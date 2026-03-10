A Reflection of Excellence - An Auction Benefitting the Royal Blue Scholars Foundation, Inc.

Estimated Face Value: $500





Why you’ll love it: Who says you need to travel far to get away? This package gives you the perfect excuse to unwind, explore, and enjoy a refreshing staycation experience close to home.





Perfect for: Date nights, staycations, celebrating special occasions, or simply enjoying a relaxing local getaway.





Treat yourself to a perfectly curated local escape featuring luxury, dining, and a classic Louisville experience. Enjoy a one‑night stay for two at The Myriad Hotel, paired with a $200 gift card to Paseo for an unforgettable dining experience. Complete your getaway with a Belle of Louisville cruise for four, offering scenic views and timeless charm on the Ohio River.





Ideal for a romantic night away, a celebration with friends, or a refreshing break close to home, this staycation blends relaxation and local flair into one memorable experience.

Package Includes:

One‑night hotel stay for two at The Myriad Hotel

$200 dining gift card to Paseo

Belle of Louisville cruise tickets for four

Blackout dates may apply

*At checkout, Zeffy will suggest an optional platform fee. To avoid this fee, simply select “Other” and enter $0.





All winners will be contacted at the conclusion of the auction with details for item distribution.