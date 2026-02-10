Dunedin Public Theater

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Dunedin Public Theater

About this event

A Play, A Pie & A Pint - Celebrating Caladesi Island's Myrtle Scharrer Betz

1899 San Mateo Dr

Dunedin, FL 34698, USA

General Admission
$35

Enjoy the evening with access to all main activities. General Admission Seating.

Pie & Pint at 6:30PM

Play at 7:15PM


Add'l Cash Bar/Snacks - Suggested Donation


All Sales Final

VIP Admission
$45

Access to VIP‑only seating areas.
Pie & Pint at 6:30PM

Play at 7:15PM


Add'l Cash Bar/Snacks - Suggested Donation Requested


All Sales Final

2 keepsake books
$42.80

“A Play, A Pie & A Pint” offers a special book bundle: two keepsake books sharing the wisdom and inspiration of Myrtle Scharrer Betz — Yesteryear I Lived in Paradise and Caladesi Cookbook — for $40 + $2.80 tax
(Regularly $55 + $3.85 tax).

Purchase now to receive copies signed with a handwritten note from Myrtle’s granddaughter, Terry Fortner.

All proceeds benefit Dunedin Public Theater.
A meaningful gift for you — or a friend.

This is not a ticket to the event, only the two beautiful books.

Add a donation for Dunedin Public Theater

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