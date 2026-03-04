Nevada County Toy Run

Hosted by

Nevada County Toy Run

About this event

A Ride For Hope

Parking lot

11726 Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945, USA

1- Up Rider (Single Rider)
$35
Available until May 27

One motorcycle + one rider.


Includes full participation in the ride and entry to the event at the final destination.


✔ Scenic group ride experience

✔ Event access (music, vendors, community)

✔ Supports local families and children through Nevada County Toy Run

2-Up Rider (Rider + Passenger)
$50
Available until May 27

One motorcycle with rider and one passenger.


Both rider and passenger are included in the ride and receive entry to the event.


✔ Full ride participation for both

✔ Event access (music, vendors, community)

✔ Supports local families and children through Nevada County Toy Run

Event Entry (No Ride)
$15
Available until May 27

Not riding? Join us at the event!


This ticket provides entry to the event at the final location — no motorcycle required.


✔ Live music & entertainment

✔ Food vendors & local businesses

✔ Community gathering supporting a great cause


All proceeds support Nevada County Toy Run and local families in need.

Add a donation for Nevada County Toy Run

$

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