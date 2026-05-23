A Prodigal's Path's Silent Auction

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A vibrant abstract landscape featuring glowing evening light breaking through a grove of trees. Rich purples, blues, golds, and warm amber tones create a dramatic and peaceful atmosphere, making this framed piece a striking addition to any home or office. Donated in support of A Prodigal’s Path.
Starting bid
Beautiful framed coastal sailboat painting featuring two boats on the water with bright yellow, orange, and red sails against a soft blue sky. The textured brushwork gives the piece a lively, impressionistic feel, with warm sunlight reflecting across the water. The painting is signed in the lower left and displayed in a wide, rustic wood frame with a cream-colored liner, giving it a classic gallery-style presentation.
Starting bid
A vintage coastal watercolor by J. Wilkin Bowman, titled Break of Day. This atmospheric seascape depicts an early morning shoreline with three sailboats in the distance and small figures along the beach. The muted sky, soft water tones, and weathered coastal setting give the piece a quiet, old-world charm. Presented in a distressed pink and gold-toned frame, it has a beautiful antique character that would appeal to collectors of nautical art, vintage watercolors, or English coastal scenes.
Starting bid
A breathtaking Arkansas landscape by artist Patrick Cunningham, capturing the peaceful beauty of the Spring River at sunrise. Brilliant reflections shimmer across the calm water while lush green trees and vibrant skies glow with early morning color. Layers of blue, purple, gold, and emerald tones create incredible depth and movement throughout the scene, drawing the viewer into the quiet stillness of the Natural State. Richly detailed and full of light, this piece beautifully celebrates one of Arkansas’ most beloved rivers and would make a stunning centerpiece in any home or collection.
Starting bid
A serene and expressive sailboat painting rendered in cool shades of blue with rich, textured brushwork. The lone vessel, accented with touches of green, gold, and red, drifts across calm reflective water, creating a peaceful sense of stillness and motion at once. The soft, airy background gives the piece a dreamlike coastal feel, while the dark frame adds a bold, elegant presentation. Signed by the artist in the lower right, this artwork would make a beautiful addition to any home or office.
Starting bid
A vivid and expressive landscape painting featuring a winding country road stretching toward the horizon beneath a bright, cloud-filled sky. Rich earth tones in the road contrast beautifully with the cool blues above, while touches of green and purple throughout the fields add depth and character. Power lines and fence posts guide the eye through the scene, giving the piece a strong sense of movement, distance, and quiet rural charm. This artwork would make a warm and inviting addition to any home, office, or collection.
Starting bid
A peaceful landscape painting that captures the quiet beauty of Arkansas, the Natural State. Calm blue water rests between shadowed green trees beneath a soft, open sky, creating a sense of stillness and reflection. The gentle colors and serene composition make this piece feel restful, grounded, and timeless — a beautiful reminder of Arkansas’ natural charm.
Starting bid
A serene Arkansas landscape capturing the quiet beauty of the Natural State. Flowing water winds through a peaceful riverbank surrounded by rich greenery, wildflowers, and softly layered hills in the distance. The gentle blues, deep greens, and earthy tones create a calm, reflective mood that feels right at home in the Ozarks. This piece beautifully celebrates Arkansas’ scenic charm and would make a warm, timeless addition to any home or office.
Starting bid
A richly colored landscape painting featuring a glowing moon rising over a peaceful field at dusk. Warm autumn trees, vibrant green grass, and a reflective pool of water create a striking balance of color and light. The textured brushwork gives the scene depth and movement, while the dark frame adds a clean, elegant finish. Signed by the artist in the lower left, this piece has a warm, timeless feel that would stand out beautifully in a home, office, or collection.
Starting bid
A bold and colorful floral still life bursting with energy, texture, and movement. The arrangement features vivid reds, yellows, oranges, pinks, and deep blues set against a soft neutral background, creating a dramatic contrast that draws the eye immediately. Thick, expressive brushwork gives the flowers a rich, dimensional feel, while the dark vase anchors the composition with elegance. Signed in the lower right, this statement piece would bring warmth, color, and artistic charm to any room.
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