A SoulUtioN Summit - October 10-12, 2025

Day 3: ACEs Awareness (Sunday, 10.12.2025)

ACE the ACEs Tennis Tournament

Each player will be asked to donate $75 to participate - The donation is tax-deductible

Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided

ACEs Tennis Tournament: Sporting event featuring various professional groups, promoting community building and raising awareness through friendly competition.



Competition Line-Up

🎾Physicians vs Mental Health Professionals

🎾Authors vs Spiritual Wellness Professionals

🎾Financial Wellness vs Physical Wellness Professionals

🎾Lawyers vs Law Enforcement

Day 3: ACEs Awareness (Sunday, 10.12.2025)

ACE the ACEs Tennis Tournament

Each player will be asked to donate $75 to participate - The donation is tax-deductible

Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided

ACEs Tennis Tournament: Sporting event featuring various professional groups, promoting community building and raising awareness through friendly competition.



Competition Line-Up

🎾Physicians vs Mental Health Professionals

🎾Authors vs Spiritual Wellness Professionals

🎾Financial Wellness vs Physical Wellness Professionals

🎾Lawyers vs Law Enforcement

More details...