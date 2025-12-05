Rocky & The Bark Bunch, Inc.
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Rocky & The Bark Bunch, Inc.

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Rocky & The Bark Bunch, Inc.

About this event

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A Silent Auction for a Special Rocky’s Family

Handmade Blanket Ladder item
Handmade Blanket Ladder
$15

Starting bid

We have a beautiful handmade wooden blanket ladder. Crafted by a local craftsmen, Wesley Priddy and Briar Flynt with Barn Loft Designs, located in Eden, NC.


Retail Price $45

Moscow Mules Anyone item
Moscow Mules Anyone
$25

Starting bid

Company coming over — we have the covered!

Included:

• 2 Tito’s Handmade Vodka

• 4 pk Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer

• 6 Piece Mixologist Bar Kit

• 2 Moscow Copper Mules

• Lime Squeezer

• Fresh Limes

For the Hot Chocolate Lover ☕️ item
For the Hot Chocolate Lover ☕️
$10

Starting bid

For the chilly mornings or a warm treat after a day of playing in the snow.


Gift includes:

• Favorite Day Hot Chocolate Bar

• Torani Puremade Dark Chocolate Sauce

• Wondershop Christmas Tree Mug with Lid

• Simply Southern “All I need is coffee and my dog” Mug and paw print bracelet


Lady & The Tramp Date Night In 💕 item
Lady & The Tramp Date Night In 💕
$10

Starting bid

With Lady & The Tramp in mind, enjoy a special date night in and enjoy a spaghetti dinner on us!


Gift include: 

• Colander 

• Rao’s Sauce and Spaghetti Noodles (donated by Rocky’s own voluntee, Ashlan Simpson)

• Tito’s Handmade Vodka 

Espresso Martini, anyone? item
Espresso Martini, anyone?
$10

Starting bid

For a dinner party or a family get together, thi gift includes:

• 1 Tito’s Handmad Vodka

• 1 Espresso Martini Cocktail Mixer

Cranberry Cosmo Gift Set item
Cranberry Cosmo Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

For a dinner party or a family get together, thi gift includes:

• 1 Tito’s Handmad Vodka

• 1 Cranberry Cosmos Festive Cocktail Mixer

Mimosa Brunch Gift Set item
Mimosa Brunch Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Whether it’s a bridal shower, girls day or Christmas mornInc, this set will include:

• Spritz Beverage Dispenser with Gold Spigot

• Spritz Champagne Flutes - 4 ct.

• La Marca Prosecco Rose - 2 mini bottles

• Simply Orange Juice - Pulp Free - 4 count

• Refreezable Round Ice Cubes

Party Decor Package 🎁 item
Party Decor Package 🎁 item
Party Decor Package 🎁
$25

Starting bid

We have the person to help you with your next shower or birthday party, Creations of Hope by Mal has donated this AMAZING package:


• 6ft Balloon Garland with a 5ft banner

• All you need is coffee and dogs Cup Cover

• Bead Keychain

• Bead Badge Holder

• Bead Ink Pen

• Highlighter Set

• Magnetic Bookmarks


Gift Set Retails for over $150 of goodies and balloons 🎈

Sourdough Gift Package 🎁 item
Sourdough Gift Package 🎁
$10

Starting bid

This amazingly delicious gift set was donated by Jess Bakes - The Sourdough Lady.

This set includes: The original loaf, Christmas jam and cutting board. The jam is a spiced cranberry/strawberry. It’s tastes like Christmas for sure!

Crocheted with Love item
Crocheted with Love
$5

Starting bid

A sweet crochet gift was donated by the very thoughtful Crochet by TxN! She was a vendor at our recent Santa Paws Market 🎄 This would make a sweet gift for a baby all the way to preteen.

Scents of the Season item
Scents of the Season
$15

Starting bid

This set includes:

• Maraschino Sugar Cookie Brick

• Iced Balsam Bar

• Huddle Up Bar

• Cozy Cardigan Bar

• Have S’more Pumpkin Bar

• Banana Leaf & Bamboo Bar


Donated by Jessica Easter, Scentsy Consultant

Mini Pet or Family Session item
Mini Pet or Family Session
$35

Starting bid

The Upcoming Donation is Incredible!

Kris Spillman from My Girl Photography has generously donated a Mini Pet or Family Session, valued at $185.


• 8-12 photographs


Stipulations:

• Must be used by July 31, 2026

• Additional fees may apply if the selected location charges, with the location to be determined after scheduling , but it must be local. 


Local Areas Covered:

• Within a 30-mile radius: Henry County, VA, Rockingham County, Guilford County, NC.

Cat Lovers Gift Set item
Cat Lovers Gift Set
$5

Starting bid

Every kitty deserves her own special spot and a raised water and food bowl set 🐈


Donated by one of Rocky’s own volunteer, Ashlan Simpson



Dog Lovers Gift Set item
Dog Lovers Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

For all the dog lovers out there:


• A Rocky & The Bark Bunch Rescue Cap

• A cozy, blue Max & Neo Blanket for your pup

• Photo Book made by Little SP Papercrafts

• MilkBone Dog Treats

• A hangry dog and a pink bones dog bows

For Some Extra Warmth item
For Some Extra Warmth item
For Some Extra Warmth
$20

Starting bid

A beautiful handmade quilt (63”x63”) made by Chris’s aunt, Joanne Yates Schaffer and donated by Chris & Trish Yates.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!