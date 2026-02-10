A Play, A Pie & A Pint - Celebrating Caladesi Island's Myrtle Scharrer Betz

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the evening with access to all main activities. General Admission Seating.
Pie & Pint at 6:30PM
Play at 7:15PM
Add'l Cash Bar/Snacks - Suggested Donation
All Sales Final
Access to VIP‑only seating areas.
Pie & Pint at 6:30PM
Play at 7:15PM
Add'l Cash Bar/Snacks - Suggested Donation Requested
All Sales Final
“A Play, A Pie & A Pint” offers a special book bundle: two keepsake books sharing the wisdom and inspiration of Myrtle Scharrer Betz — Yesteryear I Lived in Paradise and Caladesi Cookbook — for $40 + $2.80 tax
(Regularly $55 + $3.85 tax).
Purchase now to receive copies signed with a handwritten note from Myrtle’s granddaughter, Terry Fortner.
All proceeds benefit Dunedin Public Theater.
A meaningful gift for you — or a friend.
This is not a ticket to the event, only the two beautiful books.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!