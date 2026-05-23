A Prodigal's Path's Silent Auction

A breathtaking Arkansas landscape by artist Patrick Cunningham, capturing the peaceful beauty of the Spring River at sunrise. Brilliant reflections shimmer across the calm water while lush green trees and vibrant skies glow with early morning color. Layers of blue, purple, gold, and emerald tones create incredible depth and movement throughout the scene, drawing the viewer into the quiet stillness of the Natural State. Richly detailed and full of light, this piece beautifully celebrates one of Arkansas’ most beloved rivers and would make a stunning centerpiece in any home or collection.