A Peep at the Coops

Kids Chicken Poop Bingo 🐔💩🎉

This one is for the kids! Squares are one time use but can be used at any of the following game times.





🐥 Game Times:

11:15 AM

11:45 AM

12:15 PM

12:45 PM

Each round has multiple winners, so lots of chances for kids to celebrate! All winners get to pick a prize from the Chicken Treasure Chest 🧺✨