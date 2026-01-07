Marie Detty Youth & Family Service Center Inc

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Marie Detty Youth & Family Service Center Inc

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2026 Marie Detty Gala Silent Auction

🎥 "The Breakfast Club" item
🎥 "The Breakfast Club"
$30

Starting bid

Bring coffeehouse vibes home with a stylish collection of essentials for hot or iced drinks. Perfect for cozy mornings or elevating your daily routine, this bundle adds a touch of café glamour to every cup.


Includes:

  • Keurig coffee maker
  • Moka Pot Stovetop Espresso Maker
  • Coffee Grinder
  • Mug & Mug Set
  • Iced Coffee Glass
  • Beverage Warmer
  • Coffee Sign Décor
  • Tea Ball Infuser
  • The Perfect Brew Coffee
  • The Perfect Brew Passionberry Tea
  • White Buffalo Coffee
  • Matcha Powder
  • Caramel Syrup
  • Vanilla Syrup
  • Caramel Sauce


Donated by: Marie Detty Parent’s as Teachers & The Perfect Brew

Estimated Value: $160

🎥 "The Notebook" item
🎥 "The Notebook"
$25

Starting bid

Settle in for a cozy night with a relaxing mix of books, treats, and comfort items. Ideal for unwinding with a great story, sipping something warm, and enjoying a little well-deserved “me time.”


Includes:

  • Slammed by Colleen Hoover
  • Point of Retreat by Colleen Hoover
  • This Girl by Colleen Hoover
  • Verity by Colleen Hoover
  • Fuzzy Blanket
  • Floral Glass Cup
  • Ginger Tea Collection
  • Bottle of Red Electra Moscato Wine

Donated by: Lindsey Blazek

Estimated Value: $100

🎥 "Remember the Titans" item
🎥 "Remember the Titans"
$30

Starting bid

Show your team pride from head to toe with this game-day ready collection. Packed with fan favorites and cozy essentials, it’s perfect for football lovers who want comfort and spirit in one winning package.


Includes:

  • 5 Kansas City Chiefs Shirts
  • Blanket
  • Shoes
  • Sandals
  • Socks

Donated by: Rikki Thompson

Estimated Value: $170

🎥 "The Devil Wears Prada" item
🎥 "The Devil Wears Prada"
$40

Starting bid

Make a fashion-forward statement with this chic and versatile tote. Perfect for trendsetters and style lovers, this piece adds effortless polish to everyday errands or special outings. Consuela bags are the perfect blend of art, style, and design!


Includes:

  • Consuela Classic Tote

Donated by: Consuela

Estimated Value: $195

🎥 "Eat Pray Love" item
🎥 "Eat Pray Love"
$25

Starting bid

Create a calm, soothing atmosphere with this relaxing self-care package. Designed to bring comfort and balance into your space, it’s perfect for quiet evenings, reflection, and unwinding at home.


Includes:

  • Young Living Diffuser
  • 3 Young Living Vitality Essential Oils
  • Blanket
  • The Complete Book of Essential Oils and Aromatherapy

Donated by: Aimie Swartz and Tamara Tate

Estimated Value: $100

🎥 "Pretty Woman" item
🎥 "Pretty Woman"
$35

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a day of beauty and indulgence with this pampering collection. From glam accessories to professional services, it’s the perfect way to feel refreshed, confident, and red-carpet ready.


Includes:

  • Decorative Glass Bowl
  • Keyano International Calming Spray
  • Paul Mitchell Bond Rx Rebuilding Mask
  • Nail Polish
  • Lipstick
  • Sunglasses
  • Scalp Scrubber
  • Bracelet
  • $150 Certificate for Hair and Facial Waxing

Donated by: Luann Bean, The Beauty Spot

Estimated Value: $225

🎥 "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" item
🎥 "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"
$30

Starting bid

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a year full of delicious treats and cozy fun. This playful package is perfect for dessert lovers who enjoy little indulgences and cheerful surprises.


Includes:

  • Bundt Cakes for a Year (Nothing Bundt Cakes)
  • Puzzle
  • Unicorn Mug
  • Pink Zipper Bag

Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Estimated Value: $120

🎥 "The Artist" item
🎥 "The Artist"
$40

Starting bid

Pink Skies Acrylic Painting


Add a pop of color and creativity to your space with this original acrylic painting. A beautiful statement piece that brings warmth, personality, and artistic flair to any room.


Donated by: Shailah Red-Elk Ramos

Estimated Value: $170

🎥 "Guys and Dolls" item
🎥 "Guys and Dolls"
$40

Starting bid

Timeless elegance meets bold flavor in this sophisticated pairing. Featuring fine jewelry and premium bourbon, this package is perfect for those who appreciate classic style with a luxurious edge.


Includes:

  • Kendra Scott Necklace
  • Weller The Original Wheated Bourbon – Aged 12 Years

Donated by: Kendra Scott and Dwight Shegog

Estimated Value: $220

🎥 "A Perfect Getaway" item
🎥 "A Perfect Getaway"
$35

Starting bid

Escape to small-town charm with this relaxing mini getaway. From cozy lodging to local favorites and keepsakes, it’s an ideal break to unwind, explore, and enjoy a change of scenery.


Includes:

  • 1-Night Stay at the Blue Eyed Coyote
  • $50 Nice Ice Baby Gift Card
  • $25 Riverside Café Gift Card
  • Medicine Park Sweater
  • Medicine Park Hat
  • Metal Cup
  • Koozies
  • Scarf

Donated by: Blue Eyed Coyote, Nice Ice Baby, Riverside Cafe, Comanche Shirt Co.

Estimated Value: $300

🎥 "Jiro Dreams of Sushi" item
🎥 "Jiro Dreams of Sushi"
$25

Starting bid

Experience the art of sushi at home with this immersive food lover’s package. Featuring dining, premium ingredients, and hands-on tools, it’s perfect for date nights or culinary adventures.


Includes:

  • $40 Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Gift Certificate
  • Sushi Making Kit
  • Sayuri Sake
  • Hakutsuru Draft Sake
  • Winemakers Selection Pinot Grigio
  • Kewpie Mayonnaise
  • Kikkoman Soy Sauce
  • Jasmine Thai Fragrant Rice
  • 2 Organic Sushi Nori Sheets
  • Bamboo Rolling Mat
  • Stainless Steel Chopstick Set
  • The Ultimate Sushi Cookbook for Beginners


Donated by: Marie Detty Lawton Outpatient

Estimated Value: $138

🎥 "Pumping Iron" item
🎥 "Pumping Iron"
$35

Starting bid

Take your fitness goals to the next level with this high-value wellness package. Designed for motivation and flexibility, it’s ideal for anyone ready to commit to strength and consistency.


Includes:

  • 12-Month Planet Fitness Black Card Membership
  • Planet Fitness Water Bottle
  • Planet Fitness Buddy Bag
  • $50 gift card to Hype/Chill Nutrition

Donated by: Planet Fitness and Hype/Chill Nutrition

Estimated Value: $450

🎥 "The Birds" item
🎥 "The Birds"
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy the simple beauty of nature with this charming bird feeder. A delightful addition to any garden or patio, it invites colorful visitors and everyday moments of joy.


Includes:

  • Blue Flower Bird Feeder

Donated by: Crooked Halo

Estimated Value: $60

🎥 "Some Like It Hot" item
🎥 "Some Like It Hot"
$40

Starting bid

Fire up unforgettable backyard meals with this premium grilling package. Fully equipped for BBQ lovers, it’s perfect for hosting cookouts, family gatherings, and smoky summer favorites.


Includes:

  • Weber 22” Premium Charcoal Kettle Grill (Indigo)
  • Weber Premium Grill Cover
  • Kingsford Match Light Charcoal (12 lb)
  • Kosmos Q BBQ Sauce
  • Meat Church Holy Cow BBQ Rub
  • SPG (Salt, Pepper & Garlic) Beef Rub
  • Weber Tong & Spatula Set (2-piece)
  • Weber Grill Brush
  • Weber Exterior Grill Cleaner
  • Food-Grade 5-Gallon Bucket

Donated by: Ace Hardware

Estimated Value: $420

🎥 "Pulp Fiction" item
🎥 "Pulp Fiction"
$35

Starting bid

Add a splash of creativity and citrus flair to your kitchen with this playful and unique bundle. Ideal for mixology fans, home chefs, or anyone who enjoys bold flavors and fun design.


Includes:

  • Zulay Kitchen Professional Heavy Duty Citrus Press
  • Orange Wine Glass with Crystal Coaster
  • 4 Cushioned Mid-Crew Socks
  • Hand painted Ceramic of Orange Drink in Wine Glass
  • Citrus Gelees Lemon and Orange Candy

Donated by: BrandInc PR

Estimated Value: $235

🎥 "Date Night" item
🎥 "Date Night"
$25

Starting bid

Plan the perfect evening with this mix of dining, entertainment, and sweet treats. Whether staying in or heading out, it’s an easy way to add a little sparkle to any night.


Includes:

  • $50 Backporch Drafthouse Gift Card
  • $30 AMC Gift Card
  • Cotton Blossom Winery: The Windmill
  • Variety of Candy

Donated by: Marie Detty Duncan Outpatient

Estimated Value: $123

🎥 "Pure Country" item
🎥 "Pure Country"
$25

Starting bid

Strike the right chord with this music lover’s package. Perfect for beginners or seasoned players, it brings the joy of learning, creativity, and a touch of star power to your musical journey.


Includes:

  • Mitchell Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Sunburst D75SSB
  • Guitar Bag
  • 2 Free Lessons from Jerry's Music Emporium

Donated by: Jerry’s Music Emporium

Estimated Value: $210

🎥 "School of Rock" item
🎥 "School of Rock"
$30

Starting bid

Turn up the volume with this performance-ready music bundle. Designed for aspiring musicians, it’s all about energy, practice, and bringing a little stage presence home.


Includes:

  • Two Replica Fender Telecaster Electric Guitars
  • 1 Month Music Lessons with Philips Music Co.
  • $50 Gift Card to Philips Music Co.

Donated by: Ken Bates Guitar Bazaar and Philips Music Co.

Estimated Value: $400

🎥 "The Hangover" item
🎥 "The Hangover"
$35

Starting bid

Get ready for a bold night packed with flavor, personality, and unforgettable fun. From dinner and drinks to body art, this experience is perfect for adventurous spirits who love making memories. Tacos, Tattoos, & Tequila


Includes:

  • Dinner for 2 from The Perfect Bite
  • La Gritona Tequila
  • Cholula Hot Sauces
  • $200 Gift Certificate to Avenue Tattoo Studio

Donated by: The Perfect Bite Cocina Mexicana, Southwest Liquor, and Avenue Tattoo Studio

Estimated Value: $300

🎥 "Steel Magnolias" item
🎥 "Steel Magnolias"
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate Southern charm and comfort cooking with this warm and welcoming Dolly Parton inspired kitchen package. Celebrate timeless style and home-grown flavor, it’s perfect for anyone who loves cooking with heart. What would Dolly do?


Includes:

  • Cast Iron Skillet
  • Cookbook
  • Kitchen Towels
  • Cornbread Mix

Estimated Value: $75

🎥 "The Bread Winner" item
🎥 "The Bread Winner"
$25

Starting bid

Bake like a pro with this sourdough baking package. From tools to technique, it’s ideal for anyone who loves the art of homemade bread and cozy kitchen creations.


Includes:

  • 5 qt Dutch Oven with blue floral design
  • Matching floral potholders
  • Sourdough Cookbook
  • Kitchen Scale
  • Breadmaking Accessories
  • Measuring Cups

Estimated Value: $160

🎥 "Mom's Day Away" item
🎥 "Mom's Day Away"
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself with this indulgent experience. Featuring spa services, beauty treats, and sweet extras, it’s the perfect way to relax and feel pampered.


Includes:

  • $50 Gift Certificate to Cathy Nail & Spa
  • $100 Gift Certificate to Tammy's Advanced Esthetics
  • $25 Gift Certificate to Lucky Buck's Coffee Shack
  • Stella Rosa Berry Wine
  • Make-Up and Nail Accessories
  • Wine Glasses
  • Chocolate

Donated by: Cathy Nail & Spa, Tammy’s Advanced Esthetics, Lucky Buck’s Coffee Shack, and Marie Detty Parker Pointe

Estimated Value: $200

🎥 "The Great Gatsby" item
🎥 "The Great Gatsby"
$25

Starting bid

Preserve memories in style with this elegant keepsake package. Perfect for those who appreciate nostalgia, personalization, and timeless glamour.


Includes:

  • Past Perfect Too, LLC Gift Certificate
  • Photo Restoration Gift Certificate

Donated by: Past Perfect Too, LLC and Gill's Framing & Photography

Estimated Value: $175

🎥 "The Pursuit of Happiness" item
🎥 "The Pursuit of Happiness"
$50

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in an elevated self-care experience with premium skincare and wellness essentials. Designed for total relaxation and renewal, this package delivers red-carpet-level care at home.


Includes:

  • Hydrinity Encore Body Hydrator
  • Hydrinity Prelude Facial Treatment Cleanser
  • Hydrinity Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist
  • Hydrinity Vivid Brightening Serum
  • Hydrinity Eye Renew Complex
  • Hydrinity Hydri-C Daily Vitamin C Moisturizer
  • Hydrinity Retaxome Daily Retinal Hydrator
  • Hydrinity Luxe Lip Hydrator
  • Hydrinity Restorative HA+ Masque (x2)
  • Dark & Stormy Hand Wash
  • Dark & Stormy Room Spray
  • Goddess Bath Soak
  • Hair Accessories
  • Lip Mask

Donated by: Wild State Wellness


Estimated Value: $1,200

🎥 "A Dog’s Life" item
🎥 "A Dog’s Life"
$25

Starting bid

Spoil your four-legged companion with this fun and functional pet package. From comfort to playtime, it’s perfect for dog lovers who want to treat their pups like stars.


Includes:

  • Zoom Groom 1 Free Grooming Service
  • Orthopedic Foam Mat
  • Retractable Leash and Collar
  • 5 Bags Assorted Dog Treats
  • 9 Assorted Plush Dog Toys

Donated by: Zoom Groom, Kerrie Mathews, and Rikki Thompson

Estimated Value: $100

🎥 "Sleeping Beauty" item
🎥 "Sleeping Beauty"
$25

Starting bid

Unwind and recharge with a cozy blend of beauty and comfort items. Ideal for quiet evenings, gentle self-care, and creating a peaceful retreat at home.


Includes:

  • $50 Magic Nail Spa Gift Card
  • Twinings Peppermint Tea
  • Large Wooden Bowl
  • 2 Coffee Mugs
  • Assorted Health and Beauty Products

Donated by: Magic Nail Spa and Melissa Simms

Estimated Value: $100

🎥 "The Book Club" item
🎥 "The Book Club"
$25

Starting bid

Settle in with a delightful selection of books and cozy reading essentials. Perfect for readers who love a good story, a warm drink, and a comfy place to escape.


Includes:

  • The House Swap by Rebecca Fleet
  • The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews
  • Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder by Joanne Fluke
  • Elephant Tea Mug
  • Novel Teas
  • Reading Blanket
  • Leather Bookmarks

Donated by: Dani Blackburn

Estimated Value: $140

🎥 "Crazy Stupid Love" item
🎥 "Crazy Stupid Love"
$30

Starting bid

Turn any evening into a classy cocktail hour with this smoked old fashioned experience. This package has everything you need to craft a rich, flavorful drink at home, perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet night in.


Includes:

  • Cocktail Smoker Kit
  • Deadwood Tumblin’ Dice Straight Single Barrel Bourbon
  • 2 Glasses
  • Fresh Oranges
  • Maraschino Cherries
  • Sham’s Individually Wrapped Sugar Cubes
  • Smoked Old Fashioned Recipe Card

Estimated Value: $120

🎥 "Up in Smoke" item
🎥 "Up in Smoke"
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing cigar experience with this premium smoking package. Perfect for anyone who loves fine cigars or wants to enjoy a special moment.


Includes:

  • Cigar Humidor Box
  • Rocky Patel VIP 3 Jet Lighter
  • 2 Cigars

Donated by: Brame Elite Cigars

Estimated Value: $140

🎥 "Breakfast at Tiffany’s" item
🎥 "Breakfast at Tiffany’s"
$30

Starting bid

Start the day in classic Hollywood style with this elegant and charming package inspired by a timeless favorite. Perfect for a leisurely brunch, a cozy read, and a touch of iconic fashion flair.


Includes:

  • Toast + Jam Breakfast for 4
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s Book
  • Bottle of 2022 Fleurs de Prairie Rosé
  • Audrey Hepburn–inspired Scarf
  • Audrey-style Sunglasses
  • Magnetic Notepad with Pen

Donated by: Toast + Jam and Aimie Swartz

Estimated Value: $120

🎥 "Bridesmaids" item
🎥 "Bridesmaids"
$40

Starting bid

Pop the bubbly and get the party started with this fun and festive cocktail collection. Perfect for brunches, celebrations, or a girls’ night in, this package brings flavor, flair, and plenty of sparkle.


Includes:

  • Toast + Jam for 6
  • Bubbly Cocktail Recipe Book
  • Josh Prosecco
  • Cocktail Splasher 5 Flavor Set
  • Neon Pink Rimming Sugar
  • Cocktail Shaker Glass
  • Jam Trio
  • Wine Tasting Party Kit
  • Sparkling Mimosa Candle
  • 2 Stemless Wine Glasses

Donated by: Toast + Jam and Aimie Swartz

Estimated Value: $300

🎥 "The Jewel of the Nile" item
🎥 "The Jewel of the Nile"
$35

Starting bid

Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this stunning jewelry set. Perfect for dressing up for special occasions or adding sparkle to everyday style.


Includes:

  • Kendra Scott Elisa Scallop Frame Gold Short Pendant Necklace
  • Kendra Scott Adriana Scallop Frame Gold Huggie Earrings

Donated by: Kendra Scott

Estimated Value: $150

🎥 "Like Water for Chocolate" item
🎥 "Like Water for Chocolate"
$30

Starting bid

Indulge your sweet tooth and savor the perfect pairing of chocolate and wine. This luxurious package is ideal for chocolate lovers and anyone who enjoys a delicious treat with a glass of fine wine.


Includes:

  • Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
  • Lindor Chocolate
  • Chocolate Frogs
  • Merci Chocolate Sticks
  • See’s Candies
  • Chocolate Mints
  • Caymus Vineyards Wine

Donated by: Jenny Moody

Estimated Value: $178

🎥 "Marie Antoinette" item
🎥 "Marie Antoinette"
$35

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in luxury with this ultra-soft, plush blanket. Perfect for cozy nights at home, relaxing with a book, or adding a touch of elegance to any room.


Includes:

  • Minky Couture Grande Luxury Blanket

Donated by: Jenny Moody

Estimated Value: $250

🎥 "The Italian Job" item
🎥 "The Italian Job"
$30

Starting bid

Bring the taste of Italy to your home with this smoked Negroni cocktail package. Perfect for entertaining or enjoying a sophisticated evening with friends.


Includes:

  • Cocktail Smoker Kit
  • By Dre and Snoop Still Gin
  • Gallo Extra Dry Vermouth
  • Campari
  • Angostura Bitters
  • Collin’s Orange Peel Garnish
  • 2 Glasses
  • Smoked Negroni Recipe Card

Estimated Value: $155

🎥“The Holiday” item
🎥“The Holiday”
$50

Starting bid

Escape to the beauty and charm of Medicine Park with this relaxing getaway. Enjoy peaceful mountain views, cozy comforts, and plenty of space to unwind, making it perfect for a weekend retreat with family or friends. Whether you are seeking outdoor adventure or quiet time to recharge, this stay offers the ideal balance of privacy and relaxation.


Includes:

  • 3 day, 2 night stay at "A Frame Home - Above Medicine Park" (3 Bedrooms, 4 Beds, 1.5 Baths)

Donated by: Luwana John, Rentals, LLC

Estimated Value: $754

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