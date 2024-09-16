A Silent Night; A Silent Auction

Indulge Your Senses!
Treat yourself or surprise someone special with a GourmetGiftBaskets.com gift certificate! This exclusive certificate allows you to explore a wide selection of premium gift baskets filled with gourmet treats, handcrafted delicacies, and curated assortments of luxury items. Perfect for holidays, birthdays, or simply showing someone you care.
Gift Certificate Details:
Redeemable only on the website: GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Flexible use for any item or gift basket available online
Ideal for personal indulgence or thoughtful gifting
Kohl's Childrens Museum Family Admission
$85
A Year of Family Fun and Discovery!
Enjoy a memorable day of interactive learning and exploration with a family admission for up to four people to Kohl's Children's Museum! Located in Glenview, Illinois, Kohl's Children's Museum offers 17 engaging, hands-on exhibits designed to inspire creativity, curiosity, and joy in children of all ages. From the hands-on "Hands-On House" to the exciting "Water Works," each exhibit is crafted to provide a fun and educational experience that fosters imaginative play.
Admission Details:
Family pass for up to 4 guests
Valid for one year from the date of this event
Perfect for families, friends, and curious kids eager to explore, learn, and have fun
Windy City Bulls 100-Level Tickets
$150
Catch the Excitement Courtside!
Experience the thrill of live basketball action up close with four 100-level tickets to a Windy City Bulls regular season home game at the NOW Arena! As the official NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, the Windy City Bulls bring an exhilarating game-day experience perfect for friends, family, or avid basketball fans. Cheer on rising stars and future talent as they battle it out on the court!
Ticket Details:
Four 100-level tickets for a Windy City Bulls regular season home game
Valid during the 2024-25 season at the NOW Arena
Voucher expires March 31, 2025
Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for Four
$60
Sip, Savor, and Enjoy an Exceptional Wine Experience!
Treat yourself and three guests to an exquisite Lux Wine Tasting at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, located at 950 Lake Street in Oak Park. This tasting experience offers a curated selection of Cooper’s Hawk’s top-tier Lux wines, crafted to highlight the artistry and complexity of their winemaking. Perfect for both wine enthusiasts and casual tasters alike, the Lux Tasting lets you explore bold reds, crisp whites, and everything in between, all while enjoying a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.
Tasting Details:
Lux Wine Tasting for 4 at Cooper’s Hawk in Oak Park, IL
No expiration date—redeem at your convenience!
American Eagle Gift Card
$25
Shop Your Style Anytime, Anywhere!
Bid on this versatile American Eagle gift card and enjoy shopping at full face value for the latest in stylish, casual wear! Redeemable both in-store at any American Eagle location or online at AE.com and Aerie.com, this gift card provides access to a wide range of trendy clothing, accessories, and more. Perfect for all ages and fashion preferences, American Eagle offers quality pieces that let you express your unique style.
Gift Card Details:
Redeemable at any American Eagle store or online at AE.com and Aerie.com
No expiration date—use at your convenience!
Chicago White Sox Lower Level Tickets for Four
$150
Enjoy Major League Action Up Close!
Take yourself and three guests out to the ballgame with four lower-level tickets to a Chicago White Sox home game! Cheer on the Sox from some of the best seats in the house as they take on their opponents at Guaranteed Rate Field. Perfect for friends, family, or any baseball fan, these tickets offer an unforgettable game-day experience.
Ticket Details:
Four lower-level tickets for a Chicago White Sox home game
Redeemable for Monday–Thursday home games during April or May of the regular 2025 season
Excludes Opening Day and Premier Game Dates
Tickets must be redeemed by May 31, 2025
Chicago Bears 2024-25 Autographed Team Poster
$75
Own a Piece of Bears History!
Bid on this exclusive, limited-edition Chicago Bears poster signed by members of the 2024-25 team! Perfect for any Bears fan or sports memorabilia collector, this autographed poster showcases the dedication and team spirit of some of the top players in Chicago football. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave as a tribute to the Bears!
Autographed By:
#85 – Cole Kmet
#1 – Jaylon Johnson
#98 – Montez Sweat
#2 – DJ Moore
#9 – Jaquan Brisker
#18 – Caleb Williams
Each player’s autograph is a true testament to their commitment to the team and the sport.
All-Inclusive Resort Stay in Mexico or the Caribbean
$1,195
Experience a tropical escape like no other with a 5-night stay for two at your choice of luxurious resorts in the sun-drenched destinations of Mexico and the Caribbean. This Mexico Caribbean Resort Collection getaway offers a dream vacation with every indulgence covered.
Your Stay Includes:
Choice of Destination: Select from dazzling locations such as the beautiful beaches of Puerto Plata, Puerto Morelos, Cozumel, and more.
All-Inclusive Perks: Delight in gourmet dining, signature cocktails, and nightly live entertainment—everything you need for a memorable getaway.
Activities & Experiences: Enjoy breathtaking snorkeling, relax by a sparkling pool, or explore the local culture with seamless access to top attractions and activities.
Package Highlights:
Unwind in a beautifully appointed room with spacious accommodations, indulge in endless culinary options, and experience a perfect balance of luxury, adventure, and relaxation in an idyllic tropical setting.
Tennessee Whiskey Tours & Three-Night Stay for Two
$2,095
Indulge in the rich heritage of Tennessee whiskey on this three-night Nashville escape for two. Enjoy luxurious accommodations and two unique whiskey tours that will immerse you in the authentic spirit of the South.
Package Includes:
Nashville Barrel Company Tour
Experience a mock single-barrel tour led by a Whiskey Expert. Sample four standout whiskeys, then select the best barrel and take home a bottle of your choice.
Nearest Green Distillery Tour
Delve into the legacy of the first African American Master Distiller, Nearest Green, on a guided tour. Savor an exclusive Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey flight, including the coveted Master Blend Edition. Transportation to and from the distillery is provided.
Three Nights at the Four-Star Hutton Hotel
Relax in retro-luxury at the Hutton Hotel, just steps from Nashville's famed Music Row. Discover vintage venues, cozy bars, and the soul of Nashville’s music and spirits culture.
The Ultimate Sports Fan Package
$2,795
Score big with this Ultimate Sports Fan Package that lets you and a guest experience your favorite sport up close and in style! Choose from over 5,000 regular season games across MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL teams, or enjoy one day of thrilling golf action with grounds passes to a non-major PGA tournament.
Package Highlights:
Lower Level Seats for Two
Catch all the action from prime seats at a regular season game of your choice, or secure your spot at a PGA golf tournament. Choose the sport, team, city, and date to create the perfect game-day experience!
Two-Night Hotel Stay for Two
Relax after the game with a two-night stay in a premium hotel like Hyatt, Marriott, Sheraton, Wyndham, or similar, conveniently located near the stadium or event venue.
Magical Family Adventure to Disney World
$3,495
Description:
Embark on an unforgettable family adventure to Disney World—the happiest place on earth! This package promises memories for years to come, with thrilling activities for all ages across Disney’s incredible parks.
Package Includes:
4 Nights at a Hyatt Hotel in Orlando
Enjoy a comfortable, spacious stay in a one-room suite at your choice of Hyatt properties, including:
Hyatt Place Orlando Convention Center
Hyatt Place Orlando Lake Mary
Hyatt Place Orlando Universal
Disney World Park Admission & $1,000 Gift Certificate
Receive four two-day Magic Your Way Park Hopper tickets for unlimited access to popular parks such as Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Typhoon Lagoon. The $1,000 gift certificate covers admission, dining, souvenirs, rides, and anything else to make your Disney experience magical.
