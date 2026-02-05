Heroes For Israel Project Incorporated

Hosted by

Heroes For Israel Project Incorporated

About this event

A Protective Shield: A Strategic Briefing on Securing Israel's Future

2814 Poinsettia Ave

West Palm Beach, FL 33407, USA / Parking & Entrance 2815 N. Flagler

Event Pass
Pay what you can

Suggested minimum donation $18

Event Sponsor Pass
$180

🌟 Sponsorship Event Pass 🌟

A Protective Shield: A Strategic Briefing on Securing Israel’s Future

Support an essential evening of insight, clarity, and truth — while making a meaningful impact in our community.


By purchasing a Sponsorship Event Pass for A Protective Shield, you are helping make this timely and important program possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Jewish identity, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.


This event features Avi Abelow, CEO & Host of Pulse of Israel, a leading voice confronting global misinformation and advocating boldly for Israel and the Jewish people.

🎯 Your Sponsorship Helps Underwrite:

  • safe, welcoming, and secure educational briefing
  • High-level programming focused on Israel’s security, media challenges, and global realities
  • Opportunities for meaningful learning, dialogue, and community engagement
  • Ongoing initiatives that strengthen Jewish communities in Israel and throughout the Diaspora

🎖 Sponsor Recognition

As an A Protective Shield Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Two (2) event passes
  • Recognition as an official event sponsor
  • Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project
  • Your logo featured on Heroes for Israel Project social media platforms, including a clickable link to your website or organization

💙 Tax-Deductible Contribution

Sponsorship Event Pass purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received. A receipt will be provided for your records.

By becoming a sponsor, you are not only supporting a powerful and informative evening — you are standing for truth, strength, and Jewish resilience at a moment when leadership and clarity are more important than ever.


✨ Sponsor passes help ensure this program remains accessible, impactful, and meaningful for our community.


With gratitude,
Heroes for Israel Project

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