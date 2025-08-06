A Season to Mend Hearts Benefit Gala: An Evening of Celebration & Purpose

Admission to Gala and includes access to sunset champange happy hour with passed hors d'oeuvres, plated dinner, dancing, 50/50, and more. All guests are invited to enjoy complimentary beer and wine throughout the evening. For Those who wish to indulge in premium spirits, wristbands for full bar access will be available for purchase. See Link Below. All ticket purchases are tax deductible





For other payment methods please contact

[email protected]



