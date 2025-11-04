A Personal Journey Of Resilience, Faith & Purpose-Sickle Cell Awareness Benefit

Hosted by
About this event
Conyers, GA 30013, USA
Available through December 31, 2025
Be among the first to experience this powerful evening at Plush Studios honoring Jayden's journey with Sickle Cell Disease. Enjoy the same full event experience — live entertainment, light refreshments, and a night of faith and purpose — at a special discounted rate. Hurry, limited early bird tickets available while they last!
Join us for an intimate and uplifting evening at Plush Studios as we celebrate Jaden’s strength and raise awareness for Sickle Cell Disease. Your ticket includes full access to the event experience — live entertainment, light refreshments, and a night of faith and purpose — with proceeds dedicated to blessing Jaden.
Can’t attend but still want to make a difference? You can make a heartfelt donation to support The Jaden Mission — an intimate evening at Plush Studios honoring Jaden’s strength and raising awareness for Sickle Cell Disease.
Minimum donation: $5, but you may increase your gift at checkout to any amount that feels right. Every contribution helps bless Jaden and uplift this cause. 💎
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!