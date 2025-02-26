A SoulUtioN Summit - October 10-12, 2025

Day 1: World Mental Health Day (Friday, 10.10.2025)
Private event for members of the 8 Elements of Wellness Industry
Day 1: World Mental Health Day (Friday, 10.10.2025)
Private event for members of the 8 Elements of Wellness Industry
Alchemical Comedy Expression Show: General admission
$59
Day 1: World Mental Health Day (Friday, 10.10.2025)
Raw intellectual enlightenment to inspire people with ACEs to talk about ACEs^
An evening of comedic performances showcasing personal journeys of overcoming trauma.
Day 1: World Mental Health Day (Friday, 10.10.2025)
Raw intellectual enlightenment to inspire people with ACEs to talk about ACEs^
An evening of comedic performances showcasing personal journeys of overcoming trauma.
Artist & Authors Conference of Evolution: General admission
Free
Day 2: Domestic Violence & ACE Awareness (Saturday, October 11, 2025)
Artist & Authors Conference of Evolution: Presentations and discussions merging art, literature, and science to address trauma and promote community involvement in the healing process.
Day 2: Domestic Violence & ACE Awareness (Saturday, October 11, 2025)
Artist & Authors Conference of Evolution: Presentations and discussions merging art, literature, and science to address trauma and promote community involvement in the healing process.
ACE the ACEs Tennis Tournament
$150
Day 3: ACEs Awareness (Sunday, 10.12.2025)
ACE the ACEs Tennis Tournament
Each player will be asked to donate $75 to participate - The donation is tax-deductible
Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided
ACEs Tennis Tournament: Sporting event featuring various professional groups, promoting community building and raising awareness through friendly competition.
Competition Line-Up
🎾Physicians vs Mental Health Professionals
🎾Authors vs Spiritual Wellness Professionals
🎾Financial Wellness vs Physical Wellness Professionals
🎾Lawyers vs Law Enforcement
Day 3: ACEs Awareness (Sunday, 10.12.2025)
ACE the ACEs Tennis Tournament
Each player will be asked to donate $75 to participate - The donation is tax-deductible
Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided
ACEs Tennis Tournament: Sporting event featuring various professional groups, promoting community building and raising awareness through friendly competition.
Competition Line-Up
🎾Physicians vs Mental Health Professionals
🎾Authors vs Spiritual Wellness Professionals
🎾Financial Wellness vs Physical Wellness Professionals
🎾Lawyers vs Law Enforcement
Add a donation for ACEs Matter
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