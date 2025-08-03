A Strong Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Give the gift of confidence, growth, and academic success! This package includes personalized tutoring sessions provided by A Strong Foundation Inc., supporting students in grades K–8 with reading, math, and homework help. (Value $300)





Whether your child needs a little boost or consistent academic support, this package includes:





3 one-hour private tutoring sessions

Delivered in a safe, engaging environment

Led by experienced tutors passionate about helping students thrive

Customized learning plans to meet your child’s needs



