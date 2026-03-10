A Reflection of Excellence - An Auction Benefitting the Royal Blue Scholars Foundation, Inc.

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Starting bid
Estimated Face Value: $500
Why you’ll love it: Who says you need to travel far to get away? This package gives you the perfect excuse to unwind, explore, and enjoy a refreshing staycation experience close to home.
Perfect for: Date nights, staycations, celebrating special occasions, or simply enjoying a relaxing local getaway.
Treat yourself to a perfectly curated local escape featuring luxury, dining, and a classic Louisville experience. Enjoy a one‑night stay for two at The Myriad Hotel, paired with a $200 gift card to Paseo for an unforgettable dining experience. Complete your getaway with a Belle of Louisville cruise for four, offering scenic views and timeless charm on the Ohio River.
Ideal for a romantic night away, a celebration with friends, or a refreshing break close to home, this staycation blends relaxation and local flair into one memorable experience.
Package Includes:
*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.
Starting bid
Estimated Face Value: $420.00
Why you’ll love it: Enjoy the soft, chewable nugget ice you love from cafés and cocktail lounges—right at home.
The GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker brings restaurant‑quality nugget ice to your countertop, making everyday drinks and entertaining feel a little more special. Sleek, modern, and highly sought after, this ice maker delivers fresh nugget ice quickly and consistently.
Perfect for hosting, home bars, smoothies, cocktails, or simply elevating your daily hydration, this premium appliance is a crowd favorite and a standout auction item.
*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.
Starting bid
Estimated Face Value: $800
Why you’ll love it: Take the guesswork out of baking with a mixer that automatically adjusts for perfect results, every time.
The GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with AutoSense is designed to think like a pro. With built‑in intelligence that senses texture and consistency, this mixer automatically adjusts speed and power to deliver smooth, precise results—whether you’re mixing dough, batter, or frosting.
Sleek, powerful, and intuitive, it’s ideal for everyday baking and special occasions alike. A standout kitchen upgrade for beginners and seasoned bakers, this smart mixer brings confidence and consistency to every recipe.
*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.
Starting bid
Estimated Face Value: $400
Why you’ll love it: Smart technology meets fresh flavor—brew a single cup or a full carafe, exactly the way you like it.
The GE Profile™ Smart Grind & Brew Coffee Maker uses built‑in intelligence to deliver consistently great coffee with minimal effort. With an integrated grinder, customizable brew settings, and smart controls, it automatically adjusts grind size and brewing parameters to bring out the best flavor from your beans—every time.
Designed for flexibility, you can brew a quick single cup for busy mornings or a full carafe when hosting, all from one sleek, pod‑free machine. Thoughtful smart features make it easy to personalize your coffee while reducing waste and countertop clutter.
A perfect blend of innovation, convenience, and great taste, this coffee maker is an elevated everyday essential for any coffee lover.
*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.
Starting bid
Estimated Face Value: $395
Why you’ll love it: One bundle, endless options—perfect for date nights, casual meals, treats, and local favorites all year long.
Perfect for: Date nights, family dinners, casual lunches, and treating yourself to great local dining all year long.
This all‑in‑one gift card collection offers something for every craving and occasion. From upscale dining and neighborhood favorites to everyday treats and local experiences, this bundle delivers flexibility, variety, and exceptional value. Whether you’re planning nights out, quick lunches, family meals, or spontaneous indulgences, you’ll love having so many options at your fingertips.
Ideal for food lovers, busy families, or anyone who appreciates convenience and choice, this bundle is packed with value and easy wins.
Package Includes:
*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.
Starting bid
Estimated Face Value: $400
Why you’ll love it: Elevate your social calendar with exclusive access, great food, and memorable nights out.
This lifestyle bundle brings together the best of connection and cuisine. Enjoy a one‑year membership to Tribe, offering access to a vibrant community and curated experiences, paired with a $100 gift card to Platform Dining & Lounge—perfect for an evening of exceptional food, drinks, and atmosphere.
Whether you’re planning date nights, meeting friends, or simply looking to make the most of your social time, this bundle delivers flexibility, flavor, and a touch of exclusivity. It’s an ideal experience for those who value connection, great dining, and making the most of every night out.
Package Includes:
*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.
Starting bid
Estimated Face Value: $150
Why you’ll love it: Make a splash next summer with a fun‑filled day of thrills, water rides, and family memories.
Get a head start on warm‑weather fun with this exciting Holiday World Splash Pack, perfect for families or anyone looking to soak up summer adventure. Enjoy a day at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, known for its rides, attractions, and water park fun, along with a collection of summer essentials to keep the experience going long after the visit.
Whether you’re planning a family outing, a weekend adventure, or a day of sun‑soaked excitement, this bundle delivers everything you need for a memorable escape.
Package Includes:
*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.
Starting bid
Estimated Face Value: $145
Why you’ll love it: A perfect blend of creativity and dining—enjoy an interactive art experience paired with delicious food options.
Unleash your creative side with a $120 gift card to Whet Your Palette, where guided painting experiences make it easy and fun to create your own work of art. Whether you’re planning a night out with friends, a unique date, or a creative break from routine, this experience offers a relaxed and entertaining atmosphere for all skill levels for a party of two.
After painting, keep the fun going with a $25 multi‑restaurant food gift card, redeemable at a variety of popular dining options—making it easy to turn your creative outing into a full day or evening of enjoyment.
This bundle is ideal for art lovers, experience‑seekers, or anyone looking for something a little different and memorable.
Package Includes:
*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.
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