sponsor Table - Lion Cub Circle
$300

$300 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for a two-seater bistro table, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.

Add a donation for Bossier Christian Academy

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