A STARRY Night

6070 Babcock Rd

San Antonio, TX 78240, USA

General Admission Ticket
$45
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Join us for an unforgettable evening of glamour, connection, and celestial celebration. This General Admission ticket grants you full access to A Night Among the STARS, including:

Admission to the Ballroom
✨ Signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and Buffet Dinner
Live music and dancing under a starlit sky
Photo opportunities and immersive celestial décor

Dress to dazzle in cocktail attire with a touch of shimmer. Whether you're sparkling solo or arriving with your constellation, this night is your time to shine.


ALL TICKET PUCHASES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing