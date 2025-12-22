A Night With Kensington Soccer Club

Includes admission for 10 guests with reserved seating, access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a curated selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, and participation in the full evening program—featuring awards, dancing, and a celebration of 15 years of Kensington Soccer Club impact.

This sponsorship level also includes:

• 2–3 bottles of champagne for your table

• Public recognition during the event

• Acknowledgment on Kensington Soccer Club social media platforms and in our newsletter

• Recognition in the printed event program

A perfect way to celebrate with friends, colleagues, or supporters while directly investing in our players, programs, and families.