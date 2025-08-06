Hearts Restored Inc

Hearts Restored Inc

A Season to Mend Hearts Benefit Gala: An Evening of Celebration & Purpose

1160 Gulf Blvd

Clearwater, FL 33767, USA

Final Call for The Gala
$85

Admission to Gala and includes access to sunset champange happy hour with passed hors d'oeuvres, plated dinner, dancing, 50/50, and more. All guests are invited to enjoy complimentary beer and wine throughout the evening. For Those who wish to indulge in premium spirits, wristbands for full bar access will be available for purchase. See Link Below. All ticket purchases are tax deductible


For other payment methods please contact

[email protected]


*VIP* Hearts of Distinction Table
$1,000

An elevated gala experience for 8 guests. Begin the evening with a sunset champagne hour, followed by premium open bar, with exclusive access to dedicated VIP bar throughout the event. Enjoy a plated dinner service and special recognition as a major supporter of the Seasons to Mend Hearts Gala. All ticket purchases are tax deductible.


For other payment methods please contact

[email protected]


