A Silent Auction for a Special Rocky’s Family

We have the person to help you with your next shower or birthday party, Creations of Hope by Mal has donated this AMAZING package:





• 6ft Balloon Garland with a 5ft banner

• All you need is coffee and dogs Cup Cover

• Bead Keychain

• Bead Badge Holder

• Bead Ink Pen

• Highlighter Set

• Magnetic Bookmarks





Gift Set Retails for over $150 of goodies and balloons 🎈