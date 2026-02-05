🌟 Sponsorship Event Pass 🌟

A Protective Shield: A Strategic Briefing on Securing Israel’s Future

Support an essential evening of insight, clarity, and truth — while making a meaningful impact in our community.





By purchasing a Sponsorship Event Pass for A Protective Shield, you are helping make this timely and important program possible while directly supporting the mission of Heroes for Israel Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Jewish identity, resilience, and unity through education, safety, and meaningful engagement.





This event features Avi Abelow, CEO & Host of Pulse of Israel, a leading voice confronting global misinformation and advocating boldly for Israel and the Jewish people.

🎯 Your Sponsorship Helps Underwrite:

A safe, welcoming, and secure educational briefing

High-level programming focused on Israel’s security, media challenges, and global realities

Opportunities for meaningful learning, dialogue, and community engagement

Ongoing initiatives that strengthen Jewish communities in Israel and throughout the Diaspora

🎖 Sponsor Recognition

As an A Protective Shield Sponsor, you will receive:

Two (2) event passes

Recognition as an official event sponsor

Social media acknowledgment from Heroes for Israel Project

Your logo featured on Heroes for Israel Project social media platforms , including a clickable link to your website or organization

💙 Tax-Deductible Contribution

Sponsorship Event Pass purchases are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law, less the fair market value of any goods or services received. A receipt will be provided for your records.

By becoming a sponsor, you are not only supporting a powerful and informative evening — you are standing for truth, strength, and Jewish resilience at a moment when leadership and clarity are more important than ever.





✨ Sponsor passes help ensure this program remains accessible, impactful, and meaningful for our community.





With gratitude,

Heroes for Israel Project