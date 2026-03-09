Hosted by

Q U E S T Ministries Of Oklahoma Inc

About this event

A Summer Night with MIGHT

2315 E Gore Blvd

Lawton, OK 73501, USA

MIGHTY IMPACT Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Highlighted social media recognition

• Highlighted gala program recognition

• Highlighted recognition from the stage and screen

• Highlighted logo recognition on sponsor board used on

gala night and at future events throughout the year

• Full Table (10 tickets)

• Prominent table centerpiece with company logo

• Prominent table placement

• Post gala partner luncheon

EMPOWERMENT Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Social media recognition

• Gala program recognition

• Stage and screen recognition

• Logo recognition on sponsor/donor board used on gala

night and at future events throughout the year

• Full Table (10 tickets)

• Large table centerpiece with company logo

• Prominent table placement

ADVOCACY Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Social media recognition

• Gala program recognition

• Stage and screen recognition

• Logo recognition on sponsor/donor board used on gala

night and at future events throughout the year

• Full Table (8 tickets)

• Table centerpiece with company logo

ENRICHMENT Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Social media recognition

• Gala program recognition

• Stage and screen recognition

• Logo recognition on sponsor/donor board used on gala

night and at future events throughout the year

• Half Table (4 tickets)

• Shared table centerpiece with company logo

SUSTAINING Donor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Social media recognition

• Event program recognition

• Stage and screen recognition

• Recognition on sponsor/donor board used on gala night

and at future events throughout the year

• 2 gala tickets

A Summer Night for Two
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two Gala Tickets

Summer Breeze Ticket
$75

One Gala Ticket

Add a donation for Q U E S T Ministries Of Oklahoma Inc

$

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