Family Village Foundation

Hosted by

Family Village Foundation

About this event

A Path to Recovery

1 Family
$1,202

The cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats, 5 chickens for a family.

1 Pregnant Cow
$950

The cost of 1 pregnant cow for a family.

2 Goats
$203

The cost of 2 goats for a family.

5 Chickens
$48

The cost of 5 chickens for a family.

3/4 Family
$901

3/4 of the cost 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.

3/4 of 1 Pregnant Cow
$713

3/4 the cost of a pregnant cow for a family.

3/4 of 2 Goats
$153

3/4 of the cost of 2 goats for a family.

3/4 of 5 Chickens
$36

3/4 of the cost of 5 chickens for a family.

1/2 Family
$601

1/2 the cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.

1/2 of 1 Pregnant Cow
$475

1/2 the cost of a pregnant cow for a family.

1/2 of 2 Goats
$102

1/2 the cost of 2 goats for a family

1/2 of 5 Chickens
$24

1/2 the cost of 5 chickens for a family.

1/4 Family
$301

1/4 the cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.

1/4 of Pregnant Cow
$238

1/4 the cost of a pregnant cow for a family.

1/4 of 2 Goats
$51

1/4 the cost of 2 goats for a family

1/4 of 5 Chickens
$12

1/4 the cost of 5 chickens for a family.

1/8 Family
$151

1/8 the cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.

1/8 of 1 Pregnant Cow
$119

1/8 the cost of a pregnant cow for a family.

1/8 of 2 Goats
$26

1/8 the cost of 2 goats for a family

1/16 Family
$76

1/16 the cost of 1 pregnant cow, 2 goats and 5 chickens for a family.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!