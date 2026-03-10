A Night with Kensington Soccer Club: Staff and Coaches

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Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, a full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact.
Twice the fun! Access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, a full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact.
Admission for 10 guests, access to the open-bar cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, and dinner, full evening program with awards, dancing, and celebration of 15 years of impact, and recognition in the event program.
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