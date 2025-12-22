A Night With Kensington Soccer Club

Hosted by
About this event
Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, a full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact.
Admission for 10 guests, access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact, and recognition in the event program.
Includes admission for 10 guests with reserved seating, access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a curated selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, and participation in the full evening program—featuring awards, dancing, and a celebration of 15 years of Kensington Soccer Club impact.
This sponsorship level also includes:
• 2–3 bottles of champagne for your table
• Public recognition during the event
• Acknowledgment on Kensington Soccer Club social media platforms and in our newsletter
• Recognition in the printed event program
A perfect way to celebrate with friends, colleagues, or supporters while directly investing in our players, programs, and families.
Bringing a guest? Purchase this two ticket package so they can join you for this special evening! Access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres and appetizers, a full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!