A Place to Gather: Support the Pergola Project

Scan the QR code Or click the link below. This will take you to the page so that you can donate instead of participating in the auction. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-a-place-to-gather-the-pergola-project
There’s nothing quite like the taste of homemade angel food cake — light, fluffy, and perfectly sweet! This one-of-a-kind dessert will be freshly baked for the winning bidder by our very own church basement chef, Kathy Bol.
Kathy’s baking is well-loved around Mount Hope, and her angel food cake is a true favorite — perfect for sharing after Sunday lunch or as a sweet treat with strawberries and whipped cream.
Bid high and take home this heavenly dessert while helping support our
Pergola Project and Friday Night Fires!
There’s nothing quite like the taste of homemade Rhubarb/Strawberry Pie — light, flaky, and perfectly sweet! This one-of-a-kind dessert will be freshly baked for the winning bidder by our very own church basement chef, Kathy Bol.
Kathy’s baking is well-loved around Mount Hope, and her pie is a true favorite — perfect for sharing after Sunday lunch. Bid high and take home this heavenly dessert while helping support our Pergola Project and Friday Night Fires!
There’s nothing quite like the taste of homemade Zucchini Bread —This one-of-a-kind dessert will be freshly baked for the winning bidder by our very own church basement chef, Kathy Bol.
Kathy’s baking is well-loved around Mount Hope, and her bread is a true favorite — perfect for sharing after Sunday lunch. Bid high and take home this heavenly dessert while helping support our Pergola Project and Friday Night Fires!
There’s nothing quite like the taste of homemade Zucchini Bread with a special added ingredient—Chocolate Chips. This one-of-a-kind dessert will be freshly baked for the winning bidder by our very own church basement chef, Kathy Bol. Kathy’s baking is well-loved around Mount Hope, and her bread is a true favorite — perfect for sharing after Sunday lunch. Bid high and take home this heavenly dessert while helping support our Pergola Project and Friday Night Fires!
Bring a touch of local beauty into your home or office with this stunning trio of 8x8 framed fine art prints captured by Lafayette photographer. Each image showcases his unique eye for natural light, texture, and the quiet charm of Indiana scenery.
Whether displayed together as a set or individually, these prints offer a timeless reminder of the beauty that surrounds us every day.
Details:
This breathtaking photograph by local Lafayette photographer captures the dramatic beauty of an Indiana sunset as clouds ignite with fiery streaks of red and gold. The piece evokes awe and reflection, reminding us of the wonder found in everyday skies.
Printed on high-quality 8x10 photographic paper, this image makes a striking statement piece — perfect for a home, office, or gallery wall.
Create your own spa experience right at home! Start by soaking in a relaxing bath with floating soap flowers and soothing bath salts. Afterward, slip into luxurious slippers and a matching face care headband for the ultimate comfort. Enjoy a whole Global Beauty Care skincare routine, complete with facial exfoliating scrub, facial serum, collagen eye cream, and collagen skin cream. Finish your pampering session with two indulgent body creams and a refreshing body mist. End your evening with inspiration and peace as you dive into your new Bible Promises Devotional.
Perfect for two best friends ready for a night of fun and friendship! This basket includes a “Me, You, Us” best friends journal and four colorful pens to share stories, dreams, and laughs together. They can tap into their creative side with a Butterflies and Bees embroidery set, then enjoy a sweet candy sugar high to keep the fun going. The night ends in style with doing their nails and applying face masks — the ultimate bestie bonding experience!
This charming, Wall-mount pumpkin-shaped basket was handwoven by a local artisan with over 30 years of experience in basket-weaving. Each reed was personally dyed to achieve its beautiful fall-inspired hues, making every basket truly one of a kind. This piece brings warmth and craftsmanship to any home décor — perfect for fall decorating or year-round rustic charm.
Crafted with care by a local artisan with over 30 years of basket-weaving experience, this stunning handwoven basket features a unique braided accent pattern in rich earth tones of green and rust. Each reed is individually dyed by the artisan, making every basket a true original.
Durable and decorative, this basket is perfect for holding mail, napkins, or seasonal décor — a timeless piece that brings warmth and craftsmanship into any home. 9 1/2 x 10 1/2 w/handle
A truly unique collectible! This is the game-used first base from Addison Russell’s first Major League hit—a single to center field off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Vance Worley in the 3rd inning on Wednesday, April 22, 2015.
The base comes with MLB Authentication Certification and is personally autographed by Addison Russell, who went on to become a 2016 MLB All-Star second baseman and a 2016 World Series Champion with the Chicago Cubs.
This rare piece of Cubs history is a must-have for any serious fan or collector!
A beautiful, one-of-a-kind handmade bird feeder created from repurposed vintage glass dishes. Each piece is carefully selected and assembled to form a stunning hanging feeder that sparkles in the sunlight.
Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your garden or porch, this feeder isn’t just functional — it’s a piece of art!
✨ A charming and unique accent for any outdoor space!
This elegant, one-of-a-kind bird feeder is crafted from repurposed vintage glass and crystal dishes, featuring a stunning cobalt blue centerpiece that catches the light beautifully.
Each piece is carefully hand-assembled to create a functional work of art that will bring charm and sparkle to any garden or patio.
✨ A dazzling addition for bird lovers and garden enthusiasts alike!
A stunning handmade bird feeder crafted from repurposed vintage glass dishes, featuring beautiful amethyst tones that shimmer in the light. Each feeder is uniquely designed and assembled by hand, combining elegance with creativity to bring a touch of art to your outdoor space.
✨ A graceful statement piece for garden or porch — where beauty meets purpose!
This 20x30 hand-painted plexiglass artwork is designed to mimic the beauty of stained glass, featuring a radiant cross adorned with white lilies—a timeless symbol of faith, hope, and renewal.
Each piece is individually painted by hand, sealed for durability, and set in a handcrafted wooden frame. When placed in natural light, the translucent colors glow beautifully, creating a warm and peaceful display.
✨ A faith-inspired, one-of-a-kind piece that brings light and meaning to any space.
Stay active anywhere! This compact under-desk pedal exerciser lets you burn calories, strengthen muscles, and boost circulation — even while you work or relax at home.
Perfect for office, home, or recovery use.
✨ A great way to keep moving throughout the day!
Inspired by Isaiah 45:12
“I made the earth and created man upon it; it was My hands that stretched out the heavens.” — Isaiah 45:12
This captivating acrylic painting titled “Alpha” portrays the beauty and majesty of God’s creation through bold, swirling colors and textured detail. The artist uses vibrant strokes of blue, gold, and crimson to capture the balance of light and darkness — a reminder of divine craftsmanship from the beginning of time.
Hand-painted by a local artist, this one-of-a-kind piece brings both spiritual reflection and visual energy to any space.
Details:
Inspired by Revelation 4:1
“After this, I looked, and there before me was a door standing open in heaven. And the voice I had first heard speaking to me like a trumpet said, ‘Come up here, and I will show you what must take place after this.’” — Revelation 4:1
This deeply symbolic painting, titled “Omega,” was hand-painted over the entire text of the Book of Revelation. Layers of vivid texture and color rise from darkness to light, representing both the finality and hope found in the closing words of Scripture.
The contrast of fiery tones against the ethereal blues and golds evokes themes of judgment, redemption, and the eternal promise of new creation. Subtle details throughout the piece invite quiet reflection on faith and the mystery of God’s plan.
Details:
Make a splash with this Polaroid Wave Underwater Camera, perfect for vacations, pool days, lake adventures, or family trips! Capture every moment — whether underwater or on land — with stunning 18MP still photos and HD video.
Compact, durable, and easy to use, this camera is designed for fun and adventure. Perfect for pool days, vacations, or lake trips.
Features:
Give your feet the relaxation they deserve with this Renpho Foot Massager Lite — the ultimate way to unwind after a long day! Designed with soothing heat, kneading massage, and adjustable intensity levels, this compact massager relieves tension, improves circulation, and helps you feel refreshed from heel to toe.
Features:
Soothe sore muscles and melt away tension with this high-powered massage gun — perfect for athletes, active lifestyles, or anyone needing deep relaxation! Featuring multiple speed settings and six interchangeable heads, this massager targets everything from neck and shoulders to legs and back for full-body relief.
Features:
Perfect for post-workout recovery or at-home relaxation!
Achieve a barbershop-quality cut at home with the Ovlux Pro Professional Hair Clippers Set. Designed with a powerful yet quiet motor and a full-metal body, this clipper and trimmer combo provides precision and control for every style. The smart digital LCD display and adjustable fine-tuning make it ideal for both professional barbers and home grooming.
Features:
Perfect for haircuts, beard trimming, or keeping your look sharp between salon visits!
Wrap yourself in comfort with this plush, premium bath towel set — soft, absorbent, and perfect for everyday indulgence. The elegant gray color adds a touch of modern style to any bathroom décor.
Whether you’re upgrading your own home or gifting someone special, this towel set brings spa-like luxury to your daily routine.
Details:
Soothe sore muscles and melt away stress with this Massaging Weighted Heating Pad — designed to provide gentle pressure and calming heat for total relaxation. The soft, plush fabric feels cozy against the skin, while the built-in vibration settings deliver comforting relief to tired muscles.
Perfect for chilly nights, sore backs, or simply unwinding after a long day!
Features:
Soothe tension and melt away stress with this SKG Back & Neck Massager, designed for powerful relief whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go. Featuring adjustable massage modes and soothing heat, this compact device targets sore muscles, improves circulation, and promotes total relaxation.
Perfect for long workdays or cozy evenings in — simply attach it to your chair, turn it on, and let it do the work!
Features:
Sip your favorite drink while traveling the galaxy — right from your tabletop! This Solar System Glass Set features beautifully detailed glasses representing each planet (and Pluto!) plus the Sun, all designed with vivid color and cosmic flair.
Perfect for display or use, this set makes a creative gift for space enthusiasts, teachers, or anyone who enjoys unique conversation pieces.
Details:
Stay hydrated in style with this set of two Bubba brand insulated tumblers — one coral red and one teal. Each tumbler features a bright, easy-grip design with a secure lid and matching straw, perfect for cold drinks on the go.
Ideal for outdoor gatherings, workdays, or road trips, these tumblers keep your beverages cold for hours while adding a splash of color to your day.
Details:
Add some personality to your favorite tumbler or travel mug with these handmade cup charm accessories! Each charm features colorful beads, sparkling accents, and a cheerful message tag that says “Be Bold, Be Bright, Be You!”
Perfect for decorating your drinkware, spotting your cup at gatherings, or giving as a fun gift! These charm loops easily attach to most handles or straws and can also double as keychains or bag charms.
Details:
Add a little joy to your writing with these handcrafted beaded pens, lovingly made by local kiddos! Each pen is one-of-a-kind, featuring colorful beads, fun toppers, and cheerful designs — from faith-inspired crosses to playful characters.
These pens don’t just write beautifully; they share a message of creativity, joy, and giving. Perfect for journaling, gifts, or brightening your office space.
Details:
