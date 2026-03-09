A Summer Night with MIGHT

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About this event
• Highlighted social media recognition
• Highlighted gala program recognition
• Highlighted recognition from the stage and screen
• Highlighted logo recognition on sponsor board used on
gala night and at future events throughout the year
• Full Table (10 tickets)
• Prominent table centerpiece with company logo
• Prominent table placement
• Post gala partner luncheon
• Social media recognition
• Gala program recognition
• Stage and screen recognition
• Logo recognition on sponsor/donor board used on gala
night and at future events throughout the year
• Full Table (10 tickets)
• Large table centerpiece with company logo
• Prominent table placement
• Social media recognition
• Gala program recognition
• Stage and screen recognition
• Logo recognition on sponsor/donor board used on gala
night and at future events throughout the year
• Full Table (8 tickets)
• Table centerpiece with company logo
• Social media recognition
• Gala program recognition
• Stage and screen recognition
• Logo recognition on sponsor/donor board used on gala
night and at future events throughout the year
• Half Table (4 tickets)
• Shared table centerpiece with company logo
• Social media recognition
• Event program recognition
• Stage and screen recognition
• Recognition on sponsor/donor board used on gala night
and at future events throughout the year
• 2 gala tickets
Two Gala Tickets
One Gala Ticket
$
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