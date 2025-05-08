A STARRY Night

Join us for an unforgettable evening of glamour, connection, and celestial celebration. This General Admission ticket grants you full access to A Night Among the STARS, including:

✨ Admission to the Ballroom

✨ Signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and Buffet Dinner

✨ Live music and dancing under a starlit sky

✨ Photo opportunities and immersive celestial décor

Dress to dazzle in cocktail attire with a touch of shimmer. Whether you're sparkling solo or arriving with your constellation, this night is your time to shine.





ALL TICKET PUCHASES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE