Kensington Soccer Club

Hosted by

Kensington Soccer Club

About this event

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A Night with Kensington Soccer Club: Staff and Coaches

Cescaphe Ballroom - 923 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA

General Admission (Complimentary)
Free

Access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, a full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact.

Plus 1 (Staff Discount)
$90

Twice the fun! Access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, a full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact.

Table for 10 People
$900

Admission for 10 guests, access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact, and recognition in the event program.

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