A Play, A Pie & A Pint - Celebrating Caladesi Island's Myrtle Scharrer Betz

“A Play, A Pie & A Pint” offers a special book bundle: two keepsake books sharing the wisdom and inspiration of Myrtle Scharrer Betz — Yesteryear I Lived in Paradise and Caladesi Cookbook — for $40 + $2.80 tax

(Regularly $55 + $3.85 tax).

Purchase now to receive copies signed with a handwritten note from Myrtle’s granddaughter, Terry Fortner.

All proceeds benefit Dunedin Public Theater.

A meaningful gift for you — or a friend.

This is not a ticket to the event, only the two beautiful books.