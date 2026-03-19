Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect

Hosted by

Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect

About this event

A Season for Hope Christmas Ball

601 N Evergreen Dr

White Cloud, MI 49349, USA

General admission
$100

includes: Complimentary Champagne, Horsd'oevres and dinner for 1.

Defender of Dreams Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table - includes Complimentary Champagne, Horsd'oevres and dinner tickets for 8 people

signage at event

special recognition during event and on social media

Hope Builder Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

includes Complimentary Champagne, Horsd'oevres and dinner tickets for 2 people

signage at event

Recognition on Social Media


Dance Floor Hero Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

includes Complimentary Champagne, Horsd'oevres and dinner tickets for 2 people

signage at event

Recognition on Social Media

Add a donation for Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect

$

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