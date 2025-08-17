A Special Evening with Washington Wildlife First

Hosted by
Washington's mountain goat population plummeted by roughly 40% between 2015 and 2022, with some herds crashing by 90%. Yet the state still allows hunting of these isolated and vulnerable populations. Help us stop the destruction of this iconic species.
In 2022, the state wildlife commission banned spring bear hunting, which orphans newborn cubs and targets bears when they are most vulnerable. Now the director of the wildlife department has joined with extremists to bring the hunt back. Support our campaign to make sure this never happens.
Time is running out to save the Southern Resident killer whales. We know what we must do, but the state refuses to do it; preferring to use the orcas as pawns to justify actions to benefit the fishing industry. Help us fight for our orcas before the legislation, the wildlife commission, and the courts.
Washington's wolf recovery is in jeopardy, as human-caused mortality reaches record levels, from tribal hunting, poaching, and taxpayer-funded kill orders. Meanwhile, the state wildlife department is working to remove even more protections. Join our battle to ensure the future of our state's wolves.
