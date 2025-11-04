Plush Cares, Inc.

A Personal Journey Of Resilience, Faith & Purpose-Sickle Cell Awareness Benefit

620 Sigman Rd NE

Conyers, GA 30013, USA

Early Bird Special
$50

Available through December 31, 2025


Be among the first to experience this powerful evening at Plush Studios honoring Jayden's journey with Sickle Cell Disease. Enjoy the same full event experience — live entertainment, light refreshments, and a night of faith and purpose — at a special discounted rate. Hurry, limited early bird tickets available while they last!



General Admission
$60

Join us for an intimate and uplifting evening at Plush Studios as we celebrate Jaden’s strength and raise awareness for Sickle Cell Disease. Your ticket includes full access to the event experience — live entertainment, light refreshments, and a night of faith and purpose — with proceeds dedicated to blessing Jaden.


Support Jayden’s Mission — Donation Ticket
$5

Can’t attend but still want to make a difference? You can make a heartfelt donation to support The Jaden Mission — an intimate evening at Plush Studios honoring Jaden’s strength and raising awareness for Sickle Cell Disease.

Minimum donation: $5, but you may increase your gift at checkout to any amount that feels right. Every contribution helps bless Jaden and uplift this cause. 💎


