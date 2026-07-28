Patchwork A Storytelling Guild

Hosted by

Patchwork A Storytelling Guild

About this event

A Patchwork of Stories for GrownUps

4014 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

Suggested
$15

We appreciate you for appreciating us. Thank you.

PWYC
Free

The most important thing is having you there with us. This ticket helps us prepare and reserves your seat for the Story Concert, a curated performance featuring some of our favorite storytellers.

For additional information, please contact [email protected]

Become a Member of Patchwork
$25

Become a member of Patchwork.
PROMOTE THE ART OF STORYTELLING. Patchwork is a 501c3 (PC). It is member supported. Your membership and support enable us to fund our goals and meet our mission to keep storytelling live.
Annual Membership: $25 / per household
Your support makes a difference—thank you!

Add a donation for Patchwork A Storytelling Guild

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