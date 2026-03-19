A Season for Hope Christmas Ball

Hosted by
About this event
includes: Complimentary Champagne, Horsd'oevres and dinner for 1.
Table - includes Complimentary Champagne, Horsd'oevres and dinner tickets for 8 people
signage at event
special recognition during event and on social media
includes Complimentary Champagne, Horsd'oevres and dinner tickets for 2 people
signage at event
Recognition on Social Media
includes Complimentary Champagne, Horsd'oevres and dinner tickets for 2 people
signage at event
Recognition on Social Media
$
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