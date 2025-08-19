A Southern Nutcracker Sponsorship

Community Sponsor – $250 Name listed in program, Social media thank-you, and 2 general admission tickets
Costume or Set Sponsor – $500 Recognition in the program, Name/logo featured in costume/set design, credits on display, 2 reserved seats, Group social media thank-you with other sponsors in this tier
Scene Sponsor – $1,000+ Multiple available (limited by scene count, up to two per scene depending on scene). Sponsor a specific scene. Recognition in program and during scene. Business name listed on signage for scene displays. 4 reserved seats. Shout-out on social media.
Spotlight Sponsor – $2,500+ Prominent logo placement on website, social media, and lobby signage. Half-page ad in program. Verbal recognition at performances. 6 VIP tickets. Logo listed as sponsor of one major scene (e.g., “The Land of Sweets sponsored by [Name]”)
Presenting Sponsor – $5,000+ Exclusive opportunity (1 available) "Presented by [Your Business Name]" on all promotional materials. Full-page ad on back cover of program. Verbal recognition at all performances. Logo on posters, website, social media, and lobby signage. 10 VIP tickets + backstage tour. Option to set up a display table at performances.
