CommonGood Medical

Hosted by

CommonGood Medical

About this event

A Place to Belong - A CommonGood Medical - North Texas Giving Day Event

3930 Dallas Pkwy

Plano, TX 75093, USA

General Admission
$25

Come celebrate with us on the rooftop! Your ticket includes food, drinks, access to interactive giving stations, and a live panel conversation exploring what it means to belong in Collin County. This is your invitation to be part of something bigger — a place made by all of us, for every neighbor in need.

Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, logo on website, logo on event signage, and group sponsor recognition on social media.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets, all Bronze benefits, an individual social media spotlight, and a shoutout from the stage

during the event.

Food and Beverage Sponsor - $2,500
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Be the toast of the evening. Includes6 tickets, naming rights for the catering area, customized signage with your logo, a shoutout from the stage during the event, and a individual social media spotlight. Includes 6 tickets.

Photobooth Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As our Photo Booth Sponsor, your logo will appear on every printed photo strip, giving your brand fun, lasting visibility. You’ll also be recognized during event remarks and in post-event communications. You will also receive 4 tickets.

Add a donation for CommonGood Medical

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!