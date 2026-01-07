2026 Marie Detty Gala Silent Auction

Turn up the volume with this performance-ready music bundle. Designed for aspiring musicians, it’s all about energy, practice, and bringing a little stage presence home.





Includes:

Two Replica Fender Telecaster Electric Guitars

1 Month Music Lessons with Philips Music Co.

$50 Gift Card to Philips Music Co.

Donated by: Ken Bates Guitar Bazaar and Philips Music Co.

Estimated Value: $400