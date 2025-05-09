A Platinum Affair Auction Check Out

Individual Student Art
$15
Self portrait keychain art made by individual students.
S1: Bourbon Basket - James Mullins
$305
Mint Julep Sign, 2 Julep cups, Blanton's bottle, Bottle of Weller - Green label, Bottle of Larceny, Bottle of Calumet Farm, Bottle of Old Forester. ERV $325
S2: Wine Party - Lee Waterfield
$175
$100 gift card - Capital Cellars, wicker picnic basket, wine tube, wine journal, Elk Creek KY Blue Riesling, candle, 2 martini glasses, paper plates, napkins, wine tea towel. ERV $175
S3: Maker's Mark Basket - James Armstrong
$30
2 glasses, 1 bottle. ERV $50
S4: Bourbon and Lou City Tickets - Kelsey Sandel
$90
Bottle of Jefferson's Very Small Batch and Lou City tickets. ERV $50
S5: Wine Time Basket - T. Marshall
$150
$100 Serafinis gift card, Wine time canvas tote, 6 goblets, 2 wine kitchen towels, cork screw, cheese board with spreader, bottle of pinot noir, wine stoppers, plates, and a bottle of champagne. ERV $200
S6: Keeneland Tickets and Bourbon - Cody Davis
$160
4 reserved tickets in the Keeneland grandstand and a bottle of Bulleit bourbon. ERV $175
S7: Robot Brava Jet mop - Travis Renz
$210
Robot Brava Jet Mop. ERV $200
S8: Spring Refresh Basket - J Armstrong
$65
Meyer's cleaning supplies, plush blanket, candle, 3 hour decluttering session with Lucy. ERV $150
S9: Downtown Frankfort Bundle - Lindsay Marshall
$115
Bourbon on Main $50 gift card, Cooperage $30 gift card, Tarot card reading, 2 tickets to Grand for a movie, and Eragon book set from Poor Richards. ERV $250
S10: Local Handcrafted Cutting Board - Andy Bissell
$125
Local Handcrafted Cutting board.
S11: Wellness Basket - Ellen Mullins
$150
Massage Session, Acupuncture session, glass tea infuser, 2 teas, $250 skin and body spa gift card. ERV $425
S12: Prodigy Basket - J G
$55
2 bottles of wine, corkscrew, 2 stemless glasses, coasters. See Megan Greenwell for more details. ERV $60.
S13: CDS Family Basket - J G
$65
3 Customized Capital Day School cups, and 4 one-day passes to Shaker Village. ERV $130.
S14: Tea Time Basket - Austin Cornett
$120
Andy's gift certificate, Sunergos coffee, Fine Elmwood Tea, Frothy Cold Brew, Mint chocolate cocoa, 2 kitchen towels. ERV $140.
S15: Bookers UK Basket - Taylor Marshall
$90
Signed UK football, Whitaker bank decanter, Whitaker bank box with coasters, 2 blue glasses, and a bottle of Bookers Uncut Small Batch Bourbon. ERV $200.
S16: Ms. Sandefur's Pre-K Class Art - James Mullins
$25
A decorated flower pot featuring student art. ERV Priceless.
S17: Ms. Sandel's Pre-K Class Art - Kelsey Sandel
$40
A decorated flower pot featuring student art. ERV Priceless.
S18: Pre-K Montessori Art - Katie Cornett
$40
Priceless fingerprint art composed by the Pre-K Montessori class. ERV Priceless.
S19: Montessori Kindergarten Art - Birch Bragg
$100
A bench decorated with handprints of all the Montessori Kindergarten. ERV Priceless.
L1: Bourbon Blazer Tour - Andy Bissell
$150
Experience a unique intimate bourbon experience with up to 13 people. A two hour tour to handpicked local spots with the Bourbon Blazer.
L2: West Sixth Farm Tour - Taylor Marshall
$350
A private tour of West Sixth Farm with co-owner Joe Kuosman and up to 15 friends. Learn about the history of the farm and enjoy tastings along the way.
L3: Class Ice Cream Party - Jolene Greenwell
$125
Be the favorite parent of every student in your child's classroom by providing an Ice Cream party for the class. Assistance provided by parents of the CDS Parent Council.
L4: Total Wine Package - James Armstrong
$300
Expand your palette and intrigue your senses with a wine class of your choice for a basket of up to 20 wines. Estimated value of $1000.
L5: Gryphon Executive Ride - Taylor Marshall
$225
Enjoy a trip in style with a 6 hour ride in a Gryphon Executive sprinter. Valued at $1600.
L6: PE Teacher for a Day - Kelsey Sandel
$350
Is your student's favorite class PE? Then make their dreams come true with the opportunity to be PE Teacher for a Day! Many thanks to current PE Teacher Ms. Bondurant.
L7: Andy's Bakery Shape and Bake - Lee Waterfield
$1,000
Indulge your senses and your tastebuds with a private pastry shaping and baking class with Andy of Andy's Bakery. Bring up to 4 guests for this intimate experience with plenty of take home treats!
L8: Broadway Clay Private Party - Cody Davis
$400
Bring up to 6 guests to a fantastically fun and creative pottery party hosted by Mrs. Sandefur at Broadway Clay. An excellent birthday or any time party!
L9: Panama City Beach Condo - Taylor Marshall
$2,500
Take an ultimate vacation to Panama City, FL and stay in a Carillon Beach Condo for a full week. Ocean views and two pools, yes please!
L10: Front Row at the Holiday Sing - Casey Anderson
$175
Don't miss a moment of the annual Holiday Sing by reserving the front row for your family to soak in all the smiles and sounds of this festive tradition.
L11: Kid Pizza Party At Locals - James Armstrong
$450
Have the best birthday party ever at Locals Pizza Pub for up to 15 guests. Make your own personal pizzas to have fired on site.
L12: Marriott Oceans Palms Vacation - Sandel
$1,200
Relax by the beach for a week at the Marriott Oceana Palms in beautiful Riviera Beach, FL. A $4100 value.
L13: Head of School for a Day - Taylor Marshall
$250
While we all think Dr. Sellwood-Davis is excellent, every kid would love one day to be in charge. Make those dreams come true.
