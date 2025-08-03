Hosted by

A Strong Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

A Home Owners Dream Gift Basket item
A Home Owners Dream Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

A welcome home gift basket. Perfect for a new homeowner or anyone who loves cozy and intentional living!!

Compassion item
Compassion
$350

Starting bid

Artist Robin Walker

Painting Size: 18X24

You Wanna Get Away item
You Wanna Get Away
$375

Starting bid

Southwest Gift Card worth $500

God's Sons item
God's Sons
$400

Starting bid

Artist Robin Walker:

Painting Size 20X20

Self-Care item
Self-Care
$150

Starting bid

Courtesy of Candle Studio 1422

The basket includes:

    •    Two hand-poured 100% soy wax candles with wood wicks in Black Plum and Whispering Woods

    •    Honey Lip Scrub

    •    24K Gold Body Oil

    •    Lavender & Orange After Shower Oil

    •    Two Essential Oil Rollers

    •    Alcohol Infusion Kit

ASF Tutoring Services item
ASF Tutoring Services
$150

Starting bid

Give the gift of confidence, growth, and academic success! This package includes personalized tutoring sessions provided by A Strong Foundation Inc., supporting students in grades K–8 with reading, math, and homework help. (Value $300)


Whether your child needs a little boost or consistent academic support, this package includes:


  • 3 one-hour private tutoring sessions
  • Delivered in a safe, engaging environment
  • Led by experienced tutors passionate about helping students thrive
  • Customized learning plans to meet your child’s needs


War of the Heart item
War of the Heart
$250

Starting bid

War of the Heart (Mixed Media), Inspired by Sade. 26X32. Local Artist Donald Partlow

Masterpiece item
Masterpiece
$350

Starting bid

Artist Robin Walker

Painting Size: 18X24

Marvin item
Marvin
$100

Starting bid

Marvin (Mixed Media) Limited Edition. 17X21. Local artist Donald Partlow

