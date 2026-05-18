A Special Russian Truth: How Soviet Antisemitic Propaganda Lives Today

An Event Sponsorship helps bring impactful CJA programming to life and strengthens our ability to serve the community. As a sponsor, your business, organization, or family name will be recognized throughout event materials and communications, including:





• Acknowledgment on the event registration page, CJA website, and event flyer

• Recognition at the event alongside CJA, including signage or printed marketing materials you choose to provide

• Recognition in CJA newsletters reaching thousands of community members





After purchase, please email [email protected] with the name you would like displayed, along with a logo if applicable, so we can proudly recognize your partnership on event materials.





For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team. We would be happy to assist you.