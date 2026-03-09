A Peep at the Coops

About this event
Farm Festival Ticket, Donation of $7 per person
Coop Tour: Maps are $25 donation and include one entry to the festival. Map pick up is at the Moss Haven festival check-in. Map purchase includes a self-guided tour of private chicken coops around East Dallas plus one entry to the festival.
Kids Chicken Poop Bingo 🐔💩🎉
This one is for the kids! Squares are one time use but can be used at any of the following game times.
🐥 Game Times:
Each round has multiple winners, so lots of chances for kids to celebrate! All winners get to pick a prize from the Chicken Treasure Chest 🧺✨
Pre-purchase your raffle tickets for Peep at the Coops and save time at check-in. Tickets will be available for pickup at the check-in table upon arrival. Browse the raffle prizes and place your tickets in the corresponding jars for a chance to win.
Support the farm while you sip! 🍻
This pay-what-you-want ticket helps cover beer tasting costs at our “Peep Easy” and gives the opportunity to make an additional donation to support Moss Haven Farm. Contribute any amount you’d like, cheers to great beer for a great cause!
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