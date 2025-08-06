A Seat at the Table, Chair Exhibition

Offered by
This chair was collaboratively crafted by members of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild. Each participant contributed to the piece, resulting in a vibrant, colorful chair adorned with yarn.
Artist Juliet Rath brought this chair downtown after mapping out a painting like a giant paint-by-number on its surface, and spent the day asking anyone and everyone walking by to be part of it. This chair was truly crafted by the community.
This children's chair is bright and colorful, pulling inspiration from many modern art creators. This work was created by Lynn Compton, an elementary school art teacher who is focused on teaching the importance of art and expression to her classes.
Artist Edward Harsen created this meta, self-referential piece to convey a sense of introspection for this project. His work aims to make known that art creates itself, and artists are the convenient conveyance for this energy.
Cindy Michaud created this chair using thinset, glass, grout, and paint to achieve a garden-themed masterpiece. This chair is perfect as a decorative (or usable!) item to place in your garden!
Marion Cloaninger cut and pasted together recipe book papers, her own artwork, and images of seed packets and butterflies to create this collage chair inspired by the beauty of nature.
This adorable kid's chair was crafted using soft, child's blanket-like fabric with designs of llamas and cacti. Pulling inspiration from the fabric, the artist, Maggie MacKenzie, painted the wooden supports of this chair to match.
Artist Gayle MacKenzie created this chair decorated with floral fabric and pearls to represent a connection to the timeless elegance of basic black and pearls in fashion.
Carlos Vargas' blue and white chair symbolizes the creative yet weary spirit of artists, advocating for greater recognition and support of creatives who often have to fight to have their voices heard.
This chair made by the MacKenzie family symbolizes the worldwide connection through the publication of newsprint. Newspaper articles from Munich, Germany, and London were cut and pasted together to form this masterpiece!
This chair reflects our connection to the ocean! The shells symbolize its beauty, while the rope evokes the hardships of seafaring.
This child's chair represents our earliest connections to outdoor adventures. It comes with a child's walking stick, too!
This children's chair, with symbols of bamboo shoots, represent our connection to the environment with their growth, endurance, and nutritional symbolism. The panda bear in the center of the seat embodies and portrays youthful exuberance and joy.
This playful child's chair showcases some painted blue characters. Though the creatures seem different, they are more alike than they appear.
This chair, made by local artist Peg Schroeder, is comprised of blue and green buttons, with colorful fabric weaved throughout to match!
Local artist Patricia Leonard created this masterpiece by sanding, woodburning, and painting the surface of this chair to resemble the iconic sunflowers often pictured in Van Gogh's works.
Allyson Murphy was inspired to create this work as an ode to the beautiful waterfalls that can be found within and around Watauga County.
Artist Dee Pelliccio created this work from an old, thrifted chair – painting over it in an array of blue hues and waterlilies to pay tribute to Monet.
The artist created this piece to embody the spirit of empowerment and action, reminding us that meaningful progress starts with a single, intentional first step!
Artist Jessica Brown used 1950's wallpaper from her Vilas home to create this eclectic and colorful chair!
