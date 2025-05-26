A Present Help Movement, Last Chance Auction – Bid for a Cause! 🇬🇭

A powerful 60-minute virtual styling session via Zoom or FaceTime that helps you prepare for a standout moment—whether it’s a job interview, gala, or special celebration. This experience includes: Personalized discussion about your style goals and upcoming event Outfit recommendations using items from your existing wardrobe Expert advice on accessories and styling techniques for a complete, polished look Note: Recipient must have Zoom or FaceTime access and be ready with wardrobe items to review during the session.

A powerful 60-minute virtual styling session via Zoom or FaceTime that helps you prepare for a standout moment—whether it’s a job interview, gala, or special celebration. This experience includes: Personalized discussion about your style goals and upcoming event Outfit recommendations using items from your existing wardrobe Expert advice on accessories and styling techniques for a complete, polished look Note: Recipient must have Zoom or FaceTime access and be ready with wardrobe items to review during the session.

seeMoreDetailsMobile