A Silent Auction for a Special Rocky’s Family

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Starting bid
We have a beautiful handmade wooden blanket ladder. Crafted by a local craftsmen, Wesley Priddy and Briar Flynt with Barn Loft Designs, located in Eden, NC.
Retail Price $45
Starting bid
Company coming over — we have the covered!
Included:
• 2 Tito’s Handmade Vodka
• 4 pk Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer
• 6 Piece Mixologist Bar Kit
• 2 Moscow Copper Mules
• Lime Squeezer
• Fresh Limes
Starting bid
For the chilly mornings or a warm treat after a day of playing in the snow.
Gift includes:
• Favorite Day Hot Chocolate Bar
• Torani Puremade Dark Chocolate Sauce
• Wondershop Christmas Tree Mug with Lid
• Simply Southern “All I need is coffee and my dog” Mug and paw print bracelet
Starting bid
With Lady & The Tramp in mind, enjoy a special date night in and enjoy a spaghetti dinner on us!
Gift include:
• Colander
• Rao’s Sauce and Spaghetti Noodles (donated by Rocky’s own voluntee, Ashlan Simpson)
• Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Starting bid
For a dinner party or a family get together, thi gift includes:
• 1 Tito’s Handmad Vodka
• 1 Espresso Martini Cocktail Mixer
Starting bid
For a dinner party or a family get together, thi gift includes:
• 1 Tito’s Handmad Vodka
• 1 Cranberry Cosmos Festive Cocktail Mixer
Starting bid
Whether it’s a bridal shower, girls day or Christmas mornInc, this set will include:
• Spritz Beverage Dispenser with Gold Spigot
• Spritz Champagne Flutes - 4 ct.
• La Marca Prosecco Rose - 2 mini bottles
• Simply Orange Juice - Pulp Free - 4 count
• Refreezable Round Ice Cubes
Starting bid
We have the person to help you with your next shower or birthday party, Creations of Hope by Mal has donated this AMAZING package:
• 6ft Balloon Garland with a 5ft banner
• All you need is coffee and dogs Cup Cover
• Bead Keychain
• Bead Badge Holder
• Bead Ink Pen
• Highlighter Set
• Magnetic Bookmarks
Gift Set Retails for over $150 of goodies and balloons 🎈
Starting bid
This amazingly delicious gift set was donated by Jess Bakes - The Sourdough Lady.
This set includes: The original loaf, Christmas jam and cutting board. The jam is a spiced cranberry/strawberry. It’s tastes like Christmas for sure!
Starting bid
A sweet crochet gift was donated by the very thoughtful Crochet by TxN! She was a vendor at our recent Santa Paws Market 🎄 This would make a sweet gift for a baby all the way to preteen.
Starting bid
This set includes:
• Maraschino Sugar Cookie Brick
• Iced Balsam Bar
• Huddle Up Bar
• Cozy Cardigan Bar
• Have S’more Pumpkin Bar
• Banana Leaf & Bamboo Bar
Donated by Jessica Easter, Scentsy Consultant
Starting bid
The Upcoming Donation is Incredible!
Kris Spillman from My Girl Photography has generously donated a Mini Pet or Family Session, valued at $185.
• 8-12 photographs
Stipulations:
• Must be used by July 31, 2026
• Additional fees may apply if the selected location charges, with the location to be determined after scheduling , but it must be local.
Local Areas Covered:
• Within a 30-mile radius: Henry County, VA, Rockingham County, Guilford County, NC.
Starting bid
Every kitty deserves her own special spot and a raised water and food bowl set 🐈
Donated by one of Rocky’s own volunteer, Ashlan Simpson
Starting bid
For all the dog lovers out there:
• A Rocky & The Bark Bunch Rescue Cap
• A cozy, blue Max & Neo Blanket for your pup
• Photo Book made by Little SP Papercrafts
• MilkBone Dog Treats
• A hangry dog and a pink bones dog bows
Starting bid
A beautiful handmade quilt (63”x63”) made by Chris’s aunt, Joanne Yates Schaffer and donated by Chris & Trish Yates.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!