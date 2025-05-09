A Platinum Affair Auction Check Out

Self portrait keychain art made by individual students.
S1: Bourbon Basket - James Mullins
$305
Mint Julep Sign, 2 Julep cups, Blanton's bottle, Bottle of Weller - Green label, Bottle of Larceny, Bottle of Calumet Farm, Bottle of Old Forester. ERV $325
S2: Wine Party - Lee Waterfield
$175
$100 gift card - Capital Cellars, wicker picnic basket, wine tube, wine journal, Elk Creek KY Blue Riesling, candle, 2 martini glasses, paper plates, napkins, wine tea towel. ERV $175
S3: Maker's Mark Basket - James Armstrong
$30
2 glasses, 1 bottle. ERV $50
S4: Bourbon and Lou City Tickets - Kelsey Sandel
$90
Bottle of Jefferson's Very Small Batch and Lou City tickets. ERV $50
S5: Wine Time Basket - T. Marshall
$150
$100 Serafinis gift card, Wine time canvas tote, 6 goblets, 2 wine kitchen towels, cork screw, cheese board with spreader, bottle of pinot noir, wine stoppers, plates, and a bottle of champagne. ERV $200
S6: Keeneland Tickets and Bourbon - Cody Davis
$160
4 reserved tickets in the Keeneland grandstand and a bottle of Bulleit bourbon. ERV $175
