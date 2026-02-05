🌟 Sponsorship Event Pass 🌟
A Protective Shield: A Strategic Briefing on Securing Israel’s Future
Support an essential evening of insight, clarity, and truth — while making a meaningful impact in our community.
By purchasing a Sponsorship Event Pass for A Protective Shield, you are helping make this timely and important program possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Jewish identity, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.
This event features Avi Abelow, CEO & Host of Pulse of Israel, a leading voice confronting global misinformation and advocating boldly for Israel and the Jewish people.
🎯 Your Sponsorship Helps Underwrite:
- A safe, welcoming, and secure educational briefing
- High-level programming focused on Israel’s security, media challenges, and global realities
- Opportunities for meaningful learning, dialogue, and community engagement
- Ongoing initiatives that strengthen Jewish communities in Israel and throughout the Diaspora
🎖 Sponsor Recognition
As an A Protective Shield Sponsor, you will receive:
- Two (2) event passes
- Recognition as an official event sponsor
- Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project
- Your logo featured on Heroes for Israel Project social media platforms, including a clickable link to your website or organization
💙 Tax-Deductible Contribution
Sponsorship Event Pass purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received. A receipt will be provided for your records.
By becoming a sponsor, you are not only supporting a powerful and informative evening — you are standing for truth, strength, and Jewish resilience at a moment when leadership and clarity are more important than ever.
✨ Sponsor passes help ensure this program remains accessible, impactful, and meaningful for our community.
With gratitude,
Heroes for Israel Project
🌟 Sponsorship Event Pass 🌟
A Protective Shield: A Strategic Briefing on Securing Israel’s Future
Support an essential evening of insight, clarity, and truth — while making a meaningful impact in our community.
By purchasing a Sponsorship Event Pass for A Protective Shield, you are helping make this timely and important program possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Jewish identity, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.
This event features Avi Abelow, CEO & Host of Pulse of Israel, a leading voice confronting global misinformation and advocating boldly for Israel and the Jewish people.
🎯 Your Sponsorship Helps Underwrite:
- A safe, welcoming, and secure educational briefing
- High-level programming focused on Israel’s security, media challenges, and global realities
- Opportunities for meaningful learning, dialogue, and community engagement
- Ongoing initiatives that strengthen Jewish communities in Israel and throughout the Diaspora
🎖 Sponsor Recognition
As an A Protective Shield Sponsor, you will receive:
- Two (2) event passes
- Recognition as an official event sponsor
- Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project
- Your logo featured on Heroes for Israel Project social media platforms, including a clickable link to your website or organization
💙 Tax-Deductible Contribution
Sponsorship Event Pass purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received. A receipt will be provided for your records.
By becoming a sponsor, you are not only supporting a powerful and informative evening — you are standing for truth, strength, and Jewish resilience at a moment when leadership and clarity are more important than ever.
✨ Sponsor passes help ensure this program remains accessible, impactful, and meaningful for our community.
With gratitude,
Heroes for Israel Project