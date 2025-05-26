A Present Help Movement, Last Chance Auction – Bid for a Cause! 🇬🇭
#1: Karrington Book Bundle + Consultation(Value: $800)
$200
Enjoy an exclusive signed collection from one of urban fiction’s most popular voices: Single Ladies (Parts 1 & 2) Country Girls (Parts 1 & 2) Plus bonus surprise titles from Blake’s bestselling catalog You’ll receive four hours of personalized coaching from a seasoned literary strategist at Karrington Media Group—ideal for aspiring or emerging authors. Topics covered include: Choosing between traditional and self-publishing Developing your author brand and growing your platform Book launch planning, marketing strategy, and distribution channels Navigating publishing contracts, pricing, and long-term career planning
#3A: Design on 9, LLC: 1 pair of earrings (Value: $200)
$100
A pair of elegant Swarovski crystal earrings from Lionette NY: Black Half-Moon Shape – Chic and bold statement piece Beautifully crafted and ideal for elevating any outfit, this luxury earring set offers a unique blend of glamour and everyday wearability.
#3B: Design on 9, LLC: 1 pair of Earrings: (Value: $200)
$100
A pair of elegant Swarovski crystal earrings from Lionette NY: Teardrop Shape – Classic design with shimmering sophistication. Beautifully crafted and ideal for elevating any outfit, this luxury earring set offers a unique blend of glamour and everyday wearability.
#5: Property Builders: 1 Hour of Service (Value: 100)
$50
A $100 gift certificate good for one hour of professional handyman services. Perfect for home repairs, upgrades, or general maintenance. Note: Services requiring more than one hour will incur additional charges.
#6: TeTe's His Beard & Her Body Spa Kit (Value: $140)
$60
Two beautifully packaged gift sets:
Men’s Beard Kit – Includes: nourishing beard butter, beard comb, and handcrafted grooming essentials.
Women’s Spa Gift Bag – Includes: Bubba Butter, bath salt & salt scrub, and handmade body soap.
Treat yourself or someone you love to clean, conscious, and luxurious self-care.
With Father’s Day around the corner, the Men’s Beard Kit makes a thoughtful and pampering gift for the dads in your life!
#7: Self Care Photoshoot & Book Bundle (Value: $600)
$250
Honor your healing journey with this powerful self-care and storytelling package: Luxury Empowerment Photoshoot A professional, styled shoot at Luna House Studios in Charlotte, NC—curated to capture your strength and transformation. Includes styling support and a gallery of high-quality images. Signed Book Bundle Journey to the Son – Memoir on foster care and hope ($18.99) My Big Notebook – Youth resilience workbook ($18.99) The Compassionate Companion® – Trauma guide for caregivers ($18.00) My Epic Flow – Reflective workbook for young adults ($18.99) Note: Photoshoot must be redeemed by October 31, 2025. Travel to Charlotte, NC required (not included).
#8: Style Me for a Cause (Value: $500)
$150
A powerful 60-minute virtual styling session via Zoom or FaceTime that helps you prepare for a standout moment—whether it’s a job interview, gala, or special celebration. This experience includes: Personalized discussion about your style goals and upcoming event Outfit recommendations using items from your existing wardrobe Expert advice on accessories and styling techniques for a complete, polished look Note: Recipient must have Zoom or FaceTime access and be ready with wardrobe items to review during the session.
#9A: "CRUSH Your Money Goals" Group session (Value: $1500)
$300
Equip your team or family with financial clarity and lasting impact through this exclusive group coaching session: 60-minute group session (virtual or in-person) for up to 5 participants 1 CRUSH Starter Pack with tools to jumpstart your goals 1 signed copy of CRUSH Your Money Goals® Actionable strategies, coaching, and mindset shifts from a nationally acclaimed expert Perfect for nonprofits, small teams, or families ready to build wealth together. Note: In-person sessions outside Charlotte, NC may include additional travel costs.
#9B: "CRUSH Your Money Goals" Group session (Value: $1500)
$300
Equip your team or family with financial clarity and lasting impact through this exclusive group coaching session: 60-minute group session (virtual or in-person) for up to 5 participants 1 CRUSH Starter Pack with tools to jumpstart your goals 1 signed copy of CRUSH Your Money Goals® Actionable strategies, coaching, and mindset shifts from a nationally acclaimed expert Perfect for nonprofits, small teams, or families ready to build wealth together. Note: In-person sessions outside Charlotte, NC may include additional travel costs.
Enjoy a free 2-hour in-person consultation, which includes: On-site visit to your home or business Custom design plan with curated selections for furniture, accessories, artwork, fixtures, color palette, and equipment Professional design advice and sourcing recommendations Note: Does not include 3D drawings, designer's fee per room, or construction/labor costs. Available for Charlotte, NC area (or inquire about travel/remote options).
#13B: Original Painting: “I see you ” (Value: $200)
$75
A 16 x 18 unframed original painting on canvas. The piece is one-of-a-kind, professionally created, and ready to inspire any space—perfect for collectors or art lovers seeking unique visuals with rich texture and lasting quality.
"Hymns of Rhythm" Interactive Art By K.Laurenink
$500
"Hymn of Rhythms" is a vibrant, abstract piece created live during the brunch, capturing the energy, movement, and harmony of shared moments through layered colors and dynamic strokes. It reflects the soulful rhythm of community, celebration, and connection. The 14 x 18-inch artwork is beautifully presented in a natural wooden frame that enhances its warmth and organic feel.
