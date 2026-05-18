A Special Russian Truth: How Soviet Antisemitic Propaganda Lives Today

About this event
1201 Cedar Ln, Northbrook, IL 60062
Please register to let us know you’re attending.
An Event Sponsorship helps bring impactful CJA programming to life and strengthens our ability to serve the community. As a sponsor, your business, organization, or family name will be recognized throughout event materials and communications, including:
• Acknowledgment on the event registration page, CJA website, and event flyer
• Recognition at the event alongside CJA, including signage or printed marketing materials you choose to provide
• Recognition in CJA newsletters reaching thousands of community members
After purchase, please email [email protected] with the name you would like displayed, along with a logo if applicable, so we can proudly recognize your partnership on event materials.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team. We would be happy to assist you.
A Security Sponsorship is essential to protecting our community and ensuring every guest can gather safely and confidently. As a sponsor, your business, organization, or family name will be recognized throughout event materials and communications, including:
• Acknowledgment on the event registration page, CJA website, and event flyer
• Recognition at the event alongside CJA, including signage or printed marketing materials you choose to provide
• Recognition in CJA newsletters reaching thousands of community members
After purchase, please email [email protected] with your logo and business name so we can proudly feature your partnership on event materials.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team. We would be happy to assist you.
A Security Sponsorship is essential to protecting our community and ensuring every guest can gather safely and confidently. As a sponsor, your business, organization, or family name will be recognized throughout event materials and communications, including:
• Recognition as an official co-host of the event
• A dedicated social media spotlight recognizing your commitment to protecting the Jewish community
• Acknowledgment on the event registration page, CJA website, and event flyer
• Recognition at the event alongside CJA, including signage or printed marketing materials you choose to provide
• Recognition in CJA newsletters reaching thousands of community members
After purchase, please email [email protected] with your logo and business name so we can proudly feature your partnership on event materials.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team. We would be happy to assist you.
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