A Path to Recovery

Hosted by
About this event
The cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats, 5 chickens for a family.
The cost of 1 pregnant cow for a family.
The cost of 2 goats for a family.
The cost of 5 chickens for a family.
3/4 of the cost 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.
3/4 the cost of a pregnant cow for a family.
3/4 of the cost of 2 goats for a family.
3/4 of the cost of 5 chickens for a family.
1/2 the cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.
1/2 the cost of a pregnant cow for a family.
1/2 the cost of 2 goats for a family
1/2 the cost of 5 chickens for a family.
1/4 the cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.
1/4 the cost of a pregnant cow for a family.
1/4 the cost of 2 goats for a family
1/4 the cost of 5 chickens for a family.
1/8 the cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.
1/8 the cost of a pregnant cow for a family.
1/8 the cost of 2 goats for a family
1/16 the cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!