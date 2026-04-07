A Night Under the Stars 2026

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About this event
Gala Ticket includes admission to the Gala Concert, dinner and non-reserved seating.
$5,000 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for up to eight guests, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.
$2,500 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for up to six guests, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.
$1,500 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for up to four guests, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.
$750 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for up to three guests, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.
$300 Sponsorship
Includes priority seating for a two-seater bistro table, recognition on event signage and social media platforms, as well as special sponsor acknowledgment and a commemorative gift.
$
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