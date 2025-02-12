A Night With the King 2025: Where Miracles and Wonders Unfold

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for A Night with the King 2025, a magnificent royal ball honoring Jesus Christ, the King of Kings, at The Embassy Suites and Cornerstone Outreach Ministries in Amarillo, TX.
Experience three extraordinary days filled with miracles, powerful workshops, uplifting entertainment, and divine encounters led by anointed speakers.
🎟️ Your Ticket Includes:
✅ Grand Welcome Ceremony
✅ Full-Day Classes & Inspiring Workshops
✅ Elegant Gala
✅ Three-Course Farewell Dinner
✅ Vibrant Vendor Fair
✅ Youth Carnival
Come expecting transformation, fellowship, and an unforgettable encounter in the presence of the King! 👑✨
Join us for A Night with the King 2025, a magnificent royal ball honoring Jesus Christ, the King of Kings, at The Embassy Suites and Cornerstone Outreach Ministries in Amarillo, TX.
Experience three extraordinary days filled with miracles, powerful workshops, uplifting entertainment, and divine encounters led by anointed speakers.
🎟️ Your Ticket Includes:
✅ Grand Welcome Ceremony
✅ Full-Day Classes & Inspiring Workshops
✅ Elegant Gala
✅ Three-Course Farewell Dinner
✅ Vibrant Vendor Fair
✅ Youth Carnival
Come expecting transformation, fellowship, and an unforgettable encounter in the presence of the King! 👑✨
***Please note that all attendees under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a registered adult, and an adult ticket is required for entry.***
Exclusive Deep Believer VIP Experience (Optional)
📅 Date & Time: October 31, 1:00 – 4:00 PM
📍 Location: Destiny’s Garden, 1134 East Loop 335 South, Amarillo, TX 79114
Join us for an exclusive opportunity to meet and connect with the Deep Believer host and special guest speakers from the show. Enjoy an intimate Q&A panel, meaningful conversations, and a memorable experience filled with special perks.
What’s Included:
✅ Hors d'oeuvres
✅ Exclusive Deep Believer T-shirt
✅ Special VIP Lanyard
✅ Swag Bag
✅ Enjoy hors d'oeuvres with the crew before Worship Night
✅ Book Signings by Featured Authors
✅ Photo Opportunities
Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience! 🎟️✨
What's a royal ball without ballroom dancing? Step onto the dance floor and master the graceful art of ballroom dance in this fun and engaging 45-minute lesson. Whether you're a beginner or refining your skills, our expert instructor will guide you through elegant steps, posture, and techniques to help you move with confidence. 💃🕺
Food & Drink: The menu will be provided as the event date approaches. Meals will be served during the day of classes and training.
Experience 6 masterclasses of which you will not only grow spiritually, but will also be taught how to demonstrate what you've learned to advance and strengthen the army & family of God.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!