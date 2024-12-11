A Passion For Living: A Celebratory Night of Giving -- Silent Auction
Hotel Stay at the Washington Marriott
$200
Starting bid
The Washington Marriott Capitol Hill offers a one-night stay with complimentary valet parking and breakfast for two at the Society Commons Restaurant.
The room must be used by 12/31/25 and is subject to blackout dates. It is based on availability, and the certificate must be presented at check-in.
Custom Suit Tailoring By Kabba Customs
$300
Starting bid
Kabba Customs is pleased to offer the winning bidder a custom suit (jacket, shirt, and pants). This package normally retails at $799.
The winning bidder can choose from four colors: Charcoal Grey, London Blue, Navy Blue, or Medium Grey.
Artwork by Naomi Hanna
$75
Starting bid
Naomi Hanna is a self-taught African American artist based in Baltimore, Maryland. Her work explores the African Diaspora through watercolors, acrylics, and mixed media. Her art reflects her deep cultural roots and commitment to community healing. In 2016, her debut show, Dreams of the Motherland, funded her transformative journey to Accra, Ghana, where she deepened her connection to African traditions and history.
Four Tickets to A DC United Soccer Game
$100
Starting bid
Cheer on the Black and Red at Audi Field! The D.C. United Community Foundation is proud to offer the winning four premium seats at a DC United game of their choice.
Exclusions apply.
Luxury Wine Basket
$30
Starting bid
Us Helping Us is proud to offer a luxury basket filled with chocolates and other delectables. Perfect for a picnic or a cozy night in!
Wooden Bow Tie
$25
Starting bid
Custom-made Wooden Bow Tie perfect for all occasions!
Records and Vinyl
$40
Starting bid
Gift of Vinyl and Books from the personal collection of Board Member Dr. Ravi Perry.
Custom Live Artwork
$75
Starting bid
Live artwork being completed on the spot at the Gala. Kay will deliver something spectacular!
First piece of Art from Dr. Ravi Perry's Private Collection
$60
Starting bid
A beautiful piece of art that was generously donated by Board Member Dr. Ravi Perry.
Second Piece of Art from Dr. Ravi Perry's Private Collection
$60
Starting bid
Another beautiful piece of art that was generously donated by Board Member Dr. Ravi Perry.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!