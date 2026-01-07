2026 Marie Detty Gala Silent Auction

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Bring coffeehouse vibes home with a stylish collection of essentials for hot or iced drinks. Perfect for cozy mornings or elevating your daily routine, this bundle adds a touch of café glamour to every cup.
Includes:
Donated by: Marie Detty Parent’s as Teachers & The Perfect Brew
Estimated Value: $160
Starting bid
Settle in for a cozy night with a relaxing mix of books, treats, and comfort items. Ideal for unwinding with a great story, sipping something warm, and enjoying a little well-deserved “me time.”
Includes:
Donated by: Lindsey Blazek
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Show your team pride from head to toe with this game-day ready collection. Packed with fan favorites and cozy essentials, it’s perfect for football lovers who want comfort and spirit in one winning package.
Includes:
Donated by: Rikki Thompson
Estimated Value: $170
Starting bid
Make a fashion-forward statement with this chic and versatile tote. Perfect for trendsetters and style lovers, this piece adds effortless polish to everyday errands or special outings. Consuela bags are the perfect blend of art, style, and design!
Includes:
Donated by: Consuela
Estimated Value: $195
Starting bid
Create a calm, soothing atmosphere with this relaxing self-care package. Designed to bring comfort and balance into your space, it’s perfect for quiet evenings, reflection, and unwinding at home.
Includes:
Donated by: Aimie Swartz and Tamara Tate
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a day of beauty and indulgence with this pampering collection. From glam accessories to professional services, it’s the perfect way to feel refreshed, confident, and red-carpet ready.
Includes:
Donated by: Luann Bean, The Beauty Spot
Estimated Value: $225
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a year full of delicious treats and cozy fun. This playful package is perfect for dessert lovers who enjoy little indulgences and cheerful surprises.
Includes:
Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Pink Skies Acrylic Painting
Add a pop of color and creativity to your space with this original acrylic painting. A beautiful statement piece that brings warmth, personality, and artistic flair to any room.
Donated by: Shailah Red-Elk Ramos
Estimated Value: $170
Starting bid
Timeless elegance meets bold flavor in this sophisticated pairing. Featuring fine jewelry and premium bourbon, this package is perfect for those who appreciate classic style with a luxurious edge.
Includes:
Donated by: Kendra Scott and Dwight Shegog
Estimated Value: $220
Starting bid
Escape to small-town charm with this relaxing mini getaway. From cozy lodging to local favorites and keepsakes, it’s an ideal break to unwind, explore, and enjoy a change of scenery.
Includes:
Donated by: Blue Eyed Coyote, Nice Ice Baby, Riverside Cafe, Comanche Shirt Co.
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Experience the art of sushi at home with this immersive food lover’s package. Featuring dining, premium ingredients, and hands-on tools, it’s perfect for date nights or culinary adventures.
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Donated by: Marie Detty Lawton Outpatient
Estimated Value: $138
Starting bid
Take your fitness goals to the next level with this high-value wellness package. Designed for motivation and flexibility, it’s ideal for anyone ready to commit to strength and consistency.
Includes:
Donated by: Planet Fitness and Hype/Chill Nutrition
Estimated Value: $450
Starting bid
Enjoy the simple beauty of nature with this charming bird feeder. A delightful addition to any garden or patio, it invites colorful visitors and everyday moments of joy.
Includes:
Donated by: Crooked Halo
Estimated Value: $60
Starting bid
Fire up unforgettable backyard meals with this premium grilling package. Fully equipped for BBQ lovers, it’s perfect for hosting cookouts, family gatherings, and smoky summer favorites.
Includes:
Donated by: Ace Hardware
Estimated Value: $420
Starting bid
Add a splash of creativity and citrus flair to your kitchen with this playful and unique bundle. Ideal for mixology fans, home chefs, or anyone who enjoys bold flavors and fun design.
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Donated by: BrandInc PR
Estimated Value: $235
Starting bid
Plan the perfect evening with this mix of dining, entertainment, and sweet treats. Whether staying in or heading out, it’s an easy way to add a little sparkle to any night.
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Donated by: Marie Detty Duncan Outpatient
Estimated Value: $123
Starting bid
Strike the right chord with this music lover’s package. Perfect for beginners or seasoned players, it brings the joy of learning, creativity, and a touch of star power to your musical journey.
Includes:
Donated by: Jerry’s Music Emporium
Estimated Value: $210
Starting bid
Turn up the volume with this performance-ready music bundle. Designed for aspiring musicians, it’s all about energy, practice, and bringing a little stage presence home.
Includes:
Donated by: Ken Bates Guitar Bazaar and Philips Music Co.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Get ready for a bold night packed with flavor, personality, and unforgettable fun. From dinner and drinks to body art, this experience is perfect for adventurous spirits who love making memories. Tacos, Tattoos, & Tequila
Includes:
Donated by: The Perfect Bite Cocina Mexicana, Southwest Liquor, and Avenue Tattoo Studio
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Celebrate Southern charm and comfort cooking with this warm and welcoming Dolly Parton inspired kitchen package. Celebrate timeless style and home-grown flavor, it’s perfect for anyone who loves cooking with heart. What would Dolly do?
Includes:
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Bake like a pro with this sourdough baking package. From tools to technique, it’s ideal for anyone who loves the art of homemade bread and cozy kitchen creations.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $160
Starting bid
Treat yourself with this indulgent experience. Featuring spa services, beauty treats, and sweet extras, it’s the perfect way to relax and feel pampered.
Includes:
Donated by: Cathy Nail & Spa, Tammy’s Advanced Esthetics, Lucky Buck’s Coffee Shack, and Marie Detty Parker Pointe
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Preserve memories in style with this elegant keepsake package. Perfect for those who appreciate nostalgia, personalization, and timeless glamour.
Includes:
Donated by: Past Perfect Too, LLC and Gill's Framing & Photography
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in an elevated self-care experience with premium skincare and wellness essentials. Designed for total relaxation and renewal, this package delivers red-carpet-level care at home.
Includes:
Donated by: Wild State Wellness
Estimated Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Spoil your four-legged companion with this fun and functional pet package. From comfort to playtime, it’s perfect for dog lovers who want to treat their pups like stars.
Includes:
Donated by: Zoom Groom, Kerrie Mathews, and Rikki Thompson
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Unwind and recharge with a cozy blend of beauty and comfort items. Ideal for quiet evenings, gentle self-care, and creating a peaceful retreat at home.
Includes:
Donated by: Magic Nail Spa and Melissa Simms
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Settle in with a delightful selection of books and cozy reading essentials. Perfect for readers who love a good story, a warm drink, and a comfy place to escape.
Includes:
Donated by: Dani Blackburn
Estimated Value: $140
Starting bid
Turn any evening into a classy cocktail hour with this smoked old fashioned experience. This package has everything you need to craft a rich, flavorful drink at home, perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet night in.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing cigar experience with this premium smoking package. Perfect for anyone who loves fine cigars or wants to enjoy a special moment.
Includes:
Donated by: Brame Elite Cigars
Estimated Value: $140
Starting bid
Start the day in classic Hollywood style with this elegant and charming package inspired by a timeless favorite. Perfect for a leisurely brunch, a cozy read, and a touch of iconic fashion flair.
Includes:
Donated by: Toast + Jam and Aimie Swartz
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Pop the bubbly and get the party started with this fun and festive cocktail collection. Perfect for brunches, celebrations, or a girls’ night in, this package brings flavor, flair, and plenty of sparkle.
Includes:
Donated by: Toast + Jam and Aimie Swartz
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this stunning jewelry set. Perfect for dressing up for special occasions or adding sparkle to everyday style.
Includes:
Donated by: Kendra Scott
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth and savor the perfect pairing of chocolate and wine. This luxurious package is ideal for chocolate lovers and anyone who enjoys a delicious treat with a glass of fine wine.
Includes:
Donated by: Jenny Moody
Estimated Value: $178
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in luxury with this ultra-soft, plush blanket. Perfect for cozy nights at home, relaxing with a book, or adding a touch of elegance to any room.
Includes:
Donated by: Jenny Moody
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Bring the taste of Italy to your home with this smoked Negroni cocktail package. Perfect for entertaining or enjoying a sophisticated evening with friends.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $155
Starting bid
Escape to the beauty and charm of Medicine Park with this relaxing getaway. Enjoy peaceful mountain views, cozy comforts, and plenty of space to unwind, making it perfect for a weekend retreat with family or friends. Whether you are seeking outdoor adventure or quiet time to recharge, this stay offers the ideal balance of privacy and relaxation.
Includes:
Donated by: Luwana John, Rentals, LLC
Estimated Value: $754
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