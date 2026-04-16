A Royal Affair: The Queens Reveal Gala

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Sponsor - 1 Tickets to CMF Gala ($50 value) Plus additional Donation to CMF.
Sponsor - 1 Tickets to CMF Gala ($50 value) Plus additional Donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala and Social Media.
Sponsor - 2 Tickets to CMF Gala Plus additional donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Small Logo on website.
Sponsor - 4 ($600 value) Tickets to CMF Gala - Plus additional donation to CMF. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Medium Logo on website. 1/4 Page Ad in booklet.
Sponsor - 4 ($600 Value) Tickets to CMF Gala - Plus additional donation to CMF. 1/2 Page Ad in booklet. Verbal Recognition at Gala, Social Media, and Large logo on website.
Sponsor - 6 VIP Tickets to Gala ($900 Value). Plus additional donation to CMF. Full Page Ad in booklet. Verbal recognition at Gala, Social Media and Large logo on website.
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