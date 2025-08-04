A Place to Belong - A CommonGood Medical - North Texas Giving Day Event

Hosted by
Come celebrate with us on the rooftop! Your ticket includes food, drinks, access to interactive giving stations, and a live panel conversation exploring what it means to belong in Collin County. This is your invitation to be part of something bigger — a place made by all of us, for every neighbor in need.
Includes 2 tickets, logo on website, logo on event signage, and group sponsor recognition on social media.
Includes 4 tickets, all Bronze benefits, an individual social media spotlight, and a shoutout from the stage
during the event.
Be the toast of the evening. Includes6 tickets, naming rights for the catering area, customized signage with your logo, a shoutout from the stage during the event, and a individual social media spotlight. Includes 6 tickets.
As our Photo Booth Sponsor, your logo will appear on every printed photo strip, giving your brand fun, lasting visibility. You’ll also be recognized during event remarks and in post-event communications. You will also receive 4 tickets.
