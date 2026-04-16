The Crape Myrtle Festival Incorporated

Hosted by

The Crape Myrtle Festival Incorporated

About this event

A Royal Affair: The Queens Reveal Gala

200 W Davie St

Raleigh, NC 27601, USA

Early Bird - General Admission
$40
Available until May 10
General Admission Early Bird Ticket
Copper Sponsor - General Admission
$50
General Admission
Nickle Sponsor
$150

Sponsor - 1 Tickets to CMF Gala ($50 value) Plus additional Donation to CMF.

Bronze Sponsor Level
$250

Sponsor - 1 Tickets to CMF Gala ($50 value) Plus additional Donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala and Social Media.

Silver Sponsor Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor - 2 Tickets to CMF Gala Plus additional donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Small Logo on website.

Gold Sponsor Level
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor - 4 ($600 value) Tickets to CMF Gala - Plus additional donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Medium Logo on website. 1/4 Page Ad in booklet.

Platinum Sponsor Level
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor - 4 ($600 Value) Tickets to CMF Gala - Plus additional donation to CMF. 1/2 Page Ad in booklet. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Large logo on website.

Title Sponsor Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsor - 6 VIP Tickets to Gala ($900 Value). Plus additional donation to CMF. Full Page Ad in booklet. Verbal recognition at Gala, Social Media and Large logo on website.

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